Last year’s BoyleSports Irish Grand National hero Burrows Saint, who gave champion National Hunt trainer Willie Mullins his first victory in the contest, is among the 97 entries for the €500,000 showpiece at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday, April 13.

The Closutton maestro has 17 horses entered in the 150th running of the race next month, while his main championship rival Gordon Elliott has an incredible 24 entries for the race.

Elliott provides the top-weighted horse with Delta Work, winner of the Grade 1 Paddy Power Gold Cup and the Grade 1 Savills Chase at Leopardstown, and the Gigginstown House Stud-owned horse has been allotted the maximum weight of 11-10.

Dual Aintree Grand National winner Tiger Roll (11-8) and last year’s Aintree Grand National runner-up Magic Of Light (10-12), from Jessica Harrington’s yard, are notable entries.

Race sponsors BoyleSports make Any Second Now and Milan Native, both previous winners of the Kim Muir Chase at The Cheltenham Festival, the early favourites for the Fairyhouse showpiece.

Ted Walsh’s 2019 Kim Muir victor Any Second Now (10-06) started a well-backed 10-1 for this race last year but fell at the eighth fence, while Milan Native (10-3) was an impressive winner of the 2020 Kim Muir for Gordon Elliott and top amateur rider Rob James.

Paul Nolan’s Discorama recorded a third successive Cheltenham Festival placing when third in the Ultima Handicap Chase last week and has been given 10-4.

Peter Roe, General Manager of Fairyhouse Racecourse said: “We are delighted with the strength in depth of the entries for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National which is due to be staged on Easter Monday, April 13. We hope to celebrate the 150th anniversary of this great race this year and will work in tandem with Horse Racing Ireland to ensure that all guidelines set by the Irish Government are met.”

