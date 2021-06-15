Betting News – Tuesday’s market movers at Royal Ascot

Today’s market movers with Betfred, official bookmaker of Royal Ascot
Betfred spokesman Matt Hulmes said: “Business has been brisk this morning and I had to check it wasn’t Cheltenham week when I saw the big move for an Emmet Mullins handicapper under Rachael Blackmore. Irish Cesarewitch winner Cape Gentleman has been the best backed horse of the day so far, with ‘The Batmobile’ Battaash a close second as he bids to retain his King’s Stand title.”
3.05pm Coventry Stakes (Group 2)
Gisburn                                        5/1 from 6/1
Dhabab                                        11/2 from 8/1
Berkshire Shadow                       12/1 from 14/1
Caturra                                         18/1 from 33/1
3.40pm King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1)
Battaash                                        13/8 from 9/4                           
King’s Lynn                                 14/1 from 25/1
Stone Of Destiny                          22/1 from 66/1
4.20pm St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1)
Chindit                                          11/2 from 9/1
5.00pm Ascot Handicap
Cape Gentleman                           11/4 from 11/2
Just Hubert                                    9/1 from 20/1
Untold Story                                 12/1 from 16/1
5.35pm Wolferton Stakes (Listed)
Solid Stone                                    9/2 from 6/1
Felix                                              5/1 from 7/1
6.10pm Copper Horse Handicap
Throne Hall                                   7/1 from 9/1
Arthurian Fable                             8/1 from 16/1
Brilliant Light                               12/1 from 20/1

