Cheltenham Tuesday 16th March – Going & Non-Runners

It’s the first day of the Cheltenham Festival and we have the latest going from the course and a list of the nonrunners for Tuesday 16th March.

Today is day one of The Festival™ supporting WellChild and the going is Soft, Good to Soft in places on both the Chase and Hurdle courses. The first two days of The Festival™ supporting WellChild take place on the Old Course, with the action switching to the New Course on Thursday and Friday.

Simon Claisse, Clerk of the Course at Cheltenham, commented: “On a cloudy but dry morning and following the lightest of showers overnight, the going on the Chase and Hurdle courses is Soft, Good to Soft in places.

“We expect a dry day with temperatures reaching 11 or 12 degrees this afternoon. Racing kicks off at 1.20pm with today’s feature, the Unibet Champion Hurdle, due off at 3.05pm. It is going to be a fantastic afternoon of racing.”

Non-Runners Today

1.55pm Sporting Life Arkle Novices’ Chase

5 Numitor (Self Certificate, Bad Scope)

4.15pm Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

18 Tinnahalla (IRE) (Self Certificate, Not Eaten Up)

4.50pm Sam Vestey National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices’ Chase

11 Soldier of Love (Going)

Non-Runners Tomorrow

3.40pm Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase

11 Potters Corner (IRE) (Self Certificate, Inflammation)

4.15pm Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase

18 Theinval (FR) (Vet’s Certificate, Blood Analysis Not Normal)

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com