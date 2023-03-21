Connacht Rugby have announced a partnership with G-P

850 total views, 1 views today

As an official partner, G-P will be supporting the team both on and off the pitch and will be the primary sponsor for the Connacht Rugby Awards. Together with G-P we will celebrate all that is good about rugby in the province from our clubs and schools at all levels, to our Professional and Women’s teams.

The 2023 Connacht Rugby Awards presented by G-P will take place on Saturday 20th May at the Galmont Hotel in Galway, with full details and ticket information to follow in the coming weeks.

With G-P’s Technology Centre of Excellence for EMEA, HQ’d in Galway, G-P is the leading Global Employment Platform ™ that empowers organizations to expand globally and hire talent quickly and compliantly in 180+ countries without navigating legal, tax or HR issues . As the industry pioneer and recognized leader, G-P’s SaaS-based platform accelerates international growth for thousands of customers in Ireland and all over the world.

“ We are very happy to announce this partnership with Connacht Rugby. G-P began its journey in Ireland here in Galway in 2021 and today’s announcement aligns two growth driven, forward thinking, ambitious teams, “said Suzanne McVey, Senior Director, Marketing – EMEA & APAC, G-P. “ This partnership provides a wonderful opportunity for G-P to further engage with the people and culture of Galway and Ireland and we look forward to supporting Connacht Rugby as they enter a very exciting time in their history.”

Philip Patterson, Head of Commercial & Marketing at Connacht Rugby says:

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with G-P. G-P have invested heavily in the West of Ireland in the past few years, and they understand the potential this part of the world can have in growing their business. Like Connacht Rugby, they too want to acknowledge and celebrate all the great work that’s happening across the province, so working with them in delivering our annual Connacht Rugby awards is a perfect fit for us.”

