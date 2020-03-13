Rumors suggest English horse racing will be run by behind closed doors with no spectators allowed into racecourses from Monday.

Irish horse racing will have their first meeting behind closed doors at Dundalk this evening as they acted on the Coronavirus treat a little earlier.

With the news that the premiership has been postponed until the 3rd of April it’s no surprise that horse racing in England had to do something as many people have not been happy with the huge crowds at Cheltenham over the last four days.

MORE TO FOLLOW

We will have more news on this story once we can get comments from the relevant authorities