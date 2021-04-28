Entries are revealed today for 12 races across the five days, including all eight Group One highlights.

Unbeaten Breeders’ Cup heroine Aunt Pearl, joint-champion European two-year-old filly Campanelle and Group 1 winning sprinter Extravagant Kid look set to form a formidable transatlantic challenge at Royal Ascot in 2021.

In total, there are eight US-trained runners with entries, plus strong representation from France, Germany and Ireland.

Royal Ascot runs from Tuesday, 15th June to Saturday, 19th June, with total prize money of £6 million – a 66% increase on the £3.61m offered in 2020.

Aunt Pearl will make her seasonal return for trainer Brad Cox in the G2 Edgewood Stakes at Churchill Downs this weekend ahead of a potential tilt at the G1 Coronation Stakes on Friday, 18th June.

The daughter of Lope De Vega has looked imperious in all three of her starts to date, most recently dominating from the front in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland in November.

Liz Crow, who manages the partnership of Madaket Stables, Michael Dubb, Peter Deutsch, Michael Kisber and The Elkstone Group that owns Aunt Pearl, said: “We first want to see how Aunt Pearl performs on Friday in the Edgewood.

“She is doing great at the moment. She has been training really well and we are excited to see her back out.

“Hopefully, she comes back and wins well, and then we will be able to move forward with the plan of running at Royal Ascot.”

Trainer Brendan Walsh has not totally ruled out the idea of allowing Extravagant Kid to contest both the G1 King’s Stand Stakes on Tuesday, 15th June and the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes on Saturday, 19th June.

Australian trailblazer Choisir plundered both races in 2003, a feat repeated by Godolphin star Blue Point in 2019.

Extravagant Kid, a lightly raced eight-year-old, is in the form of his life having secured a first G1 success in the six-furlong Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan, UAE, on 27th March.

Walsh said: “Everything has been good with Extravagant Kid and Royal Ascot is the target if all goes well between now and then.

“It was a proper performance from the horse in Dubai. We were lucky enough to win the UAE Derby a couple of years ago and to go back and win another big race was fantastic. It is hard to describe how good it is to have horses capable of competing at these big international meetings.

“Extravagant Kid has entries in the King’s Stand and Diamond Jubilee. Both races have their appeal and it made sense to enter for both as he is quite versatile. We will see how each race is shaping and make our minds up nearer the time. I would not write off him running in both just yet, although I would say it is unlikely.

“Although this will be my first runner at the meeting, I have been to Ascot many times. When I worked for Mark Wallace, we came very close to winning the King’s Stand with a horse called Benbaun, who was beaten in a head bob by Takeover Target. It will be lovely to get back over there, all being well.”

Campanelle provided trainer Wesley Ward with an 11th Royal Ascot success in last year’s G2 Queen Mary Stakes. The daughter of Kodiac, who subsequently defeated the boys in France’s G1 Prix Morny, is one of two entries for Ward in the G1 Commonwealth Cup on Friday, 18th June alongside Illegal Smile.

Ward is also responsible for Bound For Nowhere, who could make his fourth appearance at Royal Ascot in the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes, and Maven in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes.

The trainer said: “Campanelle did us proud last year and the owners are really excited about bringing her back for the Commonwealth Cup.

“I have had my eye on this for some time as I think the stiff six furlongs on the straight course will suit her really well.

“We are looking to give her a prep race about a month out from Ascot, although where that will be I am not sure yet.

“Our other filly in the Commonwealth Cup, Illegal Smile, will be out next weekend in a five-furlong race on the grass at Churchill Downs. How she gets on there will determine whether she travels.

“Bound For Nowhere made a really exciting comeback at Keeneland recently. With him, we are jostling over bringing him to Ascot again or going for a G1 sprint on Belmont Stakes day. It will be a while before we make a decision on that.

“Maven has always been a very talented horse. He travelled over to Ascot in 2019 but we pulled him out because of the soft ground. Then he won a G3 over in France but since then has had some minor issues.

“He had a problem with an undescended testicle, so we gelded him and gave him a long time off and then he fired a bullet on his comeback win at Keeneland a couple of weeks ago. I know it was just an allowance race, but his numbers were through the roof – he essentially ran the same race as Bound For Nowhere – and that told me that he warrants an Ascot entry.

“He ran so big in that effort that I am thinking about training him for Ascot rather than running again beforehand. We are really excited by this guy.”

Ward also singled out Ruthin, a daughter of the 2017 Queen Anne Stakes victor Ribchester, as his main fancy for the G2 Queen Mary Stakes on Wednesday, 16th June, a race the trainer has won four times.

Ward continued: “The filly by Ribchester, Ruthin, produced an eye-opening performance at Keeneland last week.

“We expected her to run well going into the race. Not all horses produce in the afternoon what they show you in the morning, but she did, and it was great to see.

“She is on a direct course for the Queen Mary Stakes.”

An array of European stars with entries include today’s Longines Sagaro Stakes favourite, Stradivarius (John Gosden), who will attempt to emulate Yeats by winning the Gold Cup for the fourth successive year on Thursday, 17th June.

His stablemate Palace Pier (John Gosden) made a pleasing return at Sandown Park recently and last season’s St James’s Palace Stakes hero is the headline act in the opening race of the Royal Meeting, the G1 Queen Anne Stakes over a mile.

Some of the best middle-distance performers in the world are likely to face off in the 10-furlong G1 Prince Of Wales’ Stakes on Wednesday, 16th June. The entries include last year’s winner Lord North (John Gosden), dual Classic-winning filly Love (Aidan O’Brien), and globetrotter Addeybb (William Haggas).

Battleground (Aidan O’Brien), winner of the Listed Chesham Stakes in 2020, features among a host of promising colts engaged in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes over a mile on Tuesday, 15th June.

All eight G1 races at Royal Ascot are part of the QPICO British Champions Series. Four Royal Ascot contests are part of the Breeders’ Cup Win & You’re In Programme – The Queen Anne Stakes, The Prince of Wales’s Stakes, The Norfolk Stakes and The Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

THE QUEEN ANNE STAKES

Tuesday, 15th June, Group 1, 1m, 4yo and upwards. Part of QIPCO British Champions Series.

HORSE OWNER TRAINER

Accidental Agent Gaie Johnson Houghton Eve Johnson Houghton

Alpine Star (IRE) Niarchos Family Jessica Harrington IRE

Armory (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

Bless Him (IRE) Tony Perkins & Partners David Simcock

Century Dream (IRE) Abdulla Belhabb Simon & Ed Crisford

Champers Elysees (IRE) Teruya Yoshida Johnny Murtagh IRE

Duhail (IRE) Al Shaqab Racing Andre Fabre FR

Duke of Hazzard (FR) Fitri Hay Paul & Oliver Cole

Epic Hero (FR) Abdullah Menahi Simon & Ed Crisford

Happy Power (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding

Haqeeqy (IRE) Ms Hissa Hamdan Al Maktoum John & Thady Gosden

Hawwaam (SAF) Shadwell Estate Company Ltd William Haggas

Innisfree (IRE) Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Annemarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE

Lancaster House (IRE) Gay Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

Lope Y Fernandez (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

Lord Campari (IRE) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian

Lord Glitters (FR) Geoff & Sandra Turnbull David O’Meara

Love (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

My Oberon (IRE) Sunderland Holding Inc. William Haggas

Order of Australia (IRE) Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Annemarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE

Palace Pier Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum John & Thady Gosden

Pogo (IRE) Gary and Linnet Woodward Charles Hills

Prince Eiji Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian

Queen Power (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Sir Michael Stoute

Regal Reality Peter Done Sir Michael Stoute

Safe Voyage (IRE) Ross Harmon John Quinn

San Donato (IRE) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian

Sinawann (IRE) H.H. Aga Khan Michael Halford IRE

Sir Busker (IRE) Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds XI Racing William Knight

The Revenant Al Asayl France Francis-Henri Graffard FR

Tilsit (USA) Juddmonte Charles Hills

Top Rank (IRE) Saeed Manana James Tate

Victor Ludorum Godolphin S.N.C. Andre Fabre FR

33 entries

9 Irish-trained

3 French-trained

THE KING’S STAND STAKES

Tuesday, 15th June, Group 1, 5f, 3yo and upwards. Part of QIPCO British Champions Series.

HORSE OWNER TRAINER

Acklam Express (IRE) MPS Racing and M B Spence Nigel Tinkler

Aljady (FR) Mrs J. Morley Robert Cowell

Arecibo (FR) T. W. Morley Robert Cowell

Battaash (IRE) Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Charles Hills

Came From The Dark (IRE) P. K. Siu Ed Walker

Dragon Symbol Yoshiro Kubota Archie Watson

Dubai Station Middleham Park Racing, M Watt & K Dasmal Robert Cowell

Equilateral Fitri Hay Charles Hills

Extravagant Kid (USA) DARRS Inc. Brendan Walsh USA

Fivethousandtoone (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding

Garrus (IRE) Susan Roy Charles Hills

Glamorous Anna Robert & Nina Bailey Christopher Mason

Glass Slippers Bearstone Stud Limited Kevin Ryan

Harry’s Bar Shamrock Thoroughbreds/Miss Susan Barton Adrian McGuinness IRE

Indigo Balance (IRE) Zhang Yuesheng Jessica Harrington IRE

Keep Busy (IRE) Mrs Doreen Tabor John Quinn

King’s Lynn The Queen Andrew Balding

Lady In France Clipper Logistics Karl Burke

Liberty Beach Philip Wilkins John Quinn

Lipizzaner (USA) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

Make A Challenge (IRE) M G Hogan/W O’Connor/J J O’Reilly Denis Hogan IRE

Maven (USA) Richard Ravin Wesley Ward USA

Nahaarr (IRE) Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum William Haggas

Ornate Kings Road Racing Partnership David Griffiths

Oxted S Piper,T.Hirschfeld,D.Fish & J.Collins Roger Teal

Que Amoro (IRE) P Appleton & Mrs Anne Elliott Michael Dods

Sonaiyla (IRE) Moyglare Stud Farms Ltd Paddy Twomey IRE

Starman David Ward Ed Walker

Steel Bull (IRE) Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez Michael O’Callaghan IRE

Stone of Destiny King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding

Ubettabelieveit (IRE) Martin Webb Racing Nigel Tinkler

Winter Power (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Tim Easterby

32 entries

6 Irish-trained

2 US-trained

THE ST JAMES’S PALACE STAKES

Tuesday, 15th June, Group 1, 1m, 3yo colts only. Part of QIPCO British Champions Series.

HORSE OWNER TRAINER

Baradar (IRE) Amo Racing Limited Roger Varian

Battleground (USA) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

Bullace A. D. G. Oldrey & G. C. Hartigan Ralph Beckett

Cadillac (IRE) Alpha Racing 2020 Jessica Harrington IRE

Chindit (IRE) Michael Pescod Richard Hannon

Devilwala (IRE) Amo Racing Limited & Arjun Waney Ralph Beckett

Federal (IRE) Lloyd J. Williams Joseph O’Brien IRE

High Definition (IRE) Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Westerberg Aidan O’Brien IRE

Highland Avenue (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Hms Seahorse (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

Horoscope (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

Imperial Sands (IRE) Hambleton Racing Ltd XXXIII & Partner Archie Watson

La Barrosa (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Legion of Honour Teme Valley Roger Varian

Lucky Vega (IRE) Zhang Yuesheng Jessica Harrington IRE

Master of The Seas (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Maximal Juddmonte Sir Michael Stoute

Megallan Anthony Oppenheimer John & Thady Gosden

Mehmento (IRE) Hambleton Racing XLVI & Partner Archie Watson

Merchants Quay (FR) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

Mithras Haras de Saint Pair John & Thady Gosden

Mostahdaf (IRE) Shadwell Estate Company Ltd John & Thady Gosden

Mutasaabeq Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Charles Hills

Mystery Smiles (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding

Naamoos (FR) H.H. Shaikh Nasser Al Khalifa & Partner Mark Johnston

Nando Parrado Mrs Marie McCartan Clive Cox

Naval Crown Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Notre Belle Bete Straight To Victory Syndicate Darren Bunyan IRE

One Ruler (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Ontario (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

Poetic Flare (IRE) Jackie Bolger Jim Bolger IRE

Rhythm Master (IRE) John and Jess Dance Richard Fahey

Roman Empire (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

Sayf Al Dawla Miss S. E. Wall Peter Chapple-Hyam

St Mark’s Basilica (FR) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

State of Rest (IRE) Teme Valley Joseph O’Brien IRE

Storm Legend (IRE) Boniface Ho Ka Kui Fozzy Stack IRE

Summiter (IRE) Prime Equestrian SARL Christophe Ferland FR

Tactical The Queen Andrew Balding

The Lir Jet (IRE) Qatar Racing Ltd & RacehorseClub.com Michael Bell

Thunder Moon (IRE) Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez Joseph O’Brien IRE

Van Gogh (USA) Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Diane Nagle Aidan O’Brien IRE

Wembley (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

43 entries

18 Irish-trained

1 French-trained

THE DUKE OF CAMBRIDGE STAKES

Wednesday, 16th June, Group 2, 1m, 4yo and upwards fillies and mares only.

HORSE OWNER TRAINER

Agincourt (IRE) Sir Robert Ogden David O’Meara

Amniarix (USA) Bjorn Nielsen Ed Walker

Angel Power King Power Racing Co Ltd Roger Varian

Apricot Moon Clipper Logistics George Boughey

Bounce The Blues (IRE) Barbara Keller Andrew Balding

Champers Elysees (IRE) Teruya Yoshida Johnny Murtagh IRE

Double Or Bubble (IRE) S Fustok Chris Wall

Dubai Love Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor

Fooraat (IRE) Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Roger Varian

Indie Angel (IRE) Cheveley Park Stud John & Thady Gosden

Lady Bowthorpe Ms E. L. Banks William Jarvis

Lancade Stall Raffelberg Yasmin Almenrader GER

Lavender’s Blue (IRE) Benny Andersson Amanda Perrett

Maamora (IRE) Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Simon & Ed Crisford

Mostly George Strawbridge John & Thady Gosden

Norma Mrs R. G. Hillen Joseph Tuite

Onassis (IRE) Triermore Stud & The Hon P. Stanley Charlie Fellowes

Parent’s Prayer (IRE) Ecurie Ama.Zingteam Archie Watson

Posted R. Barnett Richard Hannon

Queen of Love (IRE) Lady Bamford Andre Fabre FR

Queen Power (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Sir Michael Stoute

Sagamiyra (FR) H.H. Aga Khan Mikel Delzangles FR

Sargasso Sea Bermuda Racing Ltd William Haggas

Speak of The Devil (FR) Rashit Shaykhutdinov Fabrice Chappet FR

Thundering Nights (IRE) Shapoor Mistry Joseph O’Brien IRE

Tropbeau Lady Bamford Andre Fabre FR

Valeria Messalina (IRE) Marc Chan Jessica Harrington IRE

With Thanks (IRE) Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas

28 entries

4 French-trained

3 Irish-trained

1 German-trained

THE PRINCE OF WALES’S STAKES

Wednesday, 16th June, Group 1, 1m 2f, 4yo and upwards. Part of QIPCO British Champions Series.

HORSE OWNER TRAINER

Addeybb (IRE) Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum William Haggas

Alpine Star (IRE) Niarchos Family Jessica Harrington IRE

Armory (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

Audarya (FR) Mrs A. M. Swinburn James Fanshawe

Bangkok (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding

Broome (IRE) Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/M Matsushima Aidan O’Brien IRE

Desert Encounter (IRE) Abdulla Al Mansoori David Simcock

Hawwaam (SAF) Shadwell Estate Company Ltd William Haggas

Highest Ground (IRE) Niarchos Family Sir Michael Stoute

In Swoop (IRE) Gestut Schlenderhan Francis-Henri Graffard FR

Innisfree (IRE) Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Annemarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE

Japan M Matsushima/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

Lord Glitters (FR) Geoff & Sandra Turnbull David O’Meara

Lord North (IRE) HH Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed Racing John & Thady Gosden

Love (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

Mogul Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

My Oberon (IRE) Sunderland Holding Inc. William Haggas

Palace Pier Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum John & Thady Gosden

Regal Reality Peter Done Sir Michael Stoute

San Donato (IRE) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian

Sangarius Juddmonte Sir Michael Stoute

Serpentine (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

Wonderful Moon (GER) Stall Wasserfreunde Henk Grewe GER

23 entries

8 Irish-trained

1 French-trained

1 German-trained

THE RIBBLESDALE STAKES

Thursday, 17th June, Group 2, 1m 4f, 3yo fillies only.

HORSE OWNER TRAINER

Ad Infinitum St Albans Bloodstock Limited David Simcock

Ahandfulofsummers (IRE) Cayton Park Stud/Sue Magnier Fozzy Stack IRE

Annerville (IRE) Newtown Anner Stud Farm Johnny Murtagh IRE

April Showers (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Donnacha O’Brien IRE

Aristia (IRE) Mrs E. Roberts Richard Hannon

A’Shaari Godolphin Charlie Appleby

At A Pinch Anthony Oppenheimer John & Thady Gosden

Bartzella Anthony Oppenheimer William Haggas

Breccia Cheveley Park Stud William Haggas

Burgarita Ecurie Ama.Zingteam Andre Fabre FR

Call Me Sweetheart (IRE) Sue Ann Foley/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

Chiasma (IRE) Juddmonte John & Thady Gosden

Climate (IRE) H.McCalmont/H.Lascelles/Hamish McCalmont Jessica Harrington IRE

Companionship The Queen William Haggas

Creative Flair (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Danilova Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Darlectable You Lord Lloyd Webber John & Thady Gosden

Dubai Fountain (IRE) Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston

Emaniya (IRE) H.H. Aga Khan Dermot Weld IRE

Eshaada Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Roger Varian

Espania (IRE) Westerberg IRE/Mrs Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

Evania G. B. Partnership John & Thady Gosden

Flora (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

Franklet Lady Bamford John & Thady Gosden

French Fusion (IRE) Jackie Bolger/Clare Manning Jim Bolger IRE

Gloria Mundi (IRE) Bjorn Nielsen John & Thady Gosden

Golden Viola Brook Stud Sean Woods

Gwenhwyvar (IRE) The Fairy Story Partnership Hughie Morrison

High Heels (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

La Joconde (IRE) Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O’Brien IRE

Lady Rockstar Clipper Logistics William Haggas

Loving Dream Lordship Stud John & Thady Gosden

Loyal (IRE) Ballylinch Stud/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

Maytal Juddmonte Sir Michael Stoute

Mellow Magic Kingsclere Racing Club Andrew Balding

Nash Nasha Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Nicest (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Donnacha O’Brien IRE

Noon Star (USA) Juddmonte Sir Michael Stoute

Ocean Road (IRE) Qatar Racing Limited Hugo Palmer

Queen Charlotte Denford Stud John & Thady Gosden

Queen’s Speech (USA) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

Quenelle d’Or Lady Derby & Lady Ritblat Hugo Palmer

Regent Denford Stud John & Thady Gosden

Sacred Rhyme (IRE) Ballylinch Stud Jessica Harrington IRE

Santa Barbara (IRE) Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Westerberg Aidan O’Brien IRE

Save A Forest (IRE) The Gredley Family Roger Varian

HORSE OWNER TRAINER

Sea Empress (IRE) Sunderland Holding Inc. William Haggas

Sea Karats (IRE) Sunderland Holding Inc. William Haggas

Sea Sylph (IRE) Sunderland Holding Inc. William Haggas

Sherbet Lemon (USA) Apple Tree Stud Archie Watson

Simply Incredible (IRE) Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

Snowfall (JPN) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

Star Garland (IRE) Godolphin S.N.C. Andre Fabre FR

Surely (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

Tangelo Juddmonte John & Thady Gosden

Taslima Nurlan Bizakov John & Thady Gosden

Technique Mantonbury Stud Martyn Meade

Teona (IRE) Ali Saeed Roger Varian

Twisted Reality Qatar Racing Limited Ralph Beckett

Ulster Blackwater (IRE) Sun Bloodstock SARL Joseph O’Brien IRE

Vesela Juddmonte Ralph Beckett

Wedding Dance (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Willow (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

Zeyaadah (IRE) Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Roger Varian

64 entries

21 Irish-trained

2 French-trained

Thursday, 17th June, Group 2, 1m 4f, 3yo fillies only.

THE GOLD CUP

Thursday, 17th June, Group 1, 2m 4f, 4yo and upwards. Part of QIPCO British Champions Series.

HORSE OWNER TRAINER

Amhran Na Bhfiann (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

Baron Samedi Lech Racing Ltd Joseph O’Brien IRE

Believe In Love (IRE) Koji Maeda Roger Varian

Ben Lilly (IRE) Jack Thomas & Ben Thomas David Brown

Desert Skyline (IRE) C Benham/ D Whitford/ L Quinn/ K Quinn David Elsworth

Emperor of The Sun (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Donnacha O’Brien IRE

Global Heat (IRE) Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor

Island Brave (IRE) Donald M. Kerr Heather Main

Master of Reality (IRE) Lloyd J Williams Syndicate Joseph O’Brien IRE

Mekong Khalid Bin Mishref Jamie Osborne

Morando (FR) King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding

Nayef Road (IRE) Mohamed Obaida Mark Johnston

Ocean Wind Rockingham Reins Limited Roger Teal

Prince of Arran Saeed bel Obaida Charlie Fellowes

Princess Zoe (GER) Patrick F. Kehoe/Mrs.P.Crampton Tony Mullins IRE

Quian (GER) Stall Hornoldendorf Peter Schiergen GER

Rainbow Dreamer The Maple Street Partnership Alan King

Ranch Hand Kingsclere Racing Club Andrew Balding

Rip Van Lips (IRE) Stall Lintec Andreas Suborics GER

Santiago (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

Search For A Song (IRE) Moyglare Stud Farms Ltd Dermot Weld IRE

Sir Ron Priestley Paul Dean Mark Johnston

Spanish Mission (USA) Team Valor LLC & Gary Barber Andrew Balding

Stag Horn Ben & Sir Martyn Arbib Archie Watson

Stradivarius (IRE) Bjorn Nielsen John & Thady Gosden

Stratum Tony Bloom Willie Mullins IRE

Subjectivist Dr J. Walker Mark Johnston

Tiger Moth (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

Trueshan (FR) Barbury Lions 5 Alan King

Twilight Payment (IRE) Lloyd J. Williams Joseph O’Brien IRE

Volcanic Sky Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor

31 entries

10 Irish-trained

2 German-trained

THE KING EDWARD VII STAKES

Friday, 18th June, Group 2, 1m 4f, 3yo colts and geldings only.

HORSE OWNER TRAINER

Adayar (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Alenquer (FR) M M Stables William Haggas

Baaeed Shadwell Estate Company Ltd William Haggas

Baton Rouge (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

Bay Bridge James Wigan Sir Michael Stoute

Beau Nash (IRE) Godolphin John & Thady Gosden

Belloccio (FR) All for One Racing David Menuisier

Bolshoi Ballet (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

Brazil (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

Carlisle Bay (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

Dancing King (IRE) KINGSLEY PARK 16 Mark Johnston

Daramethos (IRE) Godolphin John & Thady Gosden

Fancy Man (IRE) Michael Pescod Richard Hannon

Father’s Day (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

Fernando Vichi (IRE) Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez Donnacha O’Brien IRE

Flyin’ High Castle Down Racing Andrew Balding

Flying Visit (IRE) Jackie Bolger Jim Bolger IRE

Foxes Tales (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding

Francesco Guardi (IRE) The 4Letterfirstnames & Ballylinch Stud James Ferguson

Gear Up (IRE) Teme Valley Mark Johnston

Glen Savage (IRE) Lady Bamford John & Thady Gosden

Gloucestershire (USA) Team Valor & Manton Park Martyn Meade

Gold (FR) Jocelyn Targett/Earl Haras du Logis Christophe Ferland FR

Harvard (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

Hector de Maris (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

High Definition (IRE) Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Westerberg Aidan O’Brien IRE

Hms Seahorse (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

Hurricane Lane (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Inigo Jones Cheveley Park Stud Sir Michael Stoute

Interpretation (IRE) Peter Brant/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

Jaramillo Teme Valley & Partner Roger Varian

John Leeper (IRE) Anamoine Ltd Ed Dunlop

Juan de Montalban (IRE) Mick and Janice Mariscotti Andrew Balding

Key To The Kingdom (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

King of The Castle (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

Kyprios (IRE) Moyglare Stud Farm/Sue Magnier/ Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

Law of The Sea Godolphin John & Thady Gosden

Lone Eagle (IRE) Ballylinch Stud & Aquis Farm Martyn Meade

Lord of The Manor (IRE) Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

Lough Derg (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

Malawi (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

Man of Riddles (USA) Never Say Die & Partners David Simcock

Marshall Plan Godolphin John & Thady Gosden

Master of The Seas (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Matchless (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

Modus Operandi (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

HORSE OWNER TRAINER

Mohaafeth (IRE) Shadwell Estate Company Ltd William Haggas

Mojo Star (IRE) Amo Racing Limited Richard Hannon

Movin Time Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian

Napper Tandy Lisahully Investments Ltd Andrew Balding

National Ballet (JPN) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

One Ruler (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby

O’Reilly (FR) Mill House LLC Jessica Harrington IRE

Pleasant Man Brook Farm Bloodstock Roger Charlton

Polling Day (IRE) Godolphin John & Thady Gosden

Port Philip (IRE) Lloyd J Williams Syndicate Joseph O’Brien IRE

Possible Man King Power Racing Co Ltd Sir Michael Stoute

Roman Empire (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

Sandhurst (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

Scope (IRE) J. H. Richmond-Watson Ralph Beckett

Sir Lamorak (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

Sir Lucan (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

Sir William Bruce (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

Southern Lights (IRE) Aquis Racing & al Mamoura Partnership Joseph O’Brien IRE

Stay Well Ben & Sir Martyn Arbib Hughie Morrison

Tasman Bay (FR) Sir Peter Vela Sir Mark Todd

Third Realm Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian

Title (IRE) Highclere Tbred Racing-Charles Church Roger Varian

Too Friendly The Gredley Family George Scott

Torino (IRE) Annemarie O’Brien Donnacha O’Brien IRE

Trawlerman (IRE) Godolphin John & Thady Gosden

Uncle Bryn Chasemore Farm John & Thady Gosden

Wirko (GER) Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Wordsworth (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

Yibir Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Youth Spirit (IRE) Ahmad Al Shaikh Andrew Balding

76 entries

31 Irish-trained

1 French-trained

Friday, 18th June, Group 2, 1m 4f, 3yo colts and geldings only.

THE COMMONWEALTH CUP

Friday, 18th June, Group 1, 6f, 3yo colts and fillies only. Part of QIPCO British Champions Series.

HORSE OWNER TRAINER

A Case of You (IRE) Gary Devlin Adrian McGuinness IRE

Acapulco Gold (FR) Christopher Wright Fabrice Chappet FR

Admiral Nelson Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

Alcohol Free (IRE) Jeff Smith Andrew Balding

Apollo One pcracing.co.uk Peter Charalambous

Arousing Lael Stable William Haggas

Battleground (USA) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

Bavaria Express (FR) Ecurie Normandie Pur Sang Fabrice Chappet FR

Bickerstaffe David W. Armstrong Karl Burke

Boomshalaa Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian

Campanelle (IRE) Stonestreet Stables LLC Wesley Ward USA

Chez Pierre (FR) R. Jackson Francis-Henri Graffard FR

Dandalla (IRE) Nick Bradley Racing 28 & E Burke Karl Burke

Diligent Harry The Dilinquents Clive Cox

Dragon Symbol Yoshiro Kubota Archie Watson

First Edition (IRE) Mrs Annette O’Callaghan Clive Cox

Fivethousandtoone (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding

Forest of Dreams (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

Happy Romance (IRE) The McMurray Family Richard Hannon

Harvard (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

Illegal Smile (IRE) Hat Creek Racing Wesley Ward USA

Isabella Giles (IRE) Paul & Clare Rooney Clive Cox

Ivasecret (IRE) C Benham/ D Whitford/ L Quinn/ K Quinn John Butler

Jumby (IRE) Anthony Pye-Jeary and David Ian Eve Johnson Houghton

Laws of Indices (IRE) Miss C R Holmes Ken Condon IRE

Line of Departure (IRE) H.H. Shaikh Nasser Al Khalifa & Partner Roger Varian

Lipizzaner (USA) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

Loch Lein (IRE) Mrs Joan Brosnan Jessica Harrington IRE

Lucky Vega (IRE) Zhang Yuesheng Jessica Harrington IRE

Lullaby Moon Amo Racing Limited & Charles Obank Ralph Beckett

Measure of Magic (IRE) J. P. Murtagh Racing Johnny Murtagh IRE

Mehmento (IRE) Hambleton Racing XLVI & Partner Archie Watson

Merchants Quay (FR) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

Method (IRE) Manton Park Racing Martyn Meade

Mighty Gurkha (IRE) Mohammed Rashid Archie Watson

Miss Amulet (IRE) Mrs Doreen Tabor Ken Condon IRE

Mooneista (IRE) Mrs Paula Davison Jack Davison IRE

Mujbar Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Charles Hills

Plainchant (FR) Alain Jathiere & White Birch Farm SC John & Thady Gosden

Poetic Flare (IRE) Jackie Bolger Jim Bolger IRE

Prince Lancelot A. Gilibert Fabrice Chappet FR

Sacred Cheveley Park Stud William Haggas

Saint Lawrence (IRE) D. J. Deer Roger Varian

Spycatcher (IRE) Highclere T’BredRacing-Adriana Zaefferer Karl Burke

Stardevote (IRE) Prime Equestrian SARL Christophe Ferland FR

Suesa (IRE) George Strawbridge Francois Rohaut FR

Supremacy (IRE) J Goddard Clive Cox

Tactical The Queen Andrew Balding

The Lir Jet (IRE) Qatar Racing Ltd & RacehorseClub.com Michael Bell

Thunder Beauty (IRE) David K Kelly Ken Condon IRE

Umm Kulthum (IRE) Saeed Bin Mohammed Al Qassimi Richard Fahey

Vadream D. R. J. King Charlie Fellowes

Whenthedealinsdone Austin Whelan Roger Teal

53 entries

15 Irish-trained

6 French-trained

2 US-trained

THE CORONATION STAKES

Friday, 18th June, Group 1, 1m, 3yo fillies only. Part of QIPCO British Champions Series.

HORSE OWNER TRAINER

Alcohol Free (IRE) Jeff Smith Andrew Balding

A’Shaari Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Aunt Pearl (IRE) Dubb/Madaket/Deutsch/Kisber/Grant Brad Cox USA

Baby Alya (IRE) Jaber Abdullah Kevin Ryan

Bellissime (IRE) Mrs R G Hillen and Partner Kevin Ryan

Bellosa (IRE) Sir Edmund Loder Jane Chapple-Hyam

Camdeboo (IRE) Cayton Park Stud Limited Joseph O’Brien IRE

Cirona Ecurie Waldeck Christophe Ferland FR

Dawndiva M. Wilmshurst and Friends Brian Meehan

Divine Light (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Elysium (IRE) George Strawbridge Noel Meade IRE

Fantasy Lady (IRE) M Schwartz/Genesis Thoroughbreds Club Paddy Twomey IRE

Fev Rover (IRE) Nick Bradley Racing 43 & Partner Richard Fahey

Friendly (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

Hazel (IRE) Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez Donnacha O’Brien IRE

Indigo Girl George Strawbridge John & Thady Gosden

Joan of Arc (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

King’s Harlequin (IRE) S.SANGSTER/O’ROURKE/KUMIN/REEVES Nicolas Clement FR

Love Is You (IRE) Normandie Stud Ltd Roger Charlton

Lullaby Moon Amo Racing Limited & Charles Obank Ralph Beckett

Mehnah Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Kevin Prendergast IRE

Miss Amulet (IRE) Mrs Doreen Tabor Ken Condon IRE

Montego Bay (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

Mother Earth (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

My Generation (USA) S. Heider Joseph O’Brien IRE

Oodnadatta (IRE) R.Scarborough/Mrs.John Magnier Jessica Harrington IRE

Potapova Cheveley Park Stud Sir Michael Stoute

Pretty Gorgeous (FR) John C. Oxley Joseph O’Brien IRE

Primo Bacio (IRE) David Ward Ed Walker

Queen’s Speech (USA) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

Queenship (IRE) Eurolindy Syndicate Joseph O’Brien IRE

Rougir (FR) Le Haras de la Gousserie Cedric Rossi FR

Rumi (FR) Al Shira’Aa Farms Carlos Laffon-Parias FR

Sacred Cheveley Park Stud William Haggas

Saffron Beach (IRE) Mrs B. V. Sangster, J Wigan & O Sangster Jane Chapple-Hyam

Santa Barbara (IRE) Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Westerberg Aidan O’Brien IRE

Sea Empress (IRE) Sunderland Holding Inc. William Haggas

See The Rose (IRE) S.Mulryan/L.Shanahan/S.Magnier/B.Mulryan Andre Fabre FR

Shale (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Donnacha O’Brien IRE

Silvestri (FR) Al Shira’Aa Farms Carlos Laffon-Parias FR

Sky Angel (IRE) Godolphin S.N.C. Henri-Alex Pantall FR

Snow Lantern Rockcliffe Stud Richard Hannon

Snowfall (JPN) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

Statement (IRE) Ballylinch Stud 1 Martyn Meade

Sweet Lady (FR) S.A.R.L. Gemini Stud Francis-Henri Graffard FR

Thunder Beauty (IRE) David K Kelly Ken Condon IRE

Vadream D. R. J. King Charlie Fellowes

Wedding Dance (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby

48 entries

19 Irish-trained

8 French-trained

1 US-trained

THE HARDWICKE STAKES

Saturday, 19th June, Group 2, 1m 4f, 4yo and upwards.

HORSE OWNER TRAINER

Al Aasy (IRE) Shadwell Estate Company Ltd William Haggas

Al Zaraqaan Shadwell Estate Company Ltd William Haggas

Albaflora Kirsten Rausing Ralph Beckett

Alounak (FR) King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding

Bangkok (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding

Baron Samedi Lech Racing Ltd Joseph O’Brien IRE

Believe In Love (IRE) Koji Maeda Roger Varian

Broome (IRE) Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/M Matsushima Aidan O’Brien IRE

Crafty Daddy (USA) Lucky Seven Stable Kenneth McPeek USA

Deja (FR) Fairlawns Racing Ltd Peter Chapple-Hyam

Desert Encounter (IRE) Abdulla Al Mansoori David Simcock

Eagles By Day (IRE) Clipper Logistics David O’Meara

Gold Maze Teme Valley Roger Varian

Highest Ground (IRE) Niarchos Family Sir Michael Stoute

Highland Chief (IRE) Fitri Hay Paul & Oliver Cole

Hukum (IRE) Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Owen Burrows

Ilaraab (IRE) Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum William Haggas

Influx (IRE) Prime Equestrian SARL Christophe Ferland FR

Innisfree (IRE) Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Annemarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE

Japan M Matsushima/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

Katara (FR) Al Shaqab Racing Sir Michael Stoute

Logician Juddmonte John & Thady Gosden

Lost Eden (IRE) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Richard Hannon

Magny Cours (USA) Godolphin S.N.C. Andre Fabre FR

Mare Australis (IRE) Gestut Schlenderhan Andre Fabre FR

Master of Reality (IRE) Lloyd J Williams Syndicate Joseph O’Brien IRE

Mogul Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

Morando (FR) King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding

My Frankel Saeed Suhail Sir Michael Stoute

Outbox Hambleton Racing Ltd XXXIII Archie Watson

Pablo Escobarr (IRE) Hussain Alabbas Lootah William Haggas

Passion (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

Pondus Lloyd J Williams Syndicate Joseph O’Brien IRE

Pyledriver La Pyle Partnership William Muir & Chris Grassick

Red Verdon (USA) The Hon R J Arculli Ed Dunlop

Roberto Escobarr (IRE) Hussain Alabbas Lootah William Haggas

Sangarius Juddmonte Sir Michael Stoute

Santiago (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE

Search For A Song (IRE) Moyglare Stud Farms Ltd Dermot Weld IRE

Serpentine (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

Sir Ron Priestley Paul Dean Mark Johnston

Thunderous (IRE) Highclere T’Bred Racing – George Stubbs Mark Johnston

Tiger Moth (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

Twilight Payment (IRE) Lloyd J. Williams Joseph O’Brien IRE

Waldkonig Gestut Ammerland & Newsells Park Stud John & Thady Gosden

Wells Farhh Go (IRE) S A Heley & Partner Tim Easterby

West End Charmer (IRE) Martin McHale Mark Johnston

Without A Fight (IRE) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Simon & Ed Crisford

Wonderful Tonight (FR) Christopher Wright David Menuisier

Worthily (USA) George Strawbridge John & Thady Gosden

Zabeel Champion Jaber Abdullah Mark Johnston

51 entries

13 Irish-trained

3 French-trained

1 US-trained

THE DIAMOND JUBILEE STAKES

Saturday, 19th June, Group 1, 6f, 4yo and upwards. Part of QIPCO British Champions Series.

HORSE OWNER TRAINER

Art Power (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Tim Easterby

Bound For Nowhere (USA) Wesley A. Ward Wesley Ward USA

Came From The Dark (IRE) P. K. Siu Ed Walker

Cape Byron Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian

Casa Creed (USA) LRE Racing LLC & JEH Racing Stable LLC Bill Mott USA

Double Or Bubble (IRE) S Fustok Chris Wall

Dream of Dreams (IRE) Saeed Suhail Sir Michael Stoute

Emaraaty Ana Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Kevin Ryan

Extravagant Kid (USA) DARRS Inc. Brendan Walsh USA

Final Song (IRE) Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor

Garrus (IRE) Susan Roy Charles Hills

Glass Slippers Bearstone Stud Limited Kevin Ryan

Glen Shiel Hambleton Racing XXXVI & Partner Archie Watson

Happy Power (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding

Harry’s Bar Shamrock Thoroughbreds/Miss Susan Barton Adrian McGuinness IRE

Indigo Balance (IRE) Zhang Yuesheng Jessica Harrington IRE

Khaadem (IRE) Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Charles Hills

Lancaster House (IRE) Gay Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

Molatham Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Roger Varian

Nahaarr (IRE) Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum William Haggas

Namos (GER) Frau Petra Stucke Dominik Moser GER

Royal Commando (IRE) Ziad A. Galadari Charles Hills

Sonaiyla (IRE) Moyglare Stud Farms Ltd Paddy Twomey IRE

Speak In Colours Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez Joseph O’Brien IRE

Starman David Ward Ed Walker

Summerghand (IRE) Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer David O’Meara

Ventura Rebel Abdullah Menahi Richard Fahey

27 entries

5 Irish-trained

3 US-trained

1 German-trained

