Entries are revealed today for 12 races across the five days, including all eight Group One highlights.
Unbeaten Breeders’ Cup heroine Aunt Pearl, joint-champion European two-year-old filly Campanelle and Group 1 winning sprinter Extravagant Kid look set to form a formidable transatlantic challenge at Royal Ascot in 2021.
In total, there are eight US-trained runners with entries, plus strong representation from France, Germany and Ireland.
Royal Ascot runs from Tuesday, 15th June to Saturday, 19th June, with total prize money of £6 million – a 66% increase on the £3.61m offered in 2020.
For the entries and a full order of running, please follow the links.
Aunt Pearl will make her seasonal return for trainer Brad Cox in the G2 Edgewood Stakes at Churchill Downs this weekend ahead of a potential tilt at the G1 Coronation Stakes on Friday, 18th June.
The daughter of Lope De Vega has looked imperious in all three of her starts to date, most recently dominating from the front in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland in November.
Liz Crow, who manages the partnership of Madaket Stables, Michael Dubb, Peter Deutsch, Michael Kisber and The Elkstone Group that owns Aunt Pearl, said: “We first want to see how Aunt Pearl performs on Friday in the Edgewood.
“She is doing great at the moment. She has been training really well and we are excited to see her back out.
“Hopefully, she comes back and wins well, and then we will be able to move forward with the plan of running at Royal Ascot.”
Trainer Brendan Walsh has not totally ruled out the idea of allowing Extravagant Kid to contest both the G1 King’s Stand Stakes on Tuesday, 15th June and the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes on Saturday, 19th June.
Australian trailblazer Choisir plundered both races in 2003, a feat repeated by Godolphin star Blue Point in 2019.
Extravagant Kid, a lightly raced eight-year-old, is in the form of his life having secured a first G1 success in the six-furlong Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan, UAE, on 27th March.
Walsh said: “Everything has been good with Extravagant Kid and Royal Ascot is the target if all goes well between now and then.
“It was a proper performance from the horse in Dubai. We were lucky enough to win the UAE Derby a couple of years ago and to go back and win another big race was fantastic. It is hard to describe how good it is to have horses capable of competing at these big international meetings.
“Extravagant Kid has entries in the King’s Stand and Diamond Jubilee. Both races have their appeal and it made sense to enter for both as he is quite versatile. We will see how each race is shaping and make our minds up nearer the time. I would not write off him running in both just yet, although I would say it is unlikely.
“Although this will be my first runner at the meeting, I have been to Ascot many times. When I worked for Mark Wallace, we came very close to winning the King’s Stand with a horse called Benbaun, who was beaten in a head bob by Takeover Target. It will be lovely to get back over there, all being well.”
Campanelle provided trainer Wesley Ward with an 11th Royal Ascot success in last year’s G2 Queen Mary Stakes. The daughter of Kodiac, who subsequently defeated the boys in France’s G1 Prix Morny, is one of two entries for Ward in the G1 Commonwealth Cup on Friday, 18th June alongside Illegal Smile.
Ward is also responsible for Bound For Nowhere, who could make his fourth appearance at Royal Ascot in the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes, and Maven in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes.
The trainer said: “Campanelle did us proud last year and the owners are really excited about bringing her back for the Commonwealth Cup.
“I have had my eye on this for some time as I think the stiff six furlongs on the straight course will suit her really well.
“We are looking to give her a prep race about a month out from Ascot, although where that will be I am not sure yet.
“Our other filly in the Commonwealth Cup, Illegal Smile, will be out next weekend in a five-furlong race on the grass at Churchill Downs. How she gets on there will determine whether she travels.
“Bound For Nowhere made a really exciting comeback at Keeneland recently. With him, we are jostling over bringing him to Ascot again or going for a G1 sprint on Belmont Stakes day. It will be a while before we make a decision on that.
“Maven has always been a very talented horse. He travelled over to Ascot in 2019 but we pulled him out because of the soft ground. Then he won a G3 over in France but since then has had some minor issues.
“He had a problem with an undescended testicle, so we gelded him and gave him a long time off and then he fired a bullet on his comeback win at Keeneland a couple of weeks ago. I know it was just an allowance race, but his numbers were through the roof – he essentially ran the same race as Bound For Nowhere – and that told me that he warrants an Ascot entry.
“He ran so big in that effort that I am thinking about training him for Ascot rather than running again beforehand. We are really excited by this guy.”
Ward also singled out Ruthin, a daughter of the 2017 Queen Anne Stakes victor Ribchester, as his main fancy for the G2 Queen Mary Stakes on Wednesday, 16th June, a race the trainer has won four times.
Ward continued: “The filly by Ribchester, Ruthin, produced an eye-opening performance at Keeneland last week.
“We expected her to run well going into the race. Not all horses produce in the afternoon what they show you in the morning, but she did, and it was great to see.
“She is on a direct course for the Queen Mary Stakes.”
An array of European stars with entries include today’s Longines Sagaro Stakes favourite, Stradivarius (John Gosden), who will attempt to emulate Yeats by winning the Gold Cup for the fourth successive year on Thursday, 17th June.
His stablemate Palace Pier (John Gosden) made a pleasing return at Sandown Park recently and last season’s St James’s Palace Stakes hero is the headline act in the opening race of the Royal Meeting, the G1 Queen Anne Stakes over a mile.
Some of the best middle-distance performers in the world are likely to face off in the 10-furlong G1 Prince Of Wales’ Stakes on Wednesday, 16th June. The entries include last year’s winner Lord North (John Gosden), dual Classic-winning filly Love (Aidan O’Brien), and globetrotter Addeybb (William Haggas).
Battleground (Aidan O’Brien), winner of the Listed Chesham Stakes in 2020, features among a host of promising colts engaged in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes over a mile on Tuesday, 15th June.
All eight G1 races at Royal Ascot are part of the QPICO British Champions Series. Four Royal Ascot contests are part of the Breeders’ Cup Win & You’re In Programme – The Queen Anne Stakes, The Prince of Wales’s Stakes, The Norfolk Stakes and The Diamond Jubilee Stakes.
THE QUEEN ANNE STAKES
Tuesday, 15th June, Group 1, 1m, 4yo and upwards. Part of QIPCO British Champions Series.
HORSE OWNER TRAINER
Accidental Agent Gaie Johnson Houghton Eve Johnson Houghton
Alpine Star (IRE) Niarchos Family Jessica Harrington IRE
Armory (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
Bless Him (IRE) Tony Perkins & Partners David Simcock
Century Dream (IRE) Abdulla Belhabb Simon & Ed Crisford
Champers Elysees (IRE) Teruya Yoshida Johnny Murtagh IRE
Duhail (IRE) Al Shaqab Racing Andre Fabre FR
Duke of Hazzard (FR) Fitri Hay Paul & Oliver Cole
Epic Hero (FR) Abdullah Menahi Simon & Ed Crisford
Happy Power (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding
Haqeeqy (IRE) Ms Hissa Hamdan Al Maktoum John & Thady Gosden
Hawwaam (SAF) Shadwell Estate Company Ltd William Haggas
Innisfree (IRE) Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Annemarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE
Lancaster House (IRE) Gay Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
Lope Y Fernandez (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
Lord Campari (IRE) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
Lord Glitters (FR) Geoff & Sandra Turnbull David O’Meara
Love (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
My Oberon (IRE) Sunderland Holding Inc. William Haggas
Order of Australia (IRE) Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Annemarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE
Palace Pier Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum John & Thady Gosden
Pogo (IRE) Gary and Linnet Woodward Charles Hills
Prince Eiji Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
Queen Power (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Sir Michael Stoute
Regal Reality Peter Done Sir Michael Stoute
Safe Voyage (IRE) Ross Harmon John Quinn
San Donato (IRE) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
Sinawann (IRE) H.H. Aga Khan Michael Halford IRE
Sir Busker (IRE) Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds XI Racing William Knight
The Revenant Al Asayl France Francis-Henri Graffard FR
Tilsit (USA) Juddmonte Charles Hills
Top Rank (IRE) Saeed Manana James Tate
Victor Ludorum Godolphin S.N.C. Andre Fabre FR
33 entries
9 Irish-trained
3 French-trained
THE KING’S STAND STAKES
Tuesday, 15th June, Group 1, 5f, 3yo and upwards. Part of QIPCO British Champions Series.
HORSE OWNER TRAINER
Acklam Express (IRE) MPS Racing and M B Spence Nigel Tinkler
Aljady (FR) Mrs J. Morley Robert Cowell
Arecibo (FR) T. W. Morley Robert Cowell
Battaash (IRE) Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Charles Hills
Came From The Dark (IRE) P. K. Siu Ed Walker
Dragon Symbol Yoshiro Kubota Archie Watson
Dubai Station Middleham Park Racing, M Watt & K Dasmal Robert Cowell
Equilateral Fitri Hay Charles Hills
Extravagant Kid (USA) DARRS Inc. Brendan Walsh USA
Fivethousandtoone (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding
Garrus (IRE) Susan Roy Charles Hills
Glamorous Anna Robert & Nina Bailey Christopher Mason
Glass Slippers Bearstone Stud Limited Kevin Ryan
Harry’s Bar Shamrock Thoroughbreds/Miss Susan Barton Adrian McGuinness IRE
Indigo Balance (IRE) Zhang Yuesheng Jessica Harrington IRE
Keep Busy (IRE) Mrs Doreen Tabor John Quinn
King’s Lynn The Queen Andrew Balding
Lady In France Clipper Logistics Karl Burke
Liberty Beach Philip Wilkins John Quinn
Lipizzaner (USA) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
Make A Challenge (IRE) M G Hogan/W O’Connor/J J O’Reilly Denis Hogan IRE
Maven (USA) Richard Ravin Wesley Ward USA
Nahaarr (IRE) Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum William Haggas
Ornate Kings Road Racing Partnership David Griffiths
Oxted S Piper,T.Hirschfeld,D.Fish & J.Collins Roger Teal
Que Amoro (IRE) P Appleton & Mrs Anne Elliott Michael Dods
Sonaiyla (IRE) Moyglare Stud Farms Ltd Paddy Twomey IRE
Starman David Ward Ed Walker
Steel Bull (IRE) Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez Michael O’Callaghan IRE
Stone of Destiny King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding
Ubettabelieveit (IRE) Martin Webb Racing Nigel Tinkler
Winter Power (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Tim Easterby
32 entries
6 Irish-trained
2 US-trained
THE ST JAMES’S PALACE STAKES
Tuesday, 15th June, Group 1, 1m, 3yo colts only. Part of QIPCO British Champions Series.
HORSE OWNER TRAINER
Baradar (IRE) Amo Racing Limited Roger Varian
Battleground (USA) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
Bullace A. D. G. Oldrey & G. C. Hartigan Ralph Beckett
Cadillac (IRE) Alpha Racing 2020 Jessica Harrington IRE
Chindit (IRE) Michael Pescod Richard Hannon
Devilwala (IRE) Amo Racing Limited & Arjun Waney Ralph Beckett
Federal (IRE) Lloyd J. Williams Joseph O’Brien IRE
High Definition (IRE) Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Westerberg Aidan O’Brien IRE
Highland Avenue (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Hms Seahorse (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
Horoscope (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
Imperial Sands (IRE) Hambleton Racing Ltd XXXIII & Partner Archie Watson
La Barrosa (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Legion of Honour Teme Valley Roger Varian
Lucky Vega (IRE) Zhang Yuesheng Jessica Harrington IRE
Master of The Seas (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Maximal Juddmonte Sir Michael Stoute
Megallan Anthony Oppenheimer John & Thady Gosden
Mehmento (IRE) Hambleton Racing XLVI & Partner Archie Watson
Merchants Quay (FR) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
Mithras Haras de Saint Pair John & Thady Gosden
Mostahdaf (IRE) Shadwell Estate Company Ltd John & Thady Gosden
Mutasaabeq Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Charles Hills
Mystery Smiles (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding
Naamoos (FR) H.H. Shaikh Nasser Al Khalifa & Partner Mark Johnston
Nando Parrado Mrs Marie McCartan Clive Cox
Naval Crown Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Notre Belle Bete Straight To Victory Syndicate Darren Bunyan IRE
One Ruler (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Ontario (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
Poetic Flare (IRE) Jackie Bolger Jim Bolger IRE
Rhythm Master (IRE) John and Jess Dance Richard Fahey
Roman Empire (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
Sayf Al Dawla Miss S. E. Wall Peter Chapple-Hyam
St Mark’s Basilica (FR) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
State of Rest (IRE) Teme Valley Joseph O’Brien IRE
Storm Legend (IRE) Boniface Ho Ka Kui Fozzy Stack IRE
Summiter (IRE) Prime Equestrian SARL Christophe Ferland FR
Tactical The Queen Andrew Balding
The Lir Jet (IRE) Qatar Racing Ltd & RacehorseClub.com Michael Bell
Thunder Moon (IRE) Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez Joseph O’Brien IRE
Van Gogh (USA) Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Diane Nagle Aidan O’Brien IRE
Wembley (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
43 entries
18 Irish-trained
1 French-trained
THE DUKE OF CAMBRIDGE STAKES
Wednesday, 16th June, Group 2, 1m, 4yo and upwards fillies and mares only.
HORSE OWNER TRAINER
Agincourt (IRE) Sir Robert Ogden David O’Meara
Amniarix (USA) Bjorn Nielsen Ed Walker
Angel Power King Power Racing Co Ltd Roger Varian
Apricot Moon Clipper Logistics George Boughey
Bounce The Blues (IRE) Barbara Keller Andrew Balding
Champers Elysees (IRE) Teruya Yoshida Johnny Murtagh IRE
Double Or Bubble (IRE) S Fustok Chris Wall
Dubai Love Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
Fooraat (IRE) Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Roger Varian
Indie Angel (IRE) Cheveley Park Stud John & Thady Gosden
Lady Bowthorpe Ms E. L. Banks William Jarvis
Lancade Stall Raffelberg Yasmin Almenrader GER
Lavender’s Blue (IRE) Benny Andersson Amanda Perrett
Maamora (IRE) Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Simon & Ed Crisford
Mostly George Strawbridge John & Thady Gosden
Norma Mrs R. G. Hillen Joseph Tuite
Onassis (IRE) Triermore Stud & The Hon P. Stanley Charlie Fellowes
Parent’s Prayer (IRE) Ecurie Ama.Zingteam Archie Watson
Posted R. Barnett Richard Hannon
Queen of Love (IRE) Lady Bamford Andre Fabre FR
Queen Power (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Sir Michael Stoute
Sagamiyra (FR) H.H. Aga Khan Mikel Delzangles FR
Sargasso Sea Bermuda Racing Ltd William Haggas
Speak of The Devil (FR) Rashit Shaykhutdinov Fabrice Chappet FR
Thundering Nights (IRE) Shapoor Mistry Joseph O’Brien IRE
Tropbeau Lady Bamford Andre Fabre FR
Valeria Messalina (IRE) Marc Chan Jessica Harrington IRE
With Thanks (IRE) Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas
28 entries
4 French-trained
3 Irish-trained
1 German-trained
THE PRINCE OF WALES’S STAKES
Wednesday, 16th June, Group 1, 1m 2f, 4yo and upwards. Part of QIPCO British Champions Series.
HORSE OWNER TRAINER
Addeybb (IRE) Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum William Haggas
Alpine Star (IRE) Niarchos Family Jessica Harrington IRE
Armory (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
Audarya (FR) Mrs A. M. Swinburn James Fanshawe
Bangkok (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding
Broome (IRE) Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/M Matsushima Aidan O’Brien IRE
Desert Encounter (IRE) Abdulla Al Mansoori David Simcock
Hawwaam (SAF) Shadwell Estate Company Ltd William Haggas
Highest Ground (IRE) Niarchos Family Sir Michael Stoute
In Swoop (IRE) Gestut Schlenderhan Francis-Henri Graffard FR
Innisfree (IRE) Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Annemarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE
Japan M Matsushima/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
Lord Glitters (FR) Geoff & Sandra Turnbull David O’Meara
Lord North (IRE) HH Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed Racing John & Thady Gosden
Love (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
Mogul Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
My Oberon (IRE) Sunderland Holding Inc. William Haggas
Palace Pier Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum John & Thady Gosden
Regal Reality Peter Done Sir Michael Stoute
San Donato (IRE) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
Sangarius Juddmonte Sir Michael Stoute
Serpentine (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
Wonderful Moon (GER) Stall Wasserfreunde Henk Grewe GER
23 entries
8 Irish-trained
1 French-trained
1 German-trained
THE RIBBLESDALE STAKES
Thursday, 17th June, Group 2, 1m 4f, 3yo fillies only.
HORSE OWNER TRAINER
Ad Infinitum St Albans Bloodstock Limited David Simcock
Ahandfulofsummers (IRE) Cayton Park Stud/Sue Magnier Fozzy Stack IRE
Annerville (IRE) Newtown Anner Stud Farm Johnny Murtagh IRE
April Showers (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Donnacha O’Brien IRE
Aristia (IRE) Mrs E. Roberts Richard Hannon
A’Shaari Godolphin Charlie Appleby
At A Pinch Anthony Oppenheimer John & Thady Gosden
Bartzella Anthony Oppenheimer William Haggas
Breccia Cheveley Park Stud William Haggas
Burgarita Ecurie Ama.Zingteam Andre Fabre FR
Call Me Sweetheart (IRE) Sue Ann Foley/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
Chiasma (IRE) Juddmonte John & Thady Gosden
Climate (IRE) H.McCalmont/H.Lascelles/Hamish McCalmont Jessica Harrington IRE
Companionship The Queen William Haggas
Creative Flair (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Danilova Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Darlectable You Lord Lloyd Webber John & Thady Gosden
Dubai Fountain (IRE) Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston
Emaniya (IRE) H.H. Aga Khan Dermot Weld IRE
Eshaada Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Roger Varian
Espania (IRE) Westerberg IRE/Mrs Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
Evania G. B. Partnership John & Thady Gosden
Flora (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
Franklet Lady Bamford John & Thady Gosden
French Fusion (IRE) Jackie Bolger/Clare Manning Jim Bolger IRE
Gloria Mundi (IRE) Bjorn Nielsen John & Thady Gosden
Golden Viola Brook Stud Sean Woods
Gwenhwyvar (IRE) The Fairy Story Partnership Hughie Morrison
High Heels (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
La Joconde (IRE) Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O’Brien IRE
Lady Rockstar Clipper Logistics William Haggas
Loving Dream Lordship Stud John & Thady Gosden
Loyal (IRE) Ballylinch Stud/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
Maytal Juddmonte Sir Michael Stoute
Mellow Magic Kingsclere Racing Club Andrew Balding
Nash Nasha Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Nicest (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Donnacha O’Brien IRE
Noon Star (USA) Juddmonte Sir Michael Stoute
Ocean Road (IRE) Qatar Racing Limited Hugo Palmer
Queen Charlotte Denford Stud John & Thady Gosden
Queen’s Speech (USA) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
Quenelle d’Or Lady Derby & Lady Ritblat Hugo Palmer
Regent Denford Stud John & Thady Gosden
Sacred Rhyme (IRE) Ballylinch Stud Jessica Harrington IRE
Santa Barbara (IRE) Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Westerberg Aidan O’Brien IRE
Save A Forest (IRE) The Gredley Family Roger Varian
continues on next page….
HORSE OWNER TRAINER
Sea Empress (IRE) Sunderland Holding Inc. William Haggas
Sea Karats (IRE) Sunderland Holding Inc. William Haggas
Sea Sylph (IRE) Sunderland Holding Inc. William Haggas
Sherbet Lemon (USA) Apple Tree Stud Archie Watson
Simply Incredible (IRE) Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
Snowfall (JPN) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
Star Garland (IRE) Godolphin S.N.C. Andre Fabre FR
Surely (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
Tangelo Juddmonte John & Thady Gosden
Taslima Nurlan Bizakov John & Thady Gosden
Technique Mantonbury Stud Martyn Meade
Teona (IRE) Ali Saeed Roger Varian
Twisted Reality Qatar Racing Limited Ralph Beckett
Ulster Blackwater (IRE) Sun Bloodstock SARL Joseph O’Brien IRE
Vesela Juddmonte Ralph Beckett
Wedding Dance (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Willow (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
Zeyaadah (IRE) Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Roger Varian
64 entries
21 Irish-trained
2 French-trained
THE RIBBLESDALE STAKES (continued)
Thursday, 17th June, Group 2, 1m 4f, 3yo fillies only.
THE GOLD CUP
Thursday, 17th June, Group 1, 2m 4f, 4yo and upwards. Part of QIPCO British Champions Series.
HORSE OWNER TRAINER
Amhran Na Bhfiann (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
Baron Samedi Lech Racing Ltd Joseph O’Brien IRE
Believe In Love (IRE) Koji Maeda Roger Varian
Ben Lilly (IRE) Jack Thomas & Ben Thomas David Brown
Desert Skyline (IRE) C Benham/ D Whitford/ L Quinn/ K Quinn David Elsworth
Emperor of The Sun (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Donnacha O’Brien IRE
Global Heat (IRE) Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
Island Brave (IRE) Donald M. Kerr Heather Main
Master of Reality (IRE) Lloyd J Williams Syndicate Joseph O’Brien IRE
Mekong Khalid Bin Mishref Jamie Osborne
Morando (FR) King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding
Nayef Road (IRE) Mohamed Obaida Mark Johnston
Ocean Wind Rockingham Reins Limited Roger Teal
Prince of Arran Saeed bel Obaida Charlie Fellowes
Princess Zoe (GER) Patrick F. Kehoe/Mrs.P.Crampton Tony Mullins IRE
Quian (GER) Stall Hornoldendorf Peter Schiergen GER
Rainbow Dreamer The Maple Street Partnership Alan King
Ranch Hand Kingsclere Racing Club Andrew Balding
Rip Van Lips (IRE) Stall Lintec Andreas Suborics GER
Santiago (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
Search For A Song (IRE) Moyglare Stud Farms Ltd Dermot Weld IRE
Sir Ron Priestley Paul Dean Mark Johnston
Spanish Mission (USA) Team Valor LLC & Gary Barber Andrew Balding
Stag Horn Ben & Sir Martyn Arbib Archie Watson
Stradivarius (IRE) Bjorn Nielsen John & Thady Gosden
Stratum Tony Bloom Willie Mullins IRE
Subjectivist Dr J. Walker Mark Johnston
Tiger Moth (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
Trueshan (FR) Barbury Lions 5 Alan King
Twilight Payment (IRE) Lloyd J. Williams Joseph O’Brien IRE
Volcanic Sky Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
31 entries
10 Irish-trained
2 German-trained
THE KING EDWARD VII STAKES
Friday, 18th June, Group 2, 1m 4f, 3yo colts and geldings only.
HORSE OWNER TRAINER
Adayar (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Alenquer (FR) M M Stables William Haggas
Baaeed Shadwell Estate Company Ltd William Haggas
Baton Rouge (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
Bay Bridge James Wigan Sir Michael Stoute
Beau Nash (IRE) Godolphin John & Thady Gosden
Belloccio (FR) All for One Racing David Menuisier
Bolshoi Ballet (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
Brazil (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
Carlisle Bay (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
Dancing King (IRE) KINGSLEY PARK 16 Mark Johnston
Daramethos (IRE) Godolphin John & Thady Gosden
Fancy Man (IRE) Michael Pescod Richard Hannon
Father’s Day (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
Fernando Vichi (IRE) Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez Donnacha O’Brien IRE
Flyin’ High Castle Down Racing Andrew Balding
Flying Visit (IRE) Jackie Bolger Jim Bolger IRE
Foxes Tales (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding
Francesco Guardi (IRE) The 4Letterfirstnames & Ballylinch Stud James Ferguson
Gear Up (IRE) Teme Valley Mark Johnston
Glen Savage (IRE) Lady Bamford John & Thady Gosden
Gloucestershire (USA) Team Valor & Manton Park Martyn Meade
Gold (FR) Jocelyn Targett/Earl Haras du Logis Christophe Ferland FR
Harvard (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
Hector de Maris (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
High Definition (IRE) Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Westerberg Aidan O’Brien IRE
Hms Seahorse (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
Hurricane Lane (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Inigo Jones Cheveley Park Stud Sir Michael Stoute
Interpretation (IRE) Peter Brant/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
Jaramillo Teme Valley & Partner Roger Varian
John Leeper (IRE) Anamoine Ltd Ed Dunlop
Juan de Montalban (IRE) Mick and Janice Mariscotti Andrew Balding
Key To The Kingdom (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
King of The Castle (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
Kyprios (IRE) Moyglare Stud Farm/Sue Magnier/ Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
Law of The Sea Godolphin John & Thady Gosden
Lone Eagle (IRE) Ballylinch Stud & Aquis Farm Martyn Meade
Lord of The Manor (IRE) Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
Lough Derg (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
Malawi (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
Man of Riddles (USA) Never Say Die & Partners David Simcock
Marshall Plan Godolphin John & Thady Gosden
Master of The Seas (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Matchless (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
Modus Operandi (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
continues on next page….
HORSE OWNER TRAINER
Mohaafeth (IRE) Shadwell Estate Company Ltd William Haggas
Mojo Star (IRE) Amo Racing Limited Richard Hannon
Movin Time Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
Napper Tandy Lisahully Investments Ltd Andrew Balding
National Ballet (JPN) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
One Ruler (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby
O’Reilly (FR) Mill House LLC Jessica Harrington IRE
Pleasant Man Brook Farm Bloodstock Roger Charlton
Polling Day (IRE) Godolphin John & Thady Gosden
Port Philip (IRE) Lloyd J Williams Syndicate Joseph O’Brien IRE
Possible Man King Power Racing Co Ltd Sir Michael Stoute
Roman Empire (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
Sandhurst (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
Scope (IRE) J. H. Richmond-Watson Ralph Beckett
Sir Lamorak (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
Sir Lucan (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
Sir William Bruce (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
Southern Lights (IRE) Aquis Racing & al Mamoura Partnership Joseph O’Brien IRE
Stay Well Ben & Sir Martyn Arbib Hughie Morrison
Tasman Bay (FR) Sir Peter Vela Sir Mark Todd
Third Realm Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
Title (IRE) Highclere Tbred Racing-Charles Church Roger Varian
Too Friendly The Gredley Family George Scott
Torino (IRE) Annemarie O’Brien Donnacha O’Brien IRE
Trawlerman (IRE) Godolphin John & Thady Gosden
Uncle Bryn Chasemore Farm John & Thady Gosden
Wirko (GER) Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Wordsworth (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
Yibir Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Youth Spirit (IRE) Ahmad Al Shaikh Andrew Balding
76 entries
31 Irish-trained
1 French-trained
THE KING EDWARD VII STAKES (continued)
Friday, 18th June, Group 2, 1m 4f, 3yo colts and geldings only.
THE COMMONWEALTH CUP
Friday, 18th June, Group 1, 6f, 3yo colts and fillies only. Part of QIPCO British Champions Series.
HORSE OWNER TRAINER
A Case of You (IRE) Gary Devlin Adrian McGuinness IRE
Acapulco Gold (FR) Christopher Wright Fabrice Chappet FR
Admiral Nelson Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
Alcohol Free (IRE) Jeff Smith Andrew Balding
Apollo One pcracing.co.uk Peter Charalambous
Arousing Lael Stable William Haggas
Battleground (USA) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
Bavaria Express (FR) Ecurie Normandie Pur Sang Fabrice Chappet FR
Bickerstaffe David W. Armstrong Karl Burke
Boomshalaa Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
Campanelle (IRE) Stonestreet Stables LLC Wesley Ward USA
Chez Pierre (FR) R. Jackson Francis-Henri Graffard FR
Dandalla (IRE) Nick Bradley Racing 28 & E Burke Karl Burke
Diligent Harry The Dilinquents Clive Cox
Dragon Symbol Yoshiro Kubota Archie Watson
First Edition (IRE) Mrs Annette O’Callaghan Clive Cox
Fivethousandtoone (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding
Forest of Dreams (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
Happy Romance (IRE) The McMurray Family Richard Hannon
Harvard (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
Illegal Smile (IRE) Hat Creek Racing Wesley Ward USA
Isabella Giles (IRE) Paul & Clare Rooney Clive Cox
Ivasecret (IRE) C Benham/ D Whitford/ L Quinn/ K Quinn John Butler
Jumby (IRE) Anthony Pye-Jeary and David Ian Eve Johnson Houghton
Laws of Indices (IRE) Miss C R Holmes Ken Condon IRE
Line of Departure (IRE) H.H. Shaikh Nasser Al Khalifa & Partner Roger Varian
Lipizzaner (USA) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
Loch Lein (IRE) Mrs Joan Brosnan Jessica Harrington IRE
Lucky Vega (IRE) Zhang Yuesheng Jessica Harrington IRE
Lullaby Moon Amo Racing Limited & Charles Obank Ralph Beckett
Measure of Magic (IRE) J. P. Murtagh Racing Johnny Murtagh IRE
Mehmento (IRE) Hambleton Racing XLVI & Partner Archie Watson
Merchants Quay (FR) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
Method (IRE) Manton Park Racing Martyn Meade
Mighty Gurkha (IRE) Mohammed Rashid Archie Watson
Miss Amulet (IRE) Mrs Doreen Tabor Ken Condon IRE
Mooneista (IRE) Mrs Paula Davison Jack Davison IRE
Mujbar Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Charles Hills
Plainchant (FR) Alain Jathiere & White Birch Farm SC John & Thady Gosden
Poetic Flare (IRE) Jackie Bolger Jim Bolger IRE
Prince Lancelot A. Gilibert Fabrice Chappet FR
Sacred Cheveley Park Stud William Haggas
Saint Lawrence (IRE) D. J. Deer Roger Varian
Spycatcher (IRE) Highclere T’BredRacing-Adriana Zaefferer Karl Burke
Stardevote (IRE) Prime Equestrian SARL Christophe Ferland FR
Suesa (IRE) George Strawbridge Francois Rohaut FR
Supremacy (IRE) J Goddard Clive Cox
Tactical The Queen Andrew Balding
The Lir Jet (IRE) Qatar Racing Ltd & RacehorseClub.com Michael Bell
Thunder Beauty (IRE) David K Kelly Ken Condon IRE
Umm Kulthum (IRE) Saeed Bin Mohammed Al Qassimi Richard Fahey
Vadream D. R. J. King Charlie Fellowes
Whenthedealinsdone Austin Whelan Roger Teal
53 entries
15 Irish-trained
6 French-trained
2 US-trained
THE CORONATION STAKES
Friday, 18th June, Group 1, 1m, 3yo fillies only. Part of QIPCO British Champions Series.
HORSE OWNER TRAINER
Alcohol Free (IRE) Jeff Smith Andrew Balding
A’Shaari Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Aunt Pearl (IRE) Dubb/Madaket/Deutsch/Kisber/Grant Brad Cox USA
Baby Alya (IRE) Jaber Abdullah Kevin Ryan
Bellissime (IRE) Mrs R G Hillen and Partner Kevin Ryan
Bellosa (IRE) Sir Edmund Loder Jane Chapple-Hyam
Camdeboo (IRE) Cayton Park Stud Limited Joseph O’Brien IRE
Cirona Ecurie Waldeck Christophe Ferland FR
Dawndiva M. Wilmshurst and Friends Brian Meehan
Divine Light (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Elysium (IRE) George Strawbridge Noel Meade IRE
Fantasy Lady (IRE) M Schwartz/Genesis Thoroughbreds Club Paddy Twomey IRE
Fev Rover (IRE) Nick Bradley Racing 43 & Partner Richard Fahey
Friendly (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
Hazel (IRE) Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez Donnacha O’Brien IRE
Indigo Girl George Strawbridge John & Thady Gosden
Joan of Arc (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
King’s Harlequin (IRE) S.SANGSTER/O’ROURKE/KUMIN/REEVES Nicolas Clement FR
Love Is You (IRE) Normandie Stud Ltd Roger Charlton
Lullaby Moon Amo Racing Limited & Charles Obank Ralph Beckett
Mehnah Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Kevin Prendergast IRE
Miss Amulet (IRE) Mrs Doreen Tabor Ken Condon IRE
Montego Bay (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
Mother Earth (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
My Generation (USA) S. Heider Joseph O’Brien IRE
Oodnadatta (IRE) R.Scarborough/Mrs.John Magnier Jessica Harrington IRE
Potapova Cheveley Park Stud Sir Michael Stoute
Pretty Gorgeous (FR) John C. Oxley Joseph O’Brien IRE
Primo Bacio (IRE) David Ward Ed Walker
Queen’s Speech (USA) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
Queenship (IRE) Eurolindy Syndicate Joseph O’Brien IRE
Rougir (FR) Le Haras de la Gousserie Cedric Rossi FR
Rumi (FR) Al Shira’Aa Farms Carlos Laffon-Parias FR
Sacred Cheveley Park Stud William Haggas
Saffron Beach (IRE) Mrs B. V. Sangster, J Wigan & O Sangster Jane Chapple-Hyam
Santa Barbara (IRE) Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Westerberg Aidan O’Brien IRE
Sea Empress (IRE) Sunderland Holding Inc. William Haggas
See The Rose (IRE) S.Mulryan/L.Shanahan/S.Magnier/B.Mulryan Andre Fabre FR
Shale (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Donnacha O’Brien IRE
Silvestri (FR) Al Shira’Aa Farms Carlos Laffon-Parias FR
Sky Angel (IRE) Godolphin S.N.C. Henri-Alex Pantall FR
Snow Lantern Rockcliffe Stud Richard Hannon
Snowfall (JPN) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
Statement (IRE) Ballylinch Stud 1 Martyn Meade
Sweet Lady (FR) S.A.R.L. Gemini Stud Francis-Henri Graffard FR
Thunder Beauty (IRE) David K Kelly Ken Condon IRE
Vadream D. R. J. King Charlie Fellowes
Wedding Dance (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby
48 entries
19 Irish-trained
8 French-trained
1 US-trained
THE HARDWICKE STAKES
Saturday, 19th June, Group 2, 1m 4f, 4yo and upwards.
HORSE OWNER TRAINER
Al Aasy (IRE) Shadwell Estate Company Ltd William Haggas
Al Zaraqaan Shadwell Estate Company Ltd William Haggas
Albaflora Kirsten Rausing Ralph Beckett
Alounak (FR) King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding
Bangkok (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding
Baron Samedi Lech Racing Ltd Joseph O’Brien IRE
Believe In Love (IRE) Koji Maeda Roger Varian
Broome (IRE) Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/M Matsushima Aidan O’Brien IRE
Crafty Daddy (USA) Lucky Seven Stable Kenneth McPeek USA
Deja (FR) Fairlawns Racing Ltd Peter Chapple-Hyam
Desert Encounter (IRE) Abdulla Al Mansoori David Simcock
Eagles By Day (IRE) Clipper Logistics David O’Meara
Gold Maze Teme Valley Roger Varian
Highest Ground (IRE) Niarchos Family Sir Michael Stoute
Highland Chief (IRE) Fitri Hay Paul & Oliver Cole
Hukum (IRE) Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Owen Burrows
Ilaraab (IRE) Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum William Haggas
Influx (IRE) Prime Equestrian SARL Christophe Ferland FR
Innisfree (IRE) Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Annemarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE
Japan M Matsushima/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
Katara (FR) Al Shaqab Racing Sir Michael Stoute
Logician Juddmonte John & Thady Gosden
Lost Eden (IRE) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Richard Hannon
Magny Cours (USA) Godolphin S.N.C. Andre Fabre FR
Mare Australis (IRE) Gestut Schlenderhan Andre Fabre FR
Master of Reality (IRE) Lloyd J Williams Syndicate Joseph O’Brien IRE
Mogul Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
Morando (FR) King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding
My Frankel Saeed Suhail Sir Michael Stoute
Outbox Hambleton Racing Ltd XXXIII Archie Watson
Pablo Escobarr (IRE) Hussain Alabbas Lootah William Haggas
Passion (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
Pondus Lloyd J Williams Syndicate Joseph O’Brien IRE
Pyledriver La Pyle Partnership William Muir & Chris Grassick
Red Verdon (USA) The Hon R J Arculli Ed Dunlop
Roberto Escobarr (IRE) Hussain Alabbas Lootah William Haggas
Sangarius Juddmonte Sir Michael Stoute
Santiago (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
Search For A Song (IRE) Moyglare Stud Farms Ltd Dermot Weld IRE
Serpentine (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
Sir Ron Priestley Paul Dean Mark Johnston
Thunderous (IRE) Highclere T’Bred Racing – George Stubbs Mark Johnston
Tiger Moth (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
Twilight Payment (IRE) Lloyd J. Williams Joseph O’Brien IRE
Waldkonig Gestut Ammerland & Newsells Park Stud John & Thady Gosden
Wells Farhh Go (IRE) S A Heley & Partner Tim Easterby
West End Charmer (IRE) Martin McHale Mark Johnston
Without A Fight (IRE) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Simon & Ed Crisford
Wonderful Tonight (FR) Christopher Wright David Menuisier
Worthily (USA) George Strawbridge John & Thady Gosden
Zabeel Champion Jaber Abdullah Mark Johnston
51 entries
13 Irish-trained
3 French-trained
1 US-trained
THE DIAMOND JUBILEE STAKES
Saturday, 19th June, Group 1, 6f, 4yo and upwards. Part of QIPCO British Champions Series.
HORSE OWNER TRAINER
Art Power (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Tim Easterby
Bound For Nowhere (USA) Wesley A. Ward Wesley Ward USA
Came From The Dark (IRE) P. K. Siu Ed Walker
Cape Byron Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
Casa Creed (USA) LRE Racing LLC & JEH Racing Stable LLC Bill Mott USA
Double Or Bubble (IRE) S Fustok Chris Wall
Dream of Dreams (IRE) Saeed Suhail Sir Michael Stoute
Emaraaty Ana Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Kevin Ryan
Extravagant Kid (USA) DARRS Inc. Brendan Walsh USA
Final Song (IRE) Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
Garrus (IRE) Susan Roy Charles Hills
Glass Slippers Bearstone Stud Limited Kevin Ryan
Glen Shiel Hambleton Racing XXXVI & Partner Archie Watson
Happy Power (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding
Harry’s Bar Shamrock Thoroughbreds/Miss Susan Barton Adrian McGuinness IRE
Indigo Balance (IRE) Zhang Yuesheng Jessica Harrington IRE
Khaadem (IRE) Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Charles Hills
Lancaster House (IRE) Gay Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
Molatham Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Roger Varian
Nahaarr (IRE) Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum William Haggas
Namos (GER) Frau Petra Stucke Dominik Moser GER
Royal Commando (IRE) Ziad A. Galadari Charles Hills
Sonaiyla (IRE) Moyglare Stud Farms Ltd Paddy Twomey IRE
Speak In Colours Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez Joseph O’Brien IRE
Starman David Ward Ed Walker
Summerghand (IRE) Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer David O’Meara
Ventura Rebel Abdullah Menahi Richard Fahey
27 entries
5 Irish-trained
3 US-trained
1 German-trained
