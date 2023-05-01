Four Irish trained fillies still in QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket

1 total views, 1 views today

Three Irish-based trainers still have fillies in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at today’s confirmation stage.

Aidan O’Brien is responsible for both Meditate and Never Ending Story, with both fillies owned by the Coolmore partnership.

Kieran Cotter had confirmed Matilde Picotte, while Dermot Weld has Tahiyra among the 22 fillies that currently stand their ground.

Thirteen of the 22 three-year-old for the second classic of the season were bred in Ireland.

The QIPCO 1000 Guineas, the first fillies’ classic of the season, goes to post on Sunday next, 7 May 2023, at 3.40pm.

QIPCO 1000 Guineas 3.40pm, Sunday 7th May 2023 at Newmarket.

Caernarfon 3 9 2 Hunscote Stud, P Humphreys & J Sweeney Jack Channon Connor Beasley

Dance In The Grass 3 9 2 Mr Jaber Abdullah Charlie Johnston

Dream of Love (IRE) 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby William Buick

Embrace (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr Ahmad Alkhallafi Owen Burrows Daniel Muscutt

Fairy Cross (IRE) 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby James Doyle

Juliet Sierra 3 9 2 Juddmonte Ralph Beckett Rossa Ryan

Karsavina 3 9 2 Cheveley Park Stud Clive Cox

Lezoo 3 9 2 Marc Chan & Andrew Rosen Ralph Beckett Frankie Dettori

Mammas Girl 3 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Richard Hannon

Matilda Picotte (IRE) 3 9 2 Matilda & Kilmichael Racing Partnership Kieran Patrick Cotter Ireland

Mawj (IRE) 3 9 2 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor Oisin Murphy

Meditate (IRE) 3 9 2 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O’Brien Ireland

Naomi Lapaglia 3 9 2 Edward Babington & Phil Cunningham Richard Spencer

Never Ending Story (IRE) 3 9 2 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Aidan O’Brien Ireland

Olivia Maralda (IRE) 3 9 2 Amo Coutinho Syndicate Roger Varian

Polly Pott 3 9 2 The Megsons Ben Pauling

Powerdress (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr Martin Hughes Richard Hannon

Queen Me (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr Jaber Abdullah Kevin Ryan

Remarquee 3 9 2 Mr J. H. Richmond-Watson Ralph Beckett Rob Hornby

Stenton Glider (IRE) 3 9 2 Mrs J Mairs and Mr T S Mairs Hugo Palmer Tom Marquand

Sweet Harmony (IRE) 3 9 2 Phil Cunningham Richard Spencer Billy Loughnane

Tahiyra (IRE) 3 9 2 H.H. Aga Khan D. K. Weld Ireland

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com