Four Irish trained fillies still in QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket

Three Irish-based trainers still have fillies in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at today’s confirmation stage.
Aidan O’Brien is responsible for both Meditate and Never Ending Story, with both fillies owned by the Coolmore partnership.
Kieran Cotter had confirmed Matilde Picotte, while Dermot Weld has Tahiyra among the 22 fillies that currently stand their ground.
Thirteen of the 22 three-year-old for the second classic of the season were bred in Ireland.
The QIPCO 1000 Guineas, the first fillies’ classic of the season, goes to post on Sunday next, 7 May 2023, at 3.40pm.
QIPCO 1000 Guineas 3.40pm, Sunday 7th May 2023 at Newmarket.
Caernarfon 3 9 2 Hunscote Stud, P Humphreys & J Sweeney Jack Channon Connor Beasley
Dance In The Grass 3 9 2 Mr Jaber Abdullah Charlie Johnston
Dream of Love (IRE) 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby William Buick
Embrace (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr Ahmad Alkhallafi Owen Burrows Daniel Muscutt
Fairy Cross (IRE) 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby James Doyle
Juliet Sierra 3 9 2 Juddmonte Ralph Beckett Rossa Ryan
Karsavina 3 9 2 Cheveley Park Stud Clive Cox
Lezoo 3 9 2 Marc Chan & Andrew Rosen Ralph Beckett Frankie Dettori
Mammas Girl 3 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Richard Hannon
Matilda Picotte (IRE) 3 9 2 Matilda & Kilmichael Racing Partnership Kieran Patrick Cotter Ireland
Mawj (IRE) 3 9 2 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor Oisin Murphy
Meditate (IRE) 3 9 2 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O’Brien Ireland
Naomi Lapaglia 3 9 2 Edward Babington & Phil Cunningham Richard Spencer
Never Ending Story (IRE) 3 9 2 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Aidan O’Brien Ireland
Olivia Maralda (IRE) 3 9 2 Amo Coutinho Syndicate Roger Varian
Polly Pott 3 9 2 The Megsons Ben Pauling
Powerdress (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr Martin Hughes Richard Hannon
Queen Me (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr Jaber Abdullah Kevin Ryan
Remarquee 3 9 2 Mr J. H. Richmond-Watson Ralph Beckett Rob Hornby
Stenton Glider (IRE) 3 9 2 Mrs J Mairs and Mr T S Mairs Hugo Palmer Tom Marquand
Sweet Harmony (IRE) 3 9 2 Phil Cunningham Richard Spencer Billy Loughnane
Tahiyra (IRE) 3 9 2 H.H. Aga Khan D. K. Weld Ireland