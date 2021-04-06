Freewheelin Dylan Lands 2021 BoyleSports Irish Grand National

There was a local winner of the 2021 BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse as the Dermot McLoughlin trained Freewheelin Dylan landed the race in style under a perfect ride from Ricky Doyle.

This was a first time success in the race for both trainer and jockey, with Freewheelin Dylan a massive priced winner at 150/1. Doyle told BoyleSports after the race: “I cannot believe it. The outsider of the field. I just couldn’t wait to ride the horse in the race, not caring what chance I had but I knew the spin I would get, and I couldn’t wait for it. It’s unbelievable and to be fair to Dermot, he left it up to me. I had a dream ride the whole way around.”

BoyleSports traders have reported it wasn’t as good a result for the book as many would expect with Freewheelan Dylan winning at 150/1 but it was a nail-biting finish with Run Wild Fred at 8/1 trying his best to close the gap. The sponsors paid 7 places in the race with punters getting each-way value for Freewheelin Dylan, Run Wild Fred, Enjoy D’allen, Latest Exhibition, Sempo, Off You Go and Coko Beach.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It was a good result for local trainer Dermot McLoughlin and jockey Rickey Doyle as they landed the BoyleSports Irish Grand National with Freewheelin Dylan. We had excellent turnover on the race but the winner was perhaps not as good a result as many would think when they see a 150/1 winner. We laid plenty of smaller bets around 66/1 earlier in the day but the guaranteed price meant the winner was paid out at 150/1. We are delighted for the connections and very proud to be sponsors of this iconic race with a lovely story to come out of today’s result.”

