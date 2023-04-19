1,206 total views, 1,206 views today

In preparation for the bet365 Craven Meeting, two of Godolphin’s star horses, Adayar and Native Trail, were put through their paces on the Rowley Mile Racecourse at Newmarket today.

Adayar, the five-year-old winner of The Derby and King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes in 2021, is set to make his reappearance in the Group Three bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes over 10 furlongs at Sandown Park on April 28th. Native Trail, the unbeaten two-year-old winner of the Group One Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket, is also gearing up for early season targets.

Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby expressed his delight with Adayar’s performance, commenting, “You can’t beat a racecourse gallop.” With the aim of using the Gordon Richards Stakes as a stepping stone to the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, Appleby was pleased with Adayar’s progress and revealed that the workout was just a nice, sensible piece of work.

As for Native Trail, Appleby revealed that the horse had shown all of his usual enthusiasm and that he is now certain that Native Trail’s future lies at a mile. The plan is to use the Paradise Stakes at Ascot as a prep for the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, and Appleby is confident that Native Trail will be up to the task.

Overall, Appleby was very pleased with the workout and thanked Newmarket for allowing them to use the racecourse. He added, “Our operation has thankfully been keeping these older horses in training. Both horses worked well today. I am very happy.”

