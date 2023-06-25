Ireland Men’s Rugby Sevens set for quarter-finals on Monday

Rugby Sevens: Ireland Men’s Sevens Secure Back-to-Back Victories at European Games

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Ireland Men’s Sevens emerged victorious with a resounding 38-7 win over Italy in their second Pool match at the prestigious European Games. The stakes are high, as the tournament winner secures a coveted ticket to the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

Impressively, James Topping’s squad demonstrated their unwavering intent at the Henryk Reyman Stadium Park, clinching consecutive wins. Notably, Jordan Conroy, Zac Ward, and Bryan Mollen showcased their prowess by each scoring two tries, contributing to Ireland’s impressive tally of 10 scores. Earlier in the day, Ireland dominated host nation Poland with a remarkable 66-0 victory.

The return of Terry Kennedy, the esteemed World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, has significantly bolstered Ireland’s lineup. Kennedy’s exceptional speed was on full display as he secured two first-half tries against Italy. Additionally, Liam McNamara, Harry McNulty, Dylan O’Grady, and Andrew Smith added their names to the scoresheet, further solidifying Ireland’s triumph in Krakow.

Reflecting on the remarkable performance, Jordan Conroy of Buccanneers RFC shared his thoughts, stating, “We had a good first game against Poland, but we knew Italy would present a greater challenge. We stuck to our game plan, executed it flawlessly, and the result speaks for itself. We are thrilled with our performance.”

Acknowledging the arduous journey ahead, Conroy added, “Winning the tournament is not determined on day one. We will rest, regroup, and prepare for our final group game against Germany tomorrow. Our focus is on building our performance with every game we play.”

Tomorrow marks a crucial moment for Ireland, as they face Germany in the Pool stages at 12:58 pm Irish time. Following this encounter, the highly anticipated quarter-final ties will take place later in the evening, further intensifying the competition.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com