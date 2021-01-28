Is Betfred any good for Irish sports betting fans?

If you are an Irish gambler, then joining the Betfred sportsbook is a great idea. This is an online sportsbook that has plenty going for it and well worth joining.

When you are looking to register with an online sportsbook, many factors need to be taken into consideration. It’s not just a question of joining one that has an attractive welcome offer and looks to have plenty of betting opportunities.

You must carry out a lot of research before registering with an online sportsbook. If that research focuses on Betfred, then you are only going to get very positive results. There are plenty of sites that include a Betfred review. For example, on scams.info, you can take an in-depth look at the Betfred site.

Betfred was launched back in 1967, so there are over 50 years of experience with this company. They began by opening betting shops (the word is a bet on England winning the 1966 World Cup helped them do that) and they haven’t looked back since. From betting shops, they expanded into the online betting business and have repeated their previous successes.

The company is renowned for its promotions. If you join its site, you can bet £10 and receive £30 in free bets. Welcome offers are a way of enticing new customers to register. Some have strict terms and conditions, including high wagering requirements. They make it difficult to withdraw any bonus, but that’s not the case at Betfred. You simply create a £10 bet on a selection that has odds of at least 2.0 and then when it’s settled, you receive the free bets. It’s a great way to start your time on the Betfred site.

There are plenty more promotions on Betfred. These include bonuses on successful accumulators, enhanced odds, and accumulator insurance where one you can still win even if one team lets you down. Always ensure that you visit their dedicated promotions page, you don’t want to miss out on anything.

Those of you who love horse racing (what Irish person doesn’t?) will have many reasons for loving this site. How many times do you take an early price on a selection at Thurles or Punchestown and then see it win but at a higher starting price? It’s so frustrating when that happens, but at Betfred, it doesn’t. All UK and Irish horse racing have the Best Odds Guaranteed promotion (BOG for short). With this, if the starting price is higher than that taken, you’ll be paid out at a higher price. The Betfred horse racing coverage is highly impressive, just wait until you see what they have on offer when it’s the Cheltenham Festival.

Irish football fans will have plenty to bet on if registering with Betfred. They cover leagues from all over the world, and that includes odds on the leagues in Northern Ireland and Ireland. You’ll be able to place bets on Irish teams when they play in European competitions, whether they be the national teams or club sides, like when Dundalk played Arsenal.

Rugby union fans aren’t let down either. It’s totally the opposite in fact with betting opportunities on both club and international games. Betfred also offers odds on Gaelic Football and Hurling, so there really is plenty for Irish fans to bet on at this online sportsbook.

It’s not just a case of placing a bet before the match and hoping it’s a winning one. Those days have long gone, and there is a mass of in-play betting at Betfred. This means you can be betting on the events as they happen. The odds will continuously change all depending on what is happening on the pitch.

The odds that are available at Betfred are highly competitive. That’s always great to see when betting at any gambling site.

If you are always out and about, then there is an app that you can download. With this, you can be following all the action and be able to place bets, wherever you are.

There are plenty of betting markets too. You can bet on everything from how many tries in a rugby match to the number of bookings in a rugby match, or how many sixes the Irish cricket team will score – even the latest NFL yardages. Many of these markets don’t require you to predict the result, so plenty of chances to get winners.

The Betfred site is safe when it comes to financial transactions with personal details encrypted. They hold a license granted to them by the UK Gambling Commission, another good sign of how trustworthy they are. With plenty of payment methods available for use and an impressive amount of help given, this is a decent site to join for Irish sports fans.

