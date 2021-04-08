Jonjo O’Neill Trained Cloth Cap 7/2 Clear Favourite For Grand National

The Jonjo ONeill trained Cloth Cap is the 7/2 favourite with BoyleSports to take Tiger Roll’s title on Saturday in the Grand National at Aintree.

A winner last time out at Kelso when winning the Premier Chase over 2m7½, Cloth Cap is the firm favourite to land the Grand National to give his trainer a second win in the race with Don’t Push It winning it back in 2012 under AP McCoy. Tom Scudamore will take the ride on the favourite with Burrows Saint his closest rival in the betting.

The Willie Mullins trained 2019 BoyleSports Irish Grand National winner has the Aintree spectacle as his main target now for the past two years. Burrows Saint is the shortest priced runner at 9/1 for the Closutton trainer who has four horses in the race with Acapella Bourgeois 33/1, Class Conti 40/1 and Cabaret Queen 66/1.

The Colin Tizzard trained Mister Malarky has been backed into 33/1 from 40/1 with Jonjo O’Neill junior taking the ride over the 4m2½ trip. The talented Bristol De Mai heads the field with top weight and is a 22/1 chance to win for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies.

Rachael Blackmore had a fantastic Cheltenham Festival and so did the Irish with Henry de Bromhead’s Minella Times backed into 10/1 from 12/1 to give the talented jockey/trainer duo a first win in the race.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “The field has been confirmed for the Grand National at Aintree this Saturday and it’s Cloth Cap who heads the market at 7/2. Burrows Saint is the best chance of an Irish winner according to the odds at 9/1 while Rachael Blackmore could make history on Minella Times at 10/1 from 12/1. It’s a tremendous line-up and we anticipate plenty more support to arrive for Rachael as punters are getting behind her more and more.”

END

Aintree 17:15 ~ Outright Betting, (place terms: 1/5 the first 7)

7-2 Cloth Cap

9 Burrows Saint

10 Any Second Now

10 Minella Times

12 Kimberlite Candy

14 Secret Reprieve

16 Discorama

20 Magic Of Light

20 Farclas

25 Potters Corner

25 Bristol De Mai

25 Anibale Fly

33 Milan Native

33 Mister Malarky

33 Canelo

33 Takingrisks

33 Lord Du Mesnil

33 Acapella Bourgeois

40 Shattered Love

40 Lake View Lad

40 Yala Enki

40 Chris’s Dream

40 Some Neck

40 The Long Mile

40 Vieux Lion Rouge

40 Class Conti

50 Alpha Des Obeaux

50 Balko Des Flos

50 Give Me A Copper

50 Double Shuffle

50 Hogan’s Height

50 Ok Corral

50 Definitly Red

50 Blaklion

66 Jett

66 Fagan

66 Talkischeap

66 Minellacelebration

66 Cabaret Queen

80 Sub Lieutenant

80 Ballyoptic

80 Tout Est Permis

100 Kauto Riko

100 Ami Desbois

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com