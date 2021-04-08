Jonjo O’Neill Trained Cloth Cap 7/2 Clear Favourite For Grand National

The Jonjo ONeill trained Cloth Cap is the 7/2 favourite with BoyleSports to take Tiger Roll’s title on Saturday in the Grand National at Aintree.

A winner last time out at Kelso when winning the Premier Chase over 2m7½, Cloth Cap is the firm favourite to land the Grand National to give his trainer a second win in the race with Don’t Push It winning it back in 2012 under AP McCoy. Tom Scudamore will take the ride on the favourite with Burrows Saint his closest rival in the betting.

The Willie Mullins trained 2019 BoyleSports Irish Grand National winner has the Aintree spectacle as his main target now for the past two years. Burrows Saint is the shortest priced runner at 9/1 for the Closutton trainer who has four horses in the race with Acapella Bourgeois 33/1, Class Conti 40/1 and Cabaret Queen 66/1.

The Colin Tizzard trained Mister Malarky has been backed into 33/1 from 40/1 with Jonjo O’Neill junior taking the ride over the 4m2½ trip. The talented Bristol De Mai heads the field with top weight and is a 22/1 chance to win for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies.

Rachael Blackmore had a fantastic Cheltenham Festival and so did the Irish with Henry de Bromhead’s Minella Times backed into 10/1 from 12/1 to give the talented jockey/trainer duo a first win in the race.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “The field has been confirmed for the Grand National at Aintree this Saturday and it’s Cloth Cap who heads the market at 7/2. Burrows Saint is the best chance of an Irish winner according to the odds at 9/1 while Rachael Blackmore could make history on Minella Times at 10/1 from 12/1. It’s a tremendous line-up and we anticipate plenty more support to arrive for Rachael as punters are getting behind her more and more.”

Aintree 17:15 ~ Outright Betting, (place terms: 1/5 the first 7)

7-2                               Cloth Cap

9                                  Burrows Saint

10                                Any Second Now

10                                Minella Times

12                                Kimberlite Candy

14                                Secret Reprieve

16                                Discorama

20                                Magic Of Light

20                                Farclas

25                                Potters Corner

25                                Bristol De Mai

25                                Anibale Fly

33                                Milan Native

33                                Mister Malarky

33                                Canelo

33                                Takingrisks

33                                Lord Du Mesnil

33                                Acapella Bourgeois

40                                Shattered Love

40                                Lake View Lad

40                                Yala Enki

40                                Chris’s Dream

40                                Some Neck

40                                The Long Mile

40                                Vieux Lion Rouge

40                                Class Conti

50                                Alpha Des Obeaux

50                                Balko Des Flos

50                                Give Me A Copper

50                                Double Shuffle

50                                Hogan’s Height

50                                Ok Corral

50                                Definitly Red

50                                Blaklion

66                                Jett

66                                Fagan

66                                Talkischeap

66                                Minellacelebration

66                                Cabaret Queen

80                                Sub Lieutenant

80                                Ballyoptic

80                                Tout Est Permis

100                              Kauto Riko

100                              Ami Desbois

 

