Jonjo O’Neill Trained Cloth Cap 7/2 Clear Favourite For Grand National

The Jonjo ONeill trained Cloth Cap is the 7/2 favourite with BoyleSports to take Tiger Roll’s title on Saturday in the Grand National at Aintree.
A winner last time out at Kelso when winning the Premier Chase over 2m7½, Cloth Cap is the firm favourite to land the Grand National to give his trainer a second win in the race with Don’t Push It winning it back in 2012 under AP McCoy. Tom Scudamore will take the ride on the favourite with Burrows Saint his closest rival in the betting.
The Willie Mullins trained 2019 BoyleSports Irish Grand National winner has the Aintree spectacle as his main target now for the past two years. Burrows Saint is the shortest priced runner at 9/1 for the Closutton trainer who has four horses in the race with Acapella Bourgeois 33/1, Class Conti 40/1 and Cabaret Queen 66/1.
The Colin Tizzard trained Mister Malarky has been backed into 33/1 from 40/1 with Jonjo O’Neill junior taking the ride over the 4m2½ trip. The talented Bristol De Mai heads the field with top weight and is a 22/1 chance to win for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies.
Rachael Blackmore had a fantastic Cheltenham Festival and so did the Irish with Henry de Bromhead’s Minella Times backed into 10/1 from 12/1 to give the talented jockey/trainer duo a first win in the race.
Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “The field has been confirmed for the Grand National at Aintree this Saturday and it’s Cloth Cap who heads the market at 7/2. Burrows Saint is the best chance of an Irish winner according to the odds at 9/1 while Rachael Blackmore could make history on Minella Times at 10/1 from 12/1. It’s a tremendous line-up and we anticipate plenty more support to arrive for Rachael as punters are getting behind her more and more.”
