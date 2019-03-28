List of possible runners and weights for the 2019 Aintree Grand National

Tiger Roll headlines the 78 possible runners for the 2019 Grand National start time 5:15pm on 6th April 2019.
The maximum field for the Randox Health Grand National is 40 runners.
In order to have 40 runners or near enough, a system of reserves was brought in ahead of the 2000 running.
Below can be found the details of eliminations, reserves and raising of the weights for the 2019 Randox Health Grand National.
The next stage for the 2019 Randox Health Grand National is the five-day confirmation stage at noon on Monday, April 1.
Eliminations
If elimination is necessary at the final 48-hour declaration stage on Thursday, April 4 (i.e. there are more than 40 horses declared to run) the balloting of horses set to carry the same weight at the bottom of the handicap will be decided upon by using the horses’ current handicap mark at the time of elimination.
The latest order of elimination, based on current BHA ratings, can be found below.
In the event of two or more horses on the same weight having an identical current handicap rating, their elimination sequence will be determined by random ballot.
Reserves
The Randox Health Grand National is restricted to 40 runners plus four reserves. The four reserves are nominated as R1, R2, R3 and R4.
Reserves can be utilised if any horse from the 40 runners is declared a non-runner by 1.00pm on Friday April 5.
The trainers of horses in the list of five-day acceptors who are not among the 40 highest-weighted horses at the 48-hour declaration stage must indicate at that time whether they are prepared to be a reserve.
In the event that the number of declared runners exceeds 40, up to four reserves will be selected.
These horses will be the four horses with the highest handicap rating among those who are subject to elimination from the race after the 48-hour declaration stage and who indicate that they are prepared to stand as reserves. If the trainer does not make any indication and cannot be contacted, the horse will not stand as a reserve.
When the list of declarations is released, the reserves will not be allocated a saddlecloth number, but will be listed as R1, R2, R3 and R4. They will take sequentially the number of any horse who becomes a non-runner, with reserves who gain a run placed at the bottom of the racecard in the correct weight order.
Non-runners declared by 1.00pm on Friday, April 5, 2019, will be replaced by reserves. This means that 1.00pm on Friday April 5, 2019 will be the latest time when reserves can be added to the runners’ list and secure a place in the field for the 2019 Randox Health Grand National.
Raising of weights at the 24-hour stage
Weights may be raised at 1.00pm on Friday April 5, 2019 in the same manner as at the 48-hour declaration stage if there are any relevant non-runners (i.e the top-weighted horse or horses).
Weights will not be raised if all final declared runners are already in the weights at the 1.00pm deadline on Friday, April 5.
If this is not the case and the weights are raised at this time, revised declaration of riders will be accepted for all declared runners up to 1.30 p.m. on the same day.
The weights as listed below are currently set to rise by 4lb, with original top-weight Bristol De Mai having been scratched on March 27.
Best-Shod Horse
The Worshipful Company of Farriers will present a memento to the owner and farrier of the best shod horse in each of the three races staged over the Grand National fences during the Randox Health Grand National Festival -the Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase, the Randox Health Topham Chase and the Randox Health Topham Chase.
The judging will take place during the pre-race veterinary inspection.
Successful farriers and owners both get a memento.
The winning owner of the best shod in the Randox Health Grand National also receives the Le Reve Trophy.
Randox Health Grand National
Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 6, 2019. 4m 2f 74y over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, prior to March 19 have started in a steeple chase during the current season and been placed first, second, third or fourth in a chase with an official distance description of two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more at any time during the horse’s career, Horses must also be allotted a rating of 125 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 10. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 10 would merit a minimum rating of 125. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 10. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 29, entries revealed January 30 (112 entries – 2 not qualified), weights revealed February 12, first scratchings deadline February 26 (100 remained), second scratchings deadline March 19 (84 remained – 3 not-qualified, 2 subsequently scratched), five-day confirmations April 1, final declarations 10am April 4. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves.
Weights to be raised by at least 4lb on Monday, April 1, 2019
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Wgt
|
Rtg
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
1)
|
ANIBALE FLY (FR)
|
9
|
11-06
|
164
|
J P McManus
|
Tony Martin IRE
|
2)
|
ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR)
|
9
|
11-04
|
162
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
3)
|
THE STORYTELLER (IRE)
|
8
|
11-03
|
161
|
Pat Sloan
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
4)
|
VALTOR (FR)
|
10
|
11-02
|
160
|
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|
Nicky Henderson
|
5)
|
TIGER ROLL (IRE)
|
9
|
11-01
|
159
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
6)
|
OUTLANDER (IRE)
|
11
|
11-00
|
158
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
7)
|
DON POLI (IRE)
|
10
|
10-13
|
157
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
8)
|
SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE)
|
10
|
10-13
|
157
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Henry de Bromhead IRE
|
9)
|
GO CONQUER (IRE)
|
10
|
10-13
|
157
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
10)
|
MALA BEACH (IRE)
|
11
|
10-12
|
156
|
Chris Jones
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
|
|
11)
|
YALA ENKI (FR)
|
9
|
10-12
|
156
|
Hills of Ledbury (Aga)
|
Venetia Williams
|
12)
|
BLAKLION
|
10
|
10-12
|
156
|
Darren & Annaley Yates
|
Philip Kirby
|
13)
|
MINELLA ROCCO (IRE)
|
9
|
10-11
|
155
|
J P McManus
|
Jonjo O’Neill
|
14)
|
LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE)
|
9
|
10-11
|
155
|
Trevor Hemmings
|
Nick Alexander
|
15)
|
PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE)
|
11
|
10-11
|
155
|
Malcolm Denmark
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
16)
|
BALLYOPTIC (IRE)
|
9
|
10-11
|
155
|
Mills & Mason Partnership
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
17)
|
DOUNIKOS (FR)
|
8
|
10-10
|
154
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
18)
|
RATHVINDEN (IRE)
|
11
|
10-10
|
154
|
Ronnie Bartlett
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
19)
|
ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE)
|
10
|
10-10
|
154
|
Two Golf Widows
|
Lucinda Russell
|
20)
|
SHATTERED LOVE (IRE)
|
8
|
10-10
|
154
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
|
|
21)
|
ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE)
|
9
|
10-09
|
153
|
Diana Whateley
|
Philip Hobbs
|
22)
|
WARRIORS TALE
|
10
|
10-09
|
153
|
Trevor Hemmings
|
Paul Nicholls
|
23)
|
REGAL ENCORE (IRE)
|
11
|
10-08
|
152
|
J P McManus
|
Anthony Honeyball
|
24)
|
MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE)
|
8
|
10-07
|
151
|
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
|
Jessica Harrington IRE
|
25)
|
A TOI PHIL (FR)
|
9
|
10-07
|
151
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
26)
|
JURY DUTY (IRE)
|
8
|
10-07
|
151
|
Sideways Syndicate
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
27)
|
NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE)
|
10
|
10-06
|
150
|
Chris Jones
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
28)
|
SANDYMOUNT DUKE (IRE)
|
10
|
10-06
|
150
|
Ronnie Wood
|
Jessica Harrington IRE
|
29)
|
MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE)
|
8
|
10-06
|
150
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
30)
|
RAMSES DE TEILLEE (FR)
|
7
|
10-05
|
149
|
John White & Anne Underhill
|
David Pipe
|
|
|
31)
|
TEA FOR TWO
|
10
|
10-05
|
149
|
Jane Williams & Len Jakeman
|
Jane Williams
|
32)
|
MALL DINI (IRE)
|
9
|
10-04
|
148
|
Philip Reynolds
|
Patrick Kelly IRE
|
33)
|
STEP BACK (IRE)
|
9
|
10-03
|
147
|
Cracker and Smodge Partnership
|
Mark Bradstock
|
34)
|
ULTRAGOLD (FR)
|
11
|
10-03
|
147
|
Brocade Racing John Romans Terry Warner
|
Colin Tizzard
|
35)
|
MS PARFOIS (IRE)
|
8
|
10-02
|
146
|
Martyn Chapman
|
Anthony Honeyball
|
36)
|
PAIROFBROWNEYES (IRE)
|
10
|
10-02
|
146
|
Fibbage Syndicate
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
37)
|
BLOW BY BLOW (IRE)
|
8
|
10-02
|
146
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
38)
|
UP FOR REVIEW (IRE)
|
10
|
10-02
|
146
|
Andrea & Graham Wylie
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
39)
|
SINGLEFARMPAYMENT
|
9
|
10-02
|
146
|
Neal Griffith & Heather Haddock
|
Tom George
|
40)
|
VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR)
|
10
|
10-02
|
146
|
Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent
|
David Pipe
|
|
|
41)
|
VALSEUR LIDO (FR)
|
10
|
10-02
|
146
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Henry de Bromhead IRE
|
42)
|
ABOLITIONIST (IRE)
|
11
|
10-01
|
145
|
Mark Albon, John Provan & Chris Stedman
|
Dr Richard Newland
|
43)
|
VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE)
|
9
|
10-00
|
144
|
Trevor Hemmings
|
Sue Smith
|
44)
|
GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE)
|
10
|
10-00
|
144
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
45)
|
LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE)
|
9
|
10-00
|
144
|
Susannah Ricci
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
46)
|
WALK IN THE MILL (FR)
|
9
|
10-00
|
144
|
Baroness Harding
|
Robert Walford
|
47)
|
FOLSOM BLUE (IRE)
|
12
|
10-00
|
144
|
Core Partnership
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
48)
|
BLESS THE WINGS (IRE)
|
14
|
9-13
|
143
|
Adrian Butler & Stephen O’Connor
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
49)
|
CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE)
|
10
|
9-13
|
143
|
Stuart Coltherd
|
Stuart Coltherd
|
50)
|
POLIDAM (FR)
|
10
|
9-13
|
143
|
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
|
|
51)
|
JOE FARRELL (IRE)
|
10
|
9-12
|
142
|
Mark Sherwood, Nigel Morris & Rebecca Curtis
|
Rebecca Curtis
|
52)
|
JUST A PAR (IRE)
|
12
|
9-12
|
142
|
Mark Scott
|
James Moffatt
|
53)
|
THE YOUNG MASTER
|
10
|
9-12
|
142
|
Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters
|
Neil Mulholland
|
54)
|
BAIE DES ILES (FR)
|
8
|
9-12
|
142
|
Zorka Wentworth
|
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
|
55)
|
ISLEOFHOPENDREAMS
|
12
|
9-12
|
142
|
Kilbroney Racing
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
56)
|
EXITAS (IRE)
|
11
|
9-12
|
142
|
Phil Middleton, Mark Lowther
|
Phil Middleton
|
57)
|
RED INFANTRY (IRE)
|
9
|
9-12
|
142
|
Rob Little
|
Ian Williams
|
58)
|
SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE)
|
9
|
9-12
|
142
|
Jane Gerard-Pearse
|
Neil Mulholland
|
59)
|
COGRY
|
10
|
9-10
|
140
|
Graham and Alison Jelley
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
60)
|
OUT SAM
|
10
|
9-10
|
140
|
Danny Charlesworth
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
|
|
61)
|
FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE)
|
9
|
9-10
|
140
|
The Sandylini Racing Partnership
|
Jamie Snowden
|
62)
|
VIEUX MORVAN (FR)
|
10
|
9-10
|
140
|
M L Bloodstock Limited
|
Joseph O’Brien IRE
|
63)
|
MR DIABLO (IRE)
|
10
|
9-09
|
139
|
Aidan Glynn
|
Philip Dempsey IRE
|
64)
|
IMPULSIVE STAR (IRE)
|
9
|
9-09
|
139
|
Robert Waley-Cohen & Men Holding
|
Neil Mulholland
|
65)
|
KINGSWELL THEATRE
|
10
|
9-09
|
139
|
John J Murray
|
Michael Scudamore
|
66)
|
CAROLE’S DESTRIER
|
11
|
9-08
|
138
|
Carole Skipworth
|
Neil Mulholland
|
67)
|
MILANSBAR (IRE)
|
12
|
9-08
|
138
|
Robert Bothway
|
Neil King
|
68)
|
BORICE (FR)
|
8
|
9-07
|
137
|
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
69)
|
MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE)
|
11
|
9-07
|
137
|
Tom Howley Jnr/Mouse O’Ryan/Dave McDonnell
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
70)
|
SPLASH OF GINGE
|
11
|
9-07
|
137
|
John Neild
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
|
|
71)
|
ZIGA BOY (FR)
|
10
|
9-07
|
137
|
Axom LI
|
Alan King
|
72)
|
HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE)
|
13
|
9-05
|
135
|
Cheveley Park Stud
|
James Moffatt
|
73)
|
CALL IT MAGIC (IRE)
|
9
|
9-05
|
135
|
Zorka Wentworth
|
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
|
74)
|
KILCREA VALE (IRE)
|
9
|
9-05
|
135
|
Alan Spence
|
Nicky Henderson
|
75)
|
LOOKING WELL (IRE)
|
10
|
9-03
|
133
|
David Wesley Yates
|
Nicky Richards
|
76)
|
POTTERS CORNER (IRE)
|
9
|
9-02
|
132
|
All Stars Sports Racing & Jonathan Davies
|
Christian Williams
|
77)
|
MORNEY WING (IRE)
|
10
|
8-13
|
129
|
The Steeple Chasers
|
Charlie Mann
|
78)
|
RATHLIN ROSE (IRE)
|
11
|
8-12
|
128
|
Fergus Wilson
|
David Pipe
|
79)
|
SCOIR MEAR (IRE)
|
9
|
8-11
|
127
|
J P McManus
|
Thomas Mullins IRE
84 entries remained after the March 19 scratchings’ deadline – 3 not qualified, 2 subsequently scratched
37 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: BRISTOL DE MAI (FR), DAKLONDIKE (IRE)