List of possible runners and weights for the 2019 Aintree Grand National

Tiger Roll headlines the 78 possible runners for the 2019 Grand National start time 5:15pm on 6th April 2019.

The maximum field for the Randox Health Grand National is 40 runners.

In order to have 40 runners or near enough, a system of reserves was brought in ahead of the 2000 running.

Below can be found the details of eliminations, reserves and raising of the weights for the 2019 Randox Health Grand National.

The next stage for the 2019 Randox Health Grand National is the five-day confirmation stage at noon on Monday, April 1.

Eliminations

If elimination is necessary at the final 48-hour declaration stage on Thursday, April 4 (i.e. there are more than 40 horses declared to run) the balloting of horses set to carry the same weight at the bottom of the handicap will be decided upon by using the horses’ current handicap mark at the time of elimination.

The latest order of elimination, based on current BHA ratings, can be found below.

In the event of two or more horses on the same weight having an identical current handicap rating, their elimination sequence will be determined by random ballot.

Reserves

The Randox Health Grand National is restricted to 40 runners plus four reserves. The four reserves are nominated as R1, R2, R3 and R4.

Reserves can be utilised if any horse from the 40 runners is declared a non-runner by 1.00pm on Friday April 5.

The trainers of horses in the list of five-day acceptors who are not among the 40 highest-weighted horses at the 48-hour declaration stage must indicate at that time whether they are prepared to be a reserve.

In the event that the number of declared runners exceeds 40, up to four reserves will be selected.

These horses will be the four horses with the highest handicap rating among those who are subject to elimination from the race after the 48-hour declaration stage and who indicate that they are prepared to stand as reserves. If the trainer does not make any indication and cannot be contacted, the horse will not stand as a reserve.

When the list of declarations is released, the reserves will not be allocated a saddlecloth number, but will be listed as R1, R2, R3 and R4. They will take sequentially the number of any horse who becomes a non-runner, with reserves who gain a run placed at the bottom of the racecard in the correct weight order.

Non-runners declared by 1.00pm on Friday, April 5, 2019, will be replaced by reserves. This means that 1.00pm on Friday April 5, 2019 will be the latest time when reserves can be added to the runners’ list and secure a place in the field for the 2019 Randox Health Grand National.

Raising of weights at the 24-hour stage

Weights may be raised at 1.00pm on Friday April 5, 2019 in the same manner as at the 48-hour declaration stage if there are any relevant non-runners (i.e the top-weighted horse or horses).

Weights will not be raised if all final declared runners are already in the weights at the 1.00pm deadline on Friday, April 5.

If this is not the case and the weights are raised at this time, revised declaration of riders will be accepted for all declared runners up to 1.30 p.m. on the same day.

The weights as listed below are currently set to rise by 4lb, with original top-weight Bristol De Mai having been scratched on March 27.

Best-Shod Horse

The Worshipful Company of Farriers will present a memento to the owner and farrier of the best shod horse in each of the three races staged over the Grand National fences during the Randox Health Grand National Festival -the Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase, the Randox Health Topham Chase and the Randox Health Topham Chase.

The judging will take place during the pre-race veterinary inspection.

Successful farriers and owners both get a memento.

The winning owner of the best shod in the Randox Health Grand National also receives the Le Reve Trophy.

Randox Health Grand National

Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 6, 2019. 4m 2f 74y over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, prior to March 19 have started in a steeple chase during the current season and been placed first, second, third or fourth in a chase with an official distance description of two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more at any time during the horse’s career, Horses must also be allotted a rating of 125 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 10. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 10 would merit a minimum rating of 125. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 10. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 29, entries revealed January 30 (112 entries – 2 not qualified), weights revealed February 12, first scratchings deadline February 26 (100 remained), second scratchings deadline March 19 (84 remained – 3 not-qualified, 2 subsequently scratched), five-day confirmations April 1, final declarations 10am April 4. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves.

Weights to be raised by at least 4lb on Monday, April 1, 2019

Horse Age Wgt Rtg Owner Trainer 1) ANIBALE FLY (FR) 9 11-06 164 J P McManus Tony Martin IRE 2) ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR) 9 11-04 162 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 3) THE STORYTELLER (IRE) 8 11-03 161 Pat Sloan Gordon Elliott IRE 4) VALTOR (FR) 10 11-02 160 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson 5) TIGER ROLL (IRE) 9 11-01 159 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 6) OUTLANDER (IRE) 11 11-00 158 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 7) DON POLI (IRE) 10 10-13 157 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 8) SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE) 10 10-13 157 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE 9) GO CONQUER (IRE) 10 10-13 157 Paul & Clare Rooney Nigel Twiston-Davies 10) MALA BEACH (IRE) 11 10-12 156 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE 11) YALA ENKI (FR) 9 10-12 156 Hills of Ledbury (Aga) Venetia Williams 12) BLAKLION 10 10-12 156 Darren & Annaley Yates Philip Kirby 13) MINELLA ROCCO (IRE) 9 10-11 155 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill 14) LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE) 9 10-11 155 Trevor Hemmings Nick Alexander 15) PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 11 10-11 155 Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE 16) BALLYOPTIC (IRE) 9 10-11 155 Mills & Mason Partnership Nigel Twiston-Davies 17) DOUNIKOS (FR) 8 10-10 154 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 18) RATHVINDEN (IRE) 11 10-10 154 Ronnie Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE 19) ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE) 10 10-10 154 Two Golf Widows Lucinda Russell 20) SHATTERED LOVE (IRE) 8 10-10 154 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 21) ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE) 9 10-09 153 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs 22) WARRIORS TALE 10 10-09 153 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls 23) REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 11 10-08 152 J P McManus Anthony Honeyball 24) MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE) 8 10-07 151 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Jessica Harrington IRE 25) A TOI PHIL (FR) 9 10-07 151 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 26) JURY DUTY (IRE) 8 10-07 151 Sideways Syndicate Gordon Elliott IRE 27) NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE) 10 10-06 150 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE 28) SANDYMOUNT DUKE (IRE) 10 10-06 150 Ronnie Wood Jessica Harrington IRE 29) MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE) 8 10-06 150 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 30) RAMSES DE TEILLEE (FR) 7 10-05 149 John White & Anne Underhill David Pipe 31) TEA FOR TWO 10 10-05 149 Jane Williams & Len Jakeman Jane Williams 32) MALL DINI (IRE) 9 10-04 148 Philip Reynolds Patrick Kelly IRE 33) STEP BACK (IRE) 9 10-03 147 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Mark Bradstock 34) ULTRAGOLD (FR) 11 10-03 147 Brocade Racing John Romans Terry Warner Colin Tizzard 35) MS PARFOIS (IRE) 8 10-02 146 Martyn Chapman Anthony Honeyball 36) PAIROFBROWNEYES (IRE) 10 10-02 146 Fibbage Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE 37) BLOW BY BLOW (IRE) 8 10-02 146 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 38) UP FOR REVIEW (IRE) 10 10-02 146 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE 39) SINGLEFARMPAYMENT 9 10-02 146 Neal Griffith & Heather Haddock Tom George 40) VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 10 10-02 146 Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent David Pipe 41) VALSEUR LIDO (FR) 10 10-02 146 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE 42) ABOLITIONIST (IRE) 11 10-01 145 Mark Albon, John Provan & Chris Stedman Dr Richard Newland 43) VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE) 9 10-00 144 Trevor Hemmings Sue Smith 44) GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) 10 10-00 144 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 45) LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE) 9 10-00 144 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE 46) WALK IN THE MILL (FR) 9 10-00 144 Baroness Harding Robert Walford 47) FOLSOM BLUE (IRE) 12 10-00 144 Core Partnership Gordon Elliott IRE 48) BLESS THE WINGS (IRE) 14 9-13 143 Adrian Butler & Stephen O’Connor Gordon Elliott IRE 49) CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE) 10 9-13 143 Stuart Coltherd Stuart Coltherd 50) POLIDAM (FR) 10 9-13 143 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE 51) JOE FARRELL (IRE) 10 9-12 142 Mark Sherwood, Nigel Morris & Rebecca Curtis Rebecca Curtis 52) JUST A PAR (IRE) 12 9-12 142 Mark Scott James Moffatt 53) THE YOUNG MASTER 10 9-12 142 Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters Neil Mulholland 54) BAIE DES ILES (FR) 8 9-12 142 Zorka Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE 55) ISLEOFHOPENDREAMS 12 9-12 142 Kilbroney Racing Willie Mullins IRE 56) EXITAS (IRE) 11 9-12 142 Phil Middleton, Mark Lowther Phil Middleton 57) RED INFANTRY (IRE) 9 9-12 142 Rob Little Ian Williams 58) SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE) 9 9-12 142 Jane Gerard-Pearse Neil Mulholland 59) COGRY 10 9-10 140 Graham and Alison Jelley Nigel Twiston-Davies 60) OUT SAM 10 9-10 140 Danny Charlesworth Gordon Elliott IRE 61) FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE) 9 9-10 140 The Sandylini Racing Partnership Jamie Snowden 62) VIEUX MORVAN (FR) 10 9-10 140 M L Bloodstock Limited Joseph O’Brien IRE 63) MR DIABLO (IRE) 10 9-09 139 Aidan Glynn Philip Dempsey IRE 64) IMPULSIVE STAR (IRE) 9 9-09 139 Robert Waley-Cohen & Men Holding Neil Mulholland 65) KINGSWELL THEATRE 10 9-09 139 John J Murray Michael Scudamore 66) CAROLE’S DESTRIER 11 9-08 138 Carole Skipworth Neil Mulholland 67) MILANSBAR (IRE) 12 9-08 138 Robert Bothway Neil King 68) BORICE (FR) 8 9-07 137 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE 69) MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE) 11 9-07 137 Tom Howley Jnr/Mouse O’Ryan/Dave McDonnell Gordon Elliott IRE 70) SPLASH OF GINGE 11 9-07 137 John Neild Nigel Twiston-Davies 71) ZIGA BOY (FR) 10 9-07 137 Axom LI Alan King 72) HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE) 13 9-05 135 Cheveley Park Stud James Moffatt 73) CALL IT MAGIC (IRE) 9 9-05 135 Zorka Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE 74) KILCREA VALE (IRE) 9 9-05 135 Alan Spence Nicky Henderson 75) LOOKING WELL (IRE) 10 9-03 133 David Wesley Yates Nicky Richards 76) POTTERS CORNER (IRE) 9 9-02 132 All Stars Sports Racing & Jonathan Davies Christian Williams 77) MORNEY WING (IRE) 10 8-13 129 The Steeple Chasers Charlie Mann 78) RATHLIN ROSE (IRE) 11 8-12 128 Fergus Wilson David Pipe 79) SCOIR MEAR (IRE) 9 8-11 127 J P McManus Thomas Mullins IRE

84 entries remained after the March 19 scratchings’ deadline – 3 not qualified, 2 subsequently scratched

37 Irish-trained

THE FOLLOWING HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: BRISTOL DE MAI (FR), DAKLONDIKE (IRE)