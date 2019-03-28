List of possible runners and weights for the 2019 Aintree Grand National

By
Paul J Naughton
Tiger Roll headlines the 78 possible runners for the 2019 Grand National start time 5:15pm on 6th April 2019.
The maximum field for the Randox Health Grand National is 40 runners.
In order to have 40 runners or near enough, a system of reserves was brought in ahead of the 2000 running.
Below can be found the details of eliminations, reserves and raising of the weights for the 2019 Randox Health Grand National.
The next stage for the 2019 Randox Health Grand National is the five-day confirmation stage at noon on Monday, April 1.
Eliminations
If elimination is necessary at the final 48-hour declaration stage on Thursday, April 4 (i.e. there are more than 40 horses declared to run) the balloting of horses set to carry the same weight at the bottom of the handicap will be decided upon by using the horses’ current handicap mark at the time of elimination.
The latest order of elimination, based on current BHA ratings, can be found below.
In the event of two or more horses on the same weight having an identical current handicap rating, their elimination sequence will be determined by random ballot.
Reserves
The Randox Health Grand National is restricted to 40 runners plus four reserves. The four reserves are nominated as R1, R2, R3 and R4.
Reserves can be utilised if any horse from the 40 runners is declared a non-runner by 1.00pm on Friday April 5.
The trainers of horses in the list of five-day acceptors who are not among the 40 highest-weighted horses at the 48-hour declaration stage must indicate at that time whether they are prepared to be a reserve.
In the event that the number of declared runners exceeds 40, up to four reserves will be selected.
These horses will be the four horses with the highest handicap rating among those who are subject to elimination from the race after the 48-hour declaration stage and who indicate that they are prepared to stand as reserves. If the trainer does not make any indication and cannot be contacted, the horse will not stand as a reserve.
When the list of declarations is released, the reserves will not be allocated a saddlecloth number, but will be listed as R1, R2, R3 and R4. They will take sequentially the number of any horse who becomes a non-runner, with reserves who gain a run placed at the bottom of the racecard in the correct weight order.
Non-runners declared by 1.00pm on Friday, April 5, 2019, will be replaced by reserves. This means that 1.00pm on Friday April 5, 2019 will be the latest time when reserves can be added to the runners’ list and secure a place in the field for the 2019 Randox Health Grand National.
Raising of weights at the 24-hour stage
Weights may be raised at 1.00pm on Friday April 5, 2019 in the same manner as at the 48-hour declaration stage if there are any relevant non-runners (i.e the top-weighted horse or horses).
Weights will not be raised if all final declared runners are already in the weights at the 1.00pm deadline on Friday, April 5.
If this is not the case and the weights are raised at this time, revised declaration of riders will be accepted for all declared runners up to 1.30 p.m. on the same day.
The weights as listed below are currently set to rise by 4lb, with original top-weight Bristol De Mai having been scratched on March 27.
 
Best-Shod Horse
The Worshipful Company of Farriers will present a memento to the owner and farrier of the best shod horse in each of the three races staged over the Grand National fences during the Randox Health Grand National Festival -the Randox Health Foxhunters’ Chase, the Randox Health Topham Chase and the Randox Health Topham Chase.
The judging will take place during the pre-race veterinary inspection.
Successful farriers and owners both get a memento.
The winning owner of the best shod in the Randox Health Grand National also receives the Le Reve Trophy.
Randox Health Grand National
Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 6, 2019. 4m 2f 74y over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, prior to March 19 have started in a steeple chase during the current season and been placed first, second, third or fourth in a chase with an official distance description of two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more at any time during the horse’s career, Horses must also be allotted a rating of 125 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 10. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 10 would merit a minimum rating of 125. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 10. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 29, entries revealed January 30 (112 entries – 2 not qualified), weights revealed February 12, first scratchings deadline February 26 (100 remained), second scratchings deadline March 19 (84 remained – 3 not-qualified, 2 subsequently scratched), five-day confirmations April 1, final declarations 10am April 4. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves.
Weights to be raised by at least 4lb on Monday, April 1, 2019
Horse
Age
Wgt
Rtg
Owner
Trainer
1)
ANIBALE FLY (FR)
9
11-06
164
J P McManus
Tony Martin IRE
2)
ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR)
9
11-04
162
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
3)
THE STORYTELLER (IRE)
8
11-03
161
Pat Sloan
Gordon Elliott IRE
4)
VALTOR (FR)
10
11-02
160
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson
5)
TIGER ROLL (IRE)
9
11-01
159
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
6)
OUTLANDER (IRE)
11
11-00
158
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
7)
DON POLI (IRE)
10
10-13
157
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
8)
SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE)
10
10-13
157
Gigginstown House Stud
Henry de Bromhead IRE
9)
GO CONQUER (IRE)
10
10-13
157
Paul & Clare Rooney
Nigel Twiston-Davies
10)
MALA BEACH (IRE)
11
10-12
156
Chris Jones
Gordon Elliott IRE
 
 
11)
YALA ENKI (FR)
9
10-12
156
Hills of Ledbury (Aga)
Venetia Williams
12)
BLAKLION
10
10-12
156
Darren & Annaley Yates
Philip Kirby
13)
MINELLA ROCCO (IRE)
9
10-11
155
J P McManus
Jonjo O’Neill
14)
LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE)
9
10-11
155
Trevor Hemmings
Nick Alexander
15)
PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE)
11
10-11
155
Malcolm Denmark
Willie Mullins IRE
16)
BALLYOPTIC (IRE)
9
10-11
155
Mills & Mason Partnership
Nigel Twiston-Davies
17)
DOUNIKOS (FR)
8
10-10
154
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
18)
RATHVINDEN (IRE)
11
10-10
154
Ronnie Bartlett
Willie Mullins IRE
19)
ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE)
10
10-10
154
Two Golf Widows
Lucinda Russell
20)
SHATTERED LOVE (IRE)
8
10-10
154
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
 
 
21)
ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE)
9
10-09
153
Diana Whateley
Philip Hobbs
22)
WARRIORS TALE
10
10-09
153
Trevor Hemmings
Paul Nicholls
23)
REGAL ENCORE (IRE)
11
10-08
152
J P McManus
Anthony Honeyball
24)
MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE)
8
10-07
151
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
Jessica Harrington IRE
25)
A TOI PHIL (FR)
9
10-07
151
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
26)
JURY DUTY (IRE)
8
10-07
151
Sideways Syndicate
Gordon Elliott IRE
27)
NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE)
10
10-06
150
Chris Jones
Gordon Elliott IRE
28)
SANDYMOUNT DUKE (IRE)
10
10-06
150
Ronnie Wood
Jessica Harrington IRE
29)
MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE)
8
10-06
150
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
30)
RAMSES DE TEILLEE (FR)
7
10-05
149
John White & Anne Underhill
David Pipe
 
 
31)
TEA FOR TWO
10
10-05
149
Jane Williams & Len Jakeman
Jane Williams
32)
MALL DINI (IRE)
9
10-04
148
Philip Reynolds
Patrick Kelly IRE
33)
STEP BACK (IRE)
9
10-03
147
Cracker and Smodge Partnership
Mark Bradstock
34)
ULTRAGOLD (FR)
11
10-03
147
Brocade Racing John Romans Terry Warner
Colin Tizzard
35)
MS PARFOIS (IRE)
8
10-02
146
Martyn Chapman
Anthony Honeyball
36)
PAIROFBROWNEYES (IRE)
10
10-02
146
Fibbage Syndicate
Willie Mullins IRE
37)
BLOW BY BLOW (IRE)
8
10-02
146
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
38)
UP FOR REVIEW (IRE)
10
10-02
146
Andrea & Graham Wylie
Willie Mullins IRE
39)
SINGLEFARMPAYMENT
9
10-02
146
Neal Griffith & Heather Haddock
Tom George
40)
VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR)
10
10-02
146
Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent
David Pipe
 
 
41)
VALSEUR LIDO (FR)
10
10-02
146
Gigginstown House Stud
Henry de Bromhead IRE
42)
ABOLITIONIST (IRE)
11
10-01
145
Mark Albon, John Provan & Chris Stedman
Dr Richard Newland
43)
VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE)
9
10-00
144
Trevor Hemmings
Sue Smith
44)
GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE)
10
10-00
144
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
45)
LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE)
9
10-00
144
Susannah Ricci
Willie Mullins IRE
46)
WALK IN THE MILL (FR)
9
10-00
144
Baroness Harding
Robert Walford
47)
FOLSOM BLUE (IRE)
12
10-00
144
Core Partnership
Gordon Elliott IRE
48)
BLESS THE WINGS (IRE)
14
9-13
143
Adrian Butler & Stephen O’Connor
Gordon Elliott IRE
49)
CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE)
10
9-13
143
Stuart Coltherd
Stuart Coltherd
50)
POLIDAM (FR)
10
9-13
143
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Willie Mullins IRE
 
 
51)
JOE FARRELL (IRE)
10
9-12
142
Mark Sherwood, Nigel Morris & Rebecca Curtis
Rebecca Curtis
52)
JUST A PAR (IRE)
12
9-12
142
Mark Scott
James Moffatt
53)
THE YOUNG MASTER
10
9-12
142
Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters
Neil Mulholland
54)
BAIE DES ILES (FR)
8
9-12
142
Zorka Wentworth
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
55)
ISLEOFHOPENDREAMS
12
9-12
142
Kilbroney Racing
Willie Mullins IRE
56)
EXITAS (IRE)
11
9-12
142
Phil Middleton, Mark Lowther
Phil Middleton
57)
RED INFANTRY (IRE)
9
9-12
142
Rob Little
Ian Williams
58)
SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE)
9
9-12
142
Jane Gerard-Pearse
Neil Mulholland
59)
COGRY
10
9-10
140
Graham and Alison Jelley
Nigel Twiston-Davies
60)
OUT SAM
10
9-10
140
Danny Charlesworth
Gordon Elliott IRE
 
 
61)
FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE)
9
9-10
140
The Sandylini Racing Partnership
Jamie Snowden
62)
VIEUX MORVAN (FR)
10
9-10
140
M L Bloodstock Limited
Joseph O’Brien IRE
63)
MR DIABLO (IRE)
10
9-09
139
Aidan Glynn
Philip Dempsey IRE
64)
IMPULSIVE STAR (IRE)
9
9-09
139
Robert Waley-Cohen & Men Holding
Neil Mulholland
65)
KINGSWELL THEATRE
10
9-09
139
John J Murray
Michael Scudamore
66)
CAROLE’S DESTRIER
11
9-08
138
Carole Skipworth
Neil Mulholland
67)
MILANSBAR (IRE)
12
9-08
138
Robert Bothway
Neil King
68)
BORICE (FR)
8
9-07
137
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Gordon Elliott IRE
69)
MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE)
11
9-07
137
Tom Howley Jnr/Mouse O’Ryan/Dave McDonnell
Gordon Elliott IRE
70)
SPLASH OF GINGE
11
9-07
137
John Neild
Nigel Twiston-Davies
 
 
71)
ZIGA BOY (FR)
10
9-07
137
Axom LI
Alan King
72)
HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE)
13
9-05
135
Cheveley Park Stud
James Moffatt
73)
CALL IT MAGIC (IRE)
9
9-05
135
Zorka Wentworth
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
74)
KILCREA VALE (IRE)
9
9-05
135
Alan Spence
Nicky Henderson
75)
LOOKING WELL (IRE)
10
9-03
133
David Wesley Yates
Nicky Richards
76)
POTTERS CORNER (IRE)
9
9-02
132
All Stars Sports Racing & Jonathan Davies
Christian Williams
77)
MORNEY WING (IRE)
10
8-13
129
The Steeple Chasers
Charlie Mann
78)
RATHLIN ROSE (IRE)
11
8-12
128
Fergus Wilson
David Pipe
79)
SCOIR MEAR (IRE)
9
8-11
127
J P McManus
Thomas Mullins IRE
84 entries remained after the March 19 scratchings’ deadline – 3 not qualified, 2 subsequently scratched
37 Irish-trained
 
THE FOLLOWING HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: BRISTOL DE MAI (FR), DAKLONDIKE (IRE)

