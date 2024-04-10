HomeRacing irishList of runners, riders and weights for the 2024 Aintree Grand National
List of runners, riders and weights for the 2024 Aintree Grand National

We have the list of possible runners for the 2024 Aintree Grand National. It will be run on Saturday 15th April.

Randox Grand National (Premier Handicap) 4m 2f 74y The Jockey Club announces today The Randox Grand National at Aintree Racecourse will have a new earlier start time of 4pm from this year.

Confirmation of the new time comes as a total of 94 horses were entered for the 176th running of the world’s greatest steeplechase on Saturday 13th April at today’s noon deadline.

The switch from 5.15pm is one of several changes to the £1 million showpiece first announced nearly four months ago as part of an ongoing focus on equine welfare.

Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 4m 2f 74y – 4:00pm, Aintree, Saturday 13th April

 

RANDOX GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL NEWS: PROVISIONAL DECLARATIONS FOR THE 2024 RANDOX GRAND NATIONAL

Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 4m 2f 74y

4.00pm, Saturday 13th April

Current Going: Heavy, Soft in places

1 Noble Yeats (IRE) ts, p 9 11 12 Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins Ireland Harry Cobden
2 Nassalam (FR) bl 7 11 8 John and Yvonne Stone Gary Moore Caoilin Quinn
3 Coko Beach (FR) bl 9 11 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
4 Capodanno (FR) ts 8 11 8 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland Keith Donoghue
5 I Am Maximus (FR) 8 11 6 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland P. Townend
6 Minella Indo (IRE) 11 11 6 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead Ireland Rachael Blackmore
7 Corach Rambler (IRE) ts 10 11 6 The Ramblers Lucinda Russell Derek Fox
8 Janidil (FR) ts, p 10 11 6 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland Jody McGarvey
9 Stattler (IRE) ts 9 11 5 Mr R. A. Bartlett W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr P. W. Mullins
10 Mahler Mission (IRE) ts 8 11 5 Colm Herron & Rockview Racing Syndicate John McConnell Ireland Ben Harvey

11 Delta Work (FR) bl,ts 11 11 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
12 Foxy Jacks (IRE) p 10 11 4 Ms Rachel Carthy M. F. Morris Ireland Gavin Brouder
13 Galvin (IRE) 10 11 2 Mr R. A. Bartlett Gordon Elliott Ireland
14 Farouk d’Alene (FR) 9 11 1 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
15 Eldorado Allen (FR) ts 10 11 00 J P Romans & Terry Warner Joe Tizzard Brendan Powell
16 Ain’t That A Shame (IRE) 10 10 13 Mr David Maxwell Henry de Bromhead Ireland Mr David Maxwell
17 Vanillier (FR) ts, p 9 10 12 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell Ireland Sean Flanagan
18 Mr Incredible (IRE) 8 10 11 Paul Byrne & J. Carthy W. P. Mullins Ireland Brian Hayes
19 Run Wild Fred (IRE) bl 10 10 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
20 Latenightpass 11 10 10 Mrs P. A. Ellis Tom Ellis Miss Gina Andrews

21 Minella Crooner (IRE) p 8 10 10 KTDA Racing/Nick Courtney/Cillian Moran Gordon Elliott Ireland
22 Adamantly Chosen (IRE) 7 10 9 Watch This Space Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland Sean O’Keeffe
23 Mac Tottie ts 11 10 9 Steve & Jackie Fleetham Peter Bowen James Bowen
24 Chemical Energy (IRE) 8 10 9 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
25 Limerick Lace (IRE) 7 10 8 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell Ireland Mark Walsh
26 Meetingofthewaters (IRE) h 7 10 8 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland Daniel Mullins
27 The Goffer (IRE) ts 7 10 8 Mr Allan Snow Gordon Elliott Ireland
28 Roi Mage (FR) 12 10 8 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin Ireland James Reveley
29 Glengouly (FR) 8 10 7 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland M. J. M. O’Sullivan
30 Galia des Liteaux (FR) p 8 10 7 Mr Michael Ariss Dan Skelton Harry Skelton

31 Panda Boy (IRE) p 8 10 7 Old Pals Partnership Martin Brassil Ireland
32 Eklat de Rire (FR) 10 10 7 Mr P. Davies Henry de Bromhead Ireland Darragh O’Keeffe
33 Chambard (FR) 12 10 7 David & Carol Shaw Venetia Williams Miss Lucy Turner
34 Kitty’s Light ts, p 8 10 7 R J Bedford & All Stars Sports Racing Christian Williams Jack Tudor

34 runners
26 Irish-trained

Eliminated
Malina Girl (IRE), Desertmore House (IRE), Kinondo Kwetu, Shakem Up’arry (IRE), Ontheropes (IRE), Fakir d’Alene (FR), Annual Invictus (IRE), Amirite (IRE), Tullybeg (IRE), Iron Bridge (IRE), Cepage (FR), Famous Bridge (IRE), Frontal Assault (IRE), Good Boy Bobby (IRE), Tommie Beau (IRE), Where It All Began (IRE)

