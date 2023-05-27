Paddington wins Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas

Aidan O’Brien won the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas for the first time since Churchill’s win in 2017 when Paddington took the colts classic at The Curragh this afternoon.

The winner, ridden by Ryan Moore, and the runner-up Cairo, under Wayne Lordan, led home a 1-2 for the Coolmore partners despite a strong British challenge in the race.

At the end of the one-mile classic Paddington has two length to spare over his stablemate, who was three-quarters of a length ahead of English challenger Hi Royal passing the winning post.

Art Power saw the Group 2 Weatherbys Greenlands Stakes over six furlongs go for export, as the Tim Easterby-trained son of Dark Angel gave Kerry jockey Oisín Murphy his first win at The Curragh.

A tight three-way battle at the finish of the six furlong Gain Marble Hill Stakes saw the Jessica Harrington-handled Givemethebeatboys, under Shane Foley, get the better of Paddy Twomey’s Noche Magica (Billy Lee) and His Majesty (Wayne Lordan) by a head and a head respectively.

