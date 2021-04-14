Rachael Blackmore 7/4 From 10/1 For BBC Overseas Personality Of The Year

Punters are starting to get behind the idea of Rachael Blackmore becoming the first Irish sportsperson to win the BBC Overseas Personality of the Year award following her history-making year as a jockey.

Since becoming a professional jockey, Rachael Blackmore has been making waves with 2021 being her most successful year to date. The talented sportsperson had an incredible Cheltenham Festival recording six winners to become the first female to win the top jockey award for riding the most winners over the four days.

Following her success at Prestbury Park, Blackmore was introduced into the betting at 10/1 to win the BBC’s Overseas Personality of the Year award but after her history-making win on Minella Times in the Grand National at Aintree last week, she is now just 7/4 to continue to make history after punters latched onto her bigger price. No Irish sportsperson has ever won this award and the last jockey to win it was back in 1967 when George Moore from Australia landed the title.

Rachael is also fancied to become the first Irish person that has no residence in the United Kingdom, to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award and join the likes of AP McCoy on the role of honour. Those chances have been cut in half into 100/1 from 200/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “We are running out of superlatives to use when talking about Rachael Blackmore and it seems that punters are confident her success will continue by making history at the BBC SPOTY Awards. Blackmore became the first woman to not only win the top jockey title at Cheltenham last month but also became the first woman ever to win the biggest race in the world, the Grand National. The Irish star is 7/4 from 10/1 for the BBC Overseas SPOTY title and 100/1 from 200/1 to win the main BBC SPOTY award.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com