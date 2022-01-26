Racing TV special offer ‘€12 per Month This Weekend Only’

7,877 total views, 466 views today

Racing TV is delighted to announce its sponsorship of the €125,000 Grade 1 Racing TV ‘€12 per Month This Weekend Only’ Juvenile Hurdle on the opening day of the showpiece Dublin Racing Festival on February 5.

The race is one of the most significant juvenile contests run in the UK and Ireland and was won last year by Quilixios, who went on to glory in the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

The leading horseracing channel will also be marking the occasion by offering Irish residents the golden opportunity to join for the best-ever price of €12 per month (normally €31) in Republic of Ireland and £10 per month (normally £24.98) in Northern Ireland for 12 months.

Leopardstown will host Racing TV cameras at the weekend, not only for the racing, but also for its flagship programmes, The Friday Club, Road to Cheltenham (after racing on Saturday) and Luck on Sunday, which will all be filmed live.

Martin Stevenson, CEO of Racecourse Media Group, parent company of Racing TV, said: “The team at Horse Racing Ireland and Leopardstown have done an exceptional job in establishing the Dublin Racing Festival as an undoubted highlight of the Jumps season in such a short period of time.

“The prizemoney over the two-day festival is exceptional and the consistently high-quality fields reflects that. We are delighted to be putting our name to the €125,000 Racing TV ‘€12 per Month This Weekend Only’ Juvenile Hurdle.

“Racing TV is proud to show 90% of all Graded and Group races in UK and Ireland and feel honoured to tell the storylines from both sides of the Irish Sea, which are so inextricably linked. The Dublin Racing Festival is a real jewel in the crown for us and we will be applying the very highest production and presentation values to the weekend, including hosting flagship programmes at Leopardstown Racecourse to get viewers in the mood for a mouth-watering two days of racing.”

Tim Husbands MBE, Chief Executive, Leopardstown, “Racing TV extending their partnership with Leopardstown by sponsoring the Grade 1 Spring Juvenile Hurdle demonstrates their commitment to Irish Racing and we are very grateful. Their exclusive offer to avail of the excellent coverage of UK and Irish Racing on their channel for only €12 per month is fantastic and we hope it will be received well by our audience. The Racing TV ‘€12 per Month This Weekend Only’ Juvenile Hurdle is a quality race and it is shaping up to be an exciting renewal.”

Gary O’Brien heads the team for the live racing output, and is joined by Nick Luck, Ruby Walsh, Fran Berry, and Donn McClean over the course of the two days.

The Racing TV €12 / £10 offer is for 12 months and only available from 9am Saturday February 5 until 9pm on Sunday February 6, to new and reinstating Racing TV members. Details will be available at www.racingtv.com/drf.

