RTÉ Racing has announced a series of new one-hour evening programmes on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays when racing return next month.

The national broadcaster will also show live TV coverage on eight of the first 20 days following the resumption of Irish racing on 8th June. Hugh Cahill will present the live coverage with analysis from Jane Mangan, Ted Walsh and Ruby Walsh.

RTÉ coverage returns for the first Classics of the Flat racing season at The Curragh, the Irish 2000 Guineas on June 12 and the Irish 1000 Guineas on June 13.

RTÉ Sport will broadcast new hour-long evening programmes on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player on consecutive Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with ten extra meetings confirmed up to mid-July.

The new programmes will run from 7-8pm on Friday evenings and 5-6pm on Saturdays and Sundays, and will have two live races with previews and analysis, interviews from the track, as well as replays from action earlier that evening.

Brian Kavanagh, Chief Executive of Horse Racing Ireland, said of today’s announcement:



“RTÉ has always been very supportive of racing in Ireland and today’s announcement confirms that commitment. The new one-hour evening programmes are an opportunity for Irish racing to attract people to our sport and educate those new fans on what makes racing so exciting.”

RTÉ Racing coverage in June on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player

Friday 12th June, Curragh

Saturday 13th June, Curragh

Friday 19th June, Gowran Park

Saturday 20th June, Naas

Sunday 21st June, Leopardstown

June 26th – Curragh

June 27th – Curragh (The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby)

June 28th – Curragh