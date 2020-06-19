Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Santiago was an easy winner of the Group 2 Queen’s Vase over a mile and six furlongs at Royal Ascot this afternoon as both trainer Aidan O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore had their fourth success of the meeting.

The son of Authorized delivered his challenge entering the final quarter mile and quickened impressively for a decisive two and three-quarter length victory over Berkshire Rocco and Al Dabaran respectively.

Winning handler Aidan O’Brien said of the chestnut three-year-old:

“Santiago is a lovely, straightforward horse. He travels and stays well. He is a very easy horse to train and get fit – we are very happy. We thought he was going to be an ideal St Leger horse. We will give him another run in between.”

Looking further ahead with Santiago, O’Brien continued:

“Santiago could be a Gold Cup horse next year, so we will keep that in our minds. He is a strong traveller and will get better from three to four. We have plenty of horses in the Derbys – the Irish Derby will come too soon and we will think about Epsom. But I think we will take our time with him this year.”

4.10pm Queen’s Vase (Group 2)

1 Santiago Aidan O’Brien 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 100/3

2 Berkshire Rocco Andrew Balding 3-9-00 Oisín Murphy 3/1

3 Al Dabaran Charlie Appleby 3-9-00 William Buick 6/1

8 ran

Non-Runner: 4 London Arch (Going)

11/4 Fav Born With Pride (4th)

Time: 3m 5.67s

Distances: 2¾, 8½

Frankie Dettori won his 70th race at Royal Ascot when four-year-old filly Fanny Logan landed the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes over a mile and a half, a race in which last year’s Investec Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck was fifth.

Dettori delivered the daughter of Sea The Stars with a perfectly timed challenge entering the final furlong and the 17/2 chance went on to score by a comfortable two and a half lengths from Alounak.

“We were pleased with Anthony Van Dyck”, admitted his trainer Aidan O’Brien, “He was being kept in by Andrea [Atzeni, Defoe], but he hit the line very strong. It was a non-event for him really, but he ran a really good race.”

3.00pm Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2)

1 Fanny Logan John Gosden 4-8-12 Frankie Dettori 17/2

2 Alounak Andrew Balding 5-9-01 Oisín Murphy 40/1

3 Defoe Roger Varian 6-9-01 Andrea Atzeni 6/1

9 ran

9/4 Fav Anthony Van Dyck (5th)

Non-Runners: 5 Desert Encounter (Going); 10 Spanish Mission (Going)

Time: 2m 34.49s

Distances: 2½, 1¾

The day’s only Group 1 race, the Commonwealth Cup over six furlongs, saw a decisive victory for 5/1 chance Golden Horde, an eighth Royal Ascot victory for both trainer Clive Cox and jockey Adam Kirby.

Always travelling well, the son of Lethal Force held a clear advantage a furlong from home and was never threatened as he scored by a length and a half from American challenger Kimari (Wesley Ward/Frankie Dettori).

The five-strong Irish contingent in the field failed to make the placings, with Lope Y Fernandez, the 100/30f finishing back in 11th place.

3.35pm Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series)

1 Golden Horde Clive Cox 3-9-00 Adam Kirby 5/1

2 Kimari Wesley Ward 3-8-11 Frankie Dettori 5/1

3 Ventura Rebel Richard Hannon 3-9-00 Tony Hamilton 50/1

16 ran

100/30 Fav Lopez Y Fernandez (11th)

Non-Runner: 13 Wooded (Going)

Time: 1m 14.56s

Distances: 1½, 2½

Kerry jockey Oisín Murphy, the British Champion Flat jockey, won the fifth Royal Ascot race of his career when The Lir Jet caught American challenger Golden Pal (Wesley Ward/Andrea Atzeni, 12/1) at the death in the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes.

It was Murphy’s second win of this year’s Royal Ascot having won the Silver Royal Hunt Cup with Sir Busker on Wednesday.

Aidan O’Brien’s Little Mo colt, Lipizzaner, was fourth in the case while Katy Brown’s Papal Bee finished 12th.

2.25pm Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)

1 The Lir Jet Michael Bell 2-9-01 Oisín Murphy 9/2

2 Golden Pal Wesley Ward 2-9-01 Andrea Atzeni 12/1

3 Imperial Force Andrew Balding 2-9-01 James Doyle 15/2

12 ran

7/4 Fav Eye Of Heaven (9th)

Non-Runners: 3 Emirati Dirham (Vet’s Certificate, stiff), 5 Get It (Going)

Time: 1m 1.55s

Distances: nk, 3