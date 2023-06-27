Ten things to know about Galway Races 2023

Galway Races Summer Festival: Ireland’s Largest Horse Racing Extravaganza

Get ready for an exhilarating experience as the highly anticipated Galway Races Summer Festival is just around the corner. From Monday 31st July to Sunday 6th August, this seven-day event will captivate horse racing enthusiasts from near and far. With a whopping prize fund exceeding €2.1 million, the Galway Races Summer Festival promises a thrilling display of top-class racing, entertainment, and fashion. Let’s dive into the exciting details of this iconic event.

Unmatched Prize Money and Race Lineup:

With fifty-three races spread across the festival, the Galway Races Summer Festival offers an impressive prize fund of over €2.1 million. Each day features a feature race with a minimum prize fund of €100,000, ensuring high-stakes excitement for both participants and spectators. From national hunt to flat races, Galway Racecourse caters to all racing preferences, guaranteeing an unforgettable experience throughout the seven days.

Ladies Day: A Fashion Extravaganza:

Thursday at the Galway Races is the renowned Ladies Day, where fashion enthusiasts get to showcase their style. This year, the event features a new guest judge, Rachel Gorry, a popular social media influencer. The “Best Dressed Lady” and “Best Hat” competitions offer a generous cash prize sponsored by The Connacht Hospitality Group. With esteemed judges like Mandy Maher and Kieran O’Malley, this day promises to be a captivating showcase of fashion and glamour.

Fridays most stylish

On the fifth day of the festival, Friday’s Most Stylish, sponsored by Athlone Towncentre, gathers race-going fashion lovers for a spectacular event. This year marks the eleventh year of Athlone Towncentre’s sponsorship, and participants can anticipate a remarkable competition and a superb prize. Stay tuned for more details to be released soon!

Let’s Be Having You Galway: A Captivating Podcast Series:

For the first time in an Irish racecourse, the Galway Races presents a six-episode podcast series, offering a unique glimpse into the world of horse racing. Hosted by Paul Collins, this captivating series features interviews with racing legends, including Davy and Edelle Russell, Gordon Elliott, Noel Meade, and more. These insightful conversations unveil untold stories and personal experiences, captivating both avid fans and newcomers to the sport.

The Kiss-Cam: Spreading Joy and Laughter:

Adding a touch of American sports tradition to the festival, the Galway Races introduces the ‘Kiss-Cam’ initiative. This light-hearted feature promises entertainment and smiles throughout the seven days. With content creator Alan Clarke at the helm, the ‘Kiss-Cam’ captures heartwarming moments, creating lasting memories for attendees.

Live Music Extravaganza:

Prepare to be serenaded by an outstanding lineup of live music performances throughout the festival. With over fifty acts scheduled, Galway Racecourse offers a diverse range of musical genres to enhance the overall experience. From the energetic sounds of Spring Break and Bongo.

Family Fun at the Mad Hatters Day:

Sunday at the Galway Races is dedicated to family entertainment, with the popular “Mad Hatters Day” taking center stage. Supported by Ireland West Airport, this day features colorful “Mad Hatter” competitions for both children and adults, with fantastic prizes up for grabs. New additions for families include a dedicated family-friendly entrance, complimentary Galway Races back-bags for children, a family portrait area, and over twenty free activities to keep everyone entertained.

Ticket Sales and Hospitality:

The Galway Races not only delivers an exhilarating experience but also contributes significantly to the local economy, with over €54 million being generated. Advance ticket sales for the 2023 festival have surpassed previous years, indicating the immense popularity of the event. To celebrate this year’s festival, Galway Races offers a special discount of €5 off each general admission ticket purchased in advance.

Extensive Television Coverage:

For those unable to attend the Galway Races in person, comprehensive television coverage ensures they don’t miss out on the excitement. RTÉ Television broadcasts the first four thrilling days of the event, featuring live commentary, insights, and the feature race of each day. TG4, the Irish language broadcaster, takes over on Friday and Saturday, showcasing sixteen action-packed races, including prestigious events like The Guinness Handicap and The BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle. Racing TV covers and broadcasts all fifty-two races live from the track, catering to fans who don’t want to miss a moment of the thrilling races.

Tote’s Sponsorship of the Stable Staff Canteen:

Tote, the title sponsor of Wednesday’s race card on 2nd August, extends its support throughout the entire week by sponsoring the stable staff canteen during the Galway Races Summer Festival. This partnership recognizes the vital role played by the hardworking stable staff and adds to the overall experience for both participants and spectators.

