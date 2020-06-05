Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Horse Racing Ireland has announced the key feature races of an enhanced programme over Irish Oaks weekend (July 18 and 19) at The Curragh.

Three Group 2 contests have been added to the two-day meeting, namely the Curragh Cup (14 furlongs) for older horses and the Railway and Balanchine (both six furlongs) for two-year-olds.

The Tattersalls Gold Cup, now open to three-year-olds and upwards, will be the feature race on a new Curragh card on Sunday 26 July.

Dundalk will host the Group 3 Ballysax Stakes over 10.7 furlongs on Sunday July 12, the first day that the newly resurfaced track will be in operation, as the final leg of the European Road to the Kentucky Derby. As a result, the Listed 12-furlong Nijinsky Stakes will move a week later than originally indicated, from July 9 to July 16, and will remain at Leopardstown.

HRI has also confirmed a change of date for the €200,000 Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes which will be run three weeks later than originally planned at Naas on Sunday, August 23. This will allow two-year-olds more time to get runs before the race given the delayed start to the season.