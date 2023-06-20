Video Replay – Vauban phenomenally impressive at Royal Ascot

What a stunning performance from Vauban!



Ryan Moore achieved an impressive feat on the opening day by securing a treble, culminating in a remarkable victory for Vauban in the Copper Horse Handicap. As the favored horse at evens, Vauban demonstrated his potential on the level with a commanding triumph, crossing the finish line a remarkable seven and a half lengths ahead.

Trained by Willie Mullins, a renowned figure in Grade One-winning hurdles, Vauban proved his adaptability on the flat with a handicap rating of 101. Seizing control of the race, he dictated the pace and surged forward with unrivaled determination during the home stretch.

Absurde, another contender from Willie Mullins’ stable, finished as the runner-up, forming a one-two victory for the trainer. Additionally, George Baker’s Cemhaan outperformed expectations, securing a respectable third place despite starting with odds of 66/1.

Reflecting on the race, Mullins praised Moore’s decision-making and courage. With the initial plan not panning out due to a lack of pace, Moore took matters into his own hands and assumed the lead. This strategic alteration caused the other horses to bunch up behind him, allowing Moore to expertly control the race. Throughout the final six furlongs, Moore gradually increased the tempo, showcasing his skill in adapting to changing circumstances.

Moore himself expressed surprise at finding himself in the lead but acknowledged the opportunity to maintain a strong position. Confident in Vauban’s endurance, Moore steadily built up the pace, maintaining a consistent rhythm that propelled them to victory.

Vauban’s versatility impressed Moore, highlighting the horse’s accomplishments both on the flat and in jumping competitions. Winning a Listed race in France and now triumphing in a handicap, Vauban proved his prowess across disciplines. While leading the race was somewhat unexpected for him, Vauban demonstrated his capabilities admirably and successfully completed the task at hand.

Rich Ricci, Vauban’s owner, shared his confidence in the horse and expressed admiration for Mullins’ belief in its potential. Despite a challenging hurdling season as a five-year-old, Vauban’s talent remains unquestionable. Ricci humorously pondered whether Mullins’ focus was gradually shifting towards preparing Vauban for the Melbourne Cup rather than the Champion Hurdle.

Speaking of unfinished business in Melbourne, Ricci reminisced about their previous attempts in the prestigious horse racing event. With notable placements of second, third, and sixth, Ricci expressed a desire to return to Melbourne and strive for a coveted victory. The experience of competing in the Melbourne Cup was a memorable one, and Ricci eagerly anticipates the opportunity to participate again and hopefully emerge triumphant.

