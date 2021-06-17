Royal Ascot Day 3 Going and Non-Runners

The going for day three of Royal Ascot is Good to Firm.

Chris Stickels, Clerk of the Course at Ascot, said at 9.30am:

“We had 2.4 millimetres of rain overnight and it is just starting to rain lightly now. We may see an occasional shower this morning before racing and a possible sharp shower this afternoon.”

Going Stick Readings at 8am:

Stands’ side: 8.6
Centre: 8.1
Far side: 8.4
Round 8.4

Stalls:
Straight Course: Centre
Round Course: Inside

The running rail on the Round Course that was positioned approximately three yards out from approximately nine furlongs out to the Home Straight on Tuesday and Wednesday has been removed, providing fresh ground.

Weather

2.4 millimetres rain overnight to 6.30am Thursday. Occasional showers are possible this morning, then possible sharp afternoon showers. Thunderstorms are expected on Friday (8 to 12 millimetres forecast). Possible occasional showers for Saturday.

Non-Runners 

5.35pm King George V Handicap
17 Surrey Gold (Self Cert – Bruised Foot)

6.10pm Buckingham Palace Handicap
22 Teston (Declared in error)

There will be live TV coverage of all races on today’s Royal Ascot card on Virgin Media, UTV/ITV and Sky Sports Racing.

