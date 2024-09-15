Scorthy Champ and Bradsell claim Group 1s at The Curragh

Scorthy Champ caused an upset in the Group 1 Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at The Curragh on Sunday afternoon.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained 12/1 chance claimed the scalp of the 4/5 favourite Henri Matisse, trained by the winning handler’s father, Aidan.

Scorthy Champ, ridden by Donegal jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle, had three-quarters of a length in hand on runner-up Henri Matisse, under Ryan Moore, with British raider Seagulls Eleven (7/1) the same distance further back with Oisín Murphy in third.

First winner in Ireland for Hollie Doyle

Bradsell gave jockey Hollie Doyle her first winner in Ireland this afternoon in the Group 1 Bar One Racing Flying Five Stakes.

Trained by Archie Watson in England, the four-year-old son of Tasleet led home a British-trained clean sweep with the visitors claiming the first six places.

