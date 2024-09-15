HomeNewsScorthy Champ and Bradsell claim Group 1s at The Curragh
Scorthy Champ and Bradsell claim Group 1s at The Curragh

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
The Joseph O'Brien trained Scorthy Champ was a surprise winner of the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Scorthy Champ caused an upset in the Group 1 Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at The Curragh on Sunday afternoon.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained 12/1 chance claimed the scalp of the 4/5 favourite Henri Matisse, trained by the winning handler’s father, Aidan.

Scorthy Champ, ridden by Donegal jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle, had three-quarters of a length in hand on runner-up Henri Matisse, under Ryan Moore, with British raider Seagulls Eleven (7/1) the same distance further back with Oisín Murphy in third.

 

Bradsell gave jockey Hollie Doyle her first winner in Ireland this afternoon in the Group 1 Bar One Racing Flying Five Stakes.

Trained by Archie Watson in England, the four-year-old son of Tasleet led home a British-trained clean sweep with the visitors claiming the first six places.

