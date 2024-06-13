Ranking five of Coolmore’s greatest horses

Coolmore Stud, one of the premier thoroughbred breeding operations globally, has produced some of the most legendary horses in the sport and plenty of favourites in the horse racing odds.

From their exceptional performances on the track to their profound influence in the breeding shed, many of Coolmore’s horses have left a lasting mark on the sport.

Here, we rank five of Coolmore’s greatest horses based on their achievements, legacy, and overall impact on the world of horse racing.

1. Galileo

Achievements:

• Races Won: Galileo, sired by Sadler’s Wells, notably triumphed in the 2001 Epsom Derby, Irish Derby, and the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

• Accolades: Named European Champion Three-Year-Old Colt in 2001 and 12-time leading sire in Great Britain and Ireland.

Legacy:

Galileo’s impact is monumental, extending well beyond his illustrious racing career. As a sire, he has produced numerous champions, including the undefeated Frankel, one of the greatest racehorses ever.

Galileo’s progeny have dominated major races worldwide, making him a cornerstone of modern thoroughbred breeding. His ability to consistently sire top-class horses has secured his place as one of the most influential sires in history.

2. Sadler’s Wells

Achievements:

• Races Won: A three-time Group 1 winner, including the Irish 2000 Guineas.

• Accolades: European Champion Miler in 1984.

Legacy:

Sadler’s Wells is the patriarch of Coolmore’s breeding empire. He topped the sire lists 14 times in Great Britain and Ireland.

His progeny includes multiple Group 1 winners and influential sires like the aforementioned Galileo and Montjeu.

Sadler’s Wells’ remarkable ability to pass on his talent has made him a linchpin in Coolmore’s breeding programme and a legend in the racing world.

3. Montjeu

Achievements:

• Races Won: Winner of the 1999 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, the Irish Derby, and the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

• Accolades: Named European Champion Three-Year-Old Colt in 1999.

Legacy:

Montjeu’s prowess as a sire has greatly influenced the world of staying races. His progeny includes Epsom Derby winners such as Camelot, Motivator and Authorized, and St. Leger winner Leading Light.

Montjeu’s knack for siring horses with exceptional stamina has made him a critical figure in producing Classic winners, maintaining Coolmore’s reputation for excellence in breeding.

4. Camelot

Achievements:

• Races Won: Camelot impressively claimed victories in the 2012 2000 Guineas, Epsom Derby, and Irish Derby.

• Accolades: Named European Champion Three-Year-Old Colt in 2012.

Legacy:

Camelot’s racing career was nothing short of remarkable, narrowly missing out on the English Triple Crown.

As a sire, Camelot has produced Group 1 winners such as Latrobe and Even So, showing great promise in continuing his legacy through his offspring.

His influence in both middle-distance and staying races highlights his versatility and value to Coolmore’s breeding operations.

5. Australia

Achievements:

• Races Won: Australia, another standout son of Galileo, achieved major wins in the 2014 Epsom Derby, Irish Derby, and the International Stakes.

• Accolades: Named European Champion Three-Year-Old Colt in 2014.

Legacy:

Australia combines the best of his sire Galileo and his dam Ouija Board, herself a multiple Group 1 winner.

As a stallion, Australia has already made an impact with Group 1 winners like Galileo Chrome and Order of Australia.

His capability of passing on his elite genetics positions him as a vital part of Coolmore’s future breeding success, ensuring that the legacy of excellence continues.

—

Coolmore Stud’s reputation for producing exceptional racehorses is exemplified by the achievements and legacies of these five greats.

Galileo, Sadler’s Wells, Montjeu, Camelot, and Australia have not only excelled on the track, but also in the breeding shed, ensuring that their impact will be felt for generations to come.

These horses have set high standards in the world of thoroughbred racing and breeding, contributing significantly to Coolmore’s status as a leader in the industry.

