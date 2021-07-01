B&I Lions Team Annouced For First Test In SA

The British and Irish Lions have announced their starting lineup for their first test in South Africa against the Emirates Lions.
No Irish player is present in the starting XV with Gatland and his selectors instead opting to lean on the British side of the squad for talent.
There is only one survivor from the starting lineup against Japan with Josh Adams starting at 11 this week.
Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg will captain the team for their match this weekend.
Louis-Ress Zammit will get his first minutes as a Lion this weekend when he starts on the opposite wing to Adams.
Owen Farrell and Chris Harris will offer different qualities in midfield while Scotland duo Ali Price and Finn Russell will wear the 9 and 10 shirts respectively.
In the pack, Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler provide an English feel to the front row alongside Wyn Jones.
Maro Itoje and Jonny Hill come into the side at lock forward, replacing the benched Iain Henderson and the injured Alun Wyn Jones.
Courtney Lawes shows his flexibility with a start at six while Hamish Watson and Taulupe Faletau round out the forwards.
Bundee Aki and Exeter star Sam Simmonds take their places on the bench alongside Henderson.
The match will kick-off at 5 pm on Saturday, July 3rd and the game will be available to watch on Sky Sports.
The British & Irish Lions Team v Emirates Lions
Backs
15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs/Scotland)
14. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester/Wales)
13. Chris Harris (Gloucester/Scotland)
12. Owen Farrell (Saracens/England)
11. Josh Adams (Cardiff Blues/Wales)
10. Finn Russell (Racing 92/Scotland)
9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)
Forwards
- Wyn Jones (Scarlets/Wales)
- Jamie George (Saracens/England)
- Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears/England)
- Maro Itoje (Saracens/England)
- Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs/England)
- Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints/England)
- Hamish Watson (Edinburgh/Scotland)
- Taulupe Faletau (Bath/Wales)
Replacements
16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs/England)
17. Mako Vunipola (Saracens/England)
18. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)
19. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Ireland)
20. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs/England)
21. Gareth Davies (Scarlets/Wales)
22. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Ireland)
23. Elliot Daly (Saracens/England)