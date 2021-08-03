Bundee Aki Set For Lions Test Debut As Squad Announced

4 total views, 4 views today
The British and Irish Lions squad for the third and final test against South Africa has been announced with six changes to the side that lost 27-9.
Connacht centre Bundee Aki is handed a Lions test debut at inside centre with Henshaw occupying the number 13 shirt.
Munster scrum-half is dropped to the bench as Scotland’s Ali Price comes back into the team.
Wyn Jones returns to the starting XV after recovering from injury and makes his test debut for the side.
His Wales teammate Ken Owens also joins him in the side at hooker, coming in for England’s Luke Cowan-Dickie.
Liam Williams steps in for full-back Stuart Hogg and is joined in the back three by Wales winger Josh Adams, who earns his Lions test debut in place of Anthony Watson, and Duhan Van Der Merwe.
Dan Biggar stays at fly-half and will play alongside the aforementioned Ali Price.
The back five of the pack is unchanged with Jack Conan, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes, Alun Wyn Jones and Maro Itoje all keeping their spots in the side.
Jones will earn his 12th consecutive test start for the British and Irish Lions and the player moves up to joint-third on the all-time appearances list, joining Irishman Mike Gibson and Welsh prop Graham Price.
Tadhg Furlong will make his sixth successive test start for the Lions at tighthead to round out the front row.
Adam Beard, Finn Russell and Sam Simmonds will feature in the matchday 23 for a Lions test for the first time.
Owen Farrell is out of a Lions test 23 for the first time since 2013 and Tadhg Beirne also misses out on a spot in the squad.
British and Irish Lions Squad v South Africa – Third Test
L Williams (Wales); J Adams (Wales), R Henshaw (Ireland), B Aki (Ireland), D van der Merwe (Scotland); D Biggar (Wales), A Price (Scotland); W Jones (Wales), K Owens (Wales), T Furlong (Ireland); M Itoje (England), A W Jones – captain (Wales); C Lawes (England), T Curry (England), J Conan (Ireland).
L Cowan-Dickie (England), M Vunipola (England), K Sinckler (England) – subject to the outcome of his disciplinary hearing, A Beard (Wales), S Simmonds (England), C Murray (Ireland), F Russell (Scotland), E Daly (England).