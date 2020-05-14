Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

The Champions Cup Final is set for an October as competition organisers are also looking at the potential for a one off format for the 2020-2021 season.

RTE Sport say that European rugby hierarchy are intent on completing both the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup tournaments despite the current situation with Covid 19. Although the Champions Cup quarter-final have yet to be player the EPCR have said finals will take place on the weekend of October 16th.

The EPCR said in a statement, “As part of its future planning, and with the extraordinary circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic at the forefront, EPCR can confirm that a number of tournament formats are being considered for the 2020/21 season.” They went on further to say a 24 team format has been discussed, stating “Ongoing discussions with EPCR’s league and union shareholders regarding new formats have included the possibility of a 24-club Heineken Champions Cup with eight representatives from each of Europe’s leading league competitions, played over eight weekends”. This would however be on an exceptional basis.

The statement went on to say that EPCR remains “intent” on making an effort to conclude the knockout stages of this season tournament. “In the meantime, EPCR remains committed to making every effort to conclude the knockout stages of the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup season subject to official advice and with the health and welfare of players, club staff, match officials, supporters and the wider rugby community in mind”.

Rugby on current guidelines in Ireland is not likely to resume until July. Whether this will happen or not I am not so sure.