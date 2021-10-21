Cian Healy starts for Leinster in clash with Glasgow Warriors

By
James Roulston Mooney
-
Ireland Leinster Cian Healy

The Leinster Rugby team to face Glasgow Warriors in Round 5 of the United Rugby Championship at Scotstoun Stadium tomorrow has been named by Leo Cullen (KO 7.35 pm – live on TG4, Premier Sports and URC TV).

This is the last game of the five-game block in the URC before a break for the Autumn Internationals.

Cian Healy starts at loosehead this week alongside Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong in the front row.

Ross Molony and Ryan Baird round out the front five in the second row, with Caelan Doris, Dan Leavy and Jack Conan the back row trio.

Luke McGrath captains the side from scrum-half with Ross Byrne playing alongside him in the number 10 shirt.

Hugo Keenan, Adam Byrne and James Lowe are the back three selected by Cullen with recent Ireland call-up Ciarán Frawley and Garry Ringrose the centre partnership.

Another recent national call-up Dan Sheehan resides on the bench alongside the likes of Josh Van Der Flier and Devin Toner.

Leinster Team v Glasgow Warriors

15. Hugo Keenan (33)
14. Adam Byrne (58)
13. Garry Ringrose (89)
12. Ciarán Frawley (39)
11. James Lowe (54)
10. Ross Byrne (107)
9. Luke McGrath (154) CAPTAIN

1. Cian Healy (235)
2. Rónan Kelleher (27)
3. Tadhg Furlong (115)
4. Ross Molony (120)
5. Ryan Baird (31)
6. Caelan Doris (42)
7. Dan Leavy (74)
8. Jack Conan (106)

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan (16)
17. Ed Byrne (73)
18. Michael Ala’alatoa (4)
19. Devin Toner (267)
20. Rhys Ruddock (192)
21. Jamison Gibson-Park (104)
22. Jamie Osborne (8)
23. Josh van der Flier (101)

