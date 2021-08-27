5 total views, 5 views today

Connacht Rugby and BLK Sport Launch Away & European Jerseys

Connacht Rugby in partnership with BLK Sport, have recently launched their new ‘Away’ and ‘European’ jersey’s as part of their kit launch for the upcoming 2021/22 season.

The jerseys released are made from BLK’s Tricool Exotek fabric through the core of the jersey, matched together with Lycra panelling.

Tricool Exotek has been created exclusively for BLK to enhance athlete performance, whilst at the same time allowing for maximum player manoeuvrability.

For the ‘Away’ jersey reveal, the kit features a black base with green horizontal stripes across the main body, Connacht green gradient side panels with charcoal sleeves.

The jersey also features BLK’s unique silicon gel logo application and new BLK collar detail. The jersey will be worn when Connacht Rugby compete away in the newly formed United Rugby Championship this season.

The design of the new ‘European’ jersey features a strong new teal green with cool grey branding. The jersey also features BLK’s unique silicon gel logo application and new BLK collar detail. The jersey will be worn when Connacht Rugby compete in this seasons Champions Cup.

Head of Commercial and Marketing at Connacht Rugby Philip Patterson commented on the unveiling of the new jerseys saying;

“We are really excited to be launching both our ‘Away’ and ‘European’ kits today. The team really like both the look and feel of them and now, whether playing away as part of the United Rugby Championship or competing away in the Heineken Champions Cup, the team will look great in the kits that we have no doubt the fans will love too.”

Commenting on the new Connacht Rugby Home jersey, Bruce Wood, Head of Brand Ireland at BLK Sport, said:

“We are delighted to be launching two new striking and different kits that we feel the players and fans will love, the new European jersey features a new teal green which is accented across the off-field range, We’re looking forward to seeing players and fans at home and abroad supporting Connacht”.

The full Connacht Rugby range for the 2021/22 season is exclusively available in-store and online from Official Retail Partners Intersport Elverys at Elverys. ie from Friday 27th August at 9.00 am.

