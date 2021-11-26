Connacht v Ospreys – Preview, Teams, Odds, Where To Watch

Connacht return to action on Friday night at 7:35 pm when they welcome Welsh outfit Ospreys to The Sportsground in round six of the United Rugby Championship.

Connacht earned their second win of the season before proceedings were paused for the Autumn international break but will feel like they could be in a better spot after five games – the road to correcting that starts now.

Their opponents, Ospreys, have had a strong start to life in this new league and are aiming for a third victory in a row.

Gareth Anscombe and Rhys Webb have endured fruitful spells of form as they lead their side’s charge up the table.

Anscombe is rested this weekend with Stephen Myler taking this place – a man also worthy of the 10 shirt at the club.

Anscombe and fellow Wales international Alex Cuthbert will not feature as boss Toby Booth looks to manage their reintegration.

Ireland inside centre Bundee Aki is rested for the home side, with Sammy Arnold moving to 12 and debutant Shayne Bolton donning number 13 for the night.

Hooker Dave Heffernan will earn his 150th cap for the province – the starting XV includes three other players with over a century and a half worth of caps for the Westerners.

Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Mack Hansen and Jack Carty all start for the side after being involved with the Irish national side in the past month.

Teams

Connacht

15. Oran McNulty (2)
14. Alex Wootton (22)
13. Shayne Bolton *
12. Sammy Arnold (21)
11. Mack Hansen (5)
10. Jack Carty (164) (C)
9. Kieran Marmion (191)
1. Matthew Burke (28)
2. Dave Heffernan (149)
3. Finlay Bealham (164)
4. Niall Murray (21)
5. Ultan Dillane (119)
6. Jarrad Butler (78)
7. Conor Oliver (25)
8. Paul Boyle (62)

16. Shane Delahunt (105)
17. Jordan Duggan (17)
18. Jack Aungier (18)
19. Oisín Dowling (11)
20. Eoghan Masterson (113)
21. Caolin Blade (135)
22. Conor Fitzgerald (39)
23. Peter Robb (47)

Ospreys

15. Dan Evans

14. Max Nagy

13. Owen Watkin

12. Joe Hawkins

11. Luke Morgan

10. Stephen Myler

9. Rhys Webb ©

 

1.Nicky Smith

2. Elvis Taione

3. Tom Botha

4. Bradley Davies

5. Rhys Davies

6. Sam Cross

7. Jac Morgan

8. Ethan Roots

 

16. Sam Parry

17. Gareth Thomas

18. Rhys Henry

19. Will Griffiths

20. Morgan Morris

21. Reuben Morgan- Williams

22. Josh Thomas

23. Cai Evans

Odds

Connacht 3/10

Draw 20/1

Ospreys 11/4

Where To Watch

The game will be shown live on RTÉ Two with coverage beginning at 7 pm. URC TV will also show the clash.

