Connacht v Ospreys – Preview, Teams, Odds, Where To Watch

Connacht return to action on Friday night at 7:35 pm when they welcome Welsh outfit Ospreys to The Sportsground in round six of the United Rugby Championship.
Connacht earned their second win of the season before proceedings were paused for the Autumn international break but will feel like they could be in a better spot after five games – the road to correcting that starts now.
Their opponents, Ospreys, have had a strong start to life in this new league and are aiming for a third victory in a row.
Gareth Anscombe and Rhys Webb have endured fruitful spells of form as they lead their side’s charge up the table.
Anscombe is rested this weekend with Stephen Myler taking this place – a man also worthy of the 10 shirt at the club.
Anscombe and fellow Wales international Alex Cuthbert will not feature as boss Toby Booth looks to manage their reintegration.
Ireland inside centre Bundee Aki is rested for the home side, with Sammy Arnold moving to 12 and debutant Shayne Bolton donning number 13 for the night.
Hooker Dave Heffernan will earn his 150th cap for the province – the starting XV includes three other players with over a century and a half worth of caps for the Westerners.
Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Mack Hansen and Jack Carty all start for the side after being involved with the Irish national side in the past month.
Teams
Connacht
15. Oran McNulty (2)
14. Alex Wootton (22)
13. Shayne Bolton *
12. Sammy Arnold (21)
11. Mack Hansen (5)
10. Jack Carty (164) (C)
9. Kieran Marmion (191)
1. Matthew Burke (28)
2. Dave Heffernan (149)
3. Finlay Bealham (164)
4. Niall Murray (21)
5. Ultan Dillane (119)
6. Jarrad Butler (78)
7. Conor Oliver (25)
8. Paul Boyle (62)
16. Shane Delahunt (105)
17. Jordan Duggan (17)
18. Jack Aungier (18)
19. Oisín Dowling (11)
20. Eoghan Masterson (113)
21. Caolin Blade (135)
22. Conor Fitzgerald (39)
23. Peter Robb (47)
Ospreys
15. Dan Evans
14. Max Nagy
13. Owen Watkin
12. Joe Hawkins
11. Luke Morgan
10. Stephen Myler
9. Rhys Webb ©
1.Nicky Smith
2. Elvis Taione
3. Tom Botha
4. Bradley Davies
5. Rhys Davies
6. Sam Cross
7. Jac Morgan
8. Ethan Roots
16. Sam Parry
17. Gareth Thomas
18. Rhys Henry
19. Will Griffiths
20. Morgan Morris
21. Reuben Morgan- Williams
22. Josh Thomas
23. Cai Evans
Odds
Connacht 3/10
Draw 20/1
Ospreys 11/4
Where To Watch
The game will be shown live on RTÉ Two with coverage beginning at 7 pm. URC TV will also show the clash.