Energia Men’s All-Ireland League: Results Round-Up – R2

It is a perfect 10-out-of-10 so far for Garryowen, Queen’s University, MU Barnhall, Greystones and Enniscorthy, as they collected maximum points again in the Energia Men’s All-Ireland League.

Evan Cusack kicked 14 points as Young Munster survived a flurry of yellow cards to defeat Cork Constitution 24-17 at Temple Hill.

Munsters had four players sin-binned, going down to 12 men at one stage in the second half, but they hung on to hand the reigning Energia Men’s All-Ireland League champions a second straight defeat.

Former Cork minor footballer Patrick Campbell scored his first league try for the Cookies, adding to Conor Hayes’ second score of the Division 1A campaign.

However, the visitors’ 18-3 lead came under threat as Con fought back with a penalty try and an excellent Barry Galvin effort.

A late penalty from out-half Cusack was enough to seal the victory, although Con winger JJ O’Neill missed out on an injury-time try when he lost the ball in contact.

Garryowen pushed a point clear at the top of the table following a comprehensive 32-20 win over UCC at a sundrenched Dooradoyle.

Tries from Colm Quilligan (2), Pat O’Toole, Tommy O’Hora and Jamie Shanahan saw the Light Blues make it back-to-back bonus-point victories. UCC responded with five pointers from Louis Bruce and replacement Matthew Bowen.

Munster’s John Hodnett continued his injury comeback and helped UCC to level matters at 10-all for half-time. Garryowen began to take control and retook the lead in the 48th minute.

Shanahan and Quilligan combined down the right before the latter kicked in behind the UCC defence. George Coomber collected but his attempted clearance was snaffled by Quilligan who went in under the posts for Tony Butler to convert.

Leinster Development XV out-half Charlie Tector led the scoring as Lansdowne overcame a highly-fancied Terenure College 39-26 in an absorbing Division 1A game at Lakelands Park.

Tector, a late call-up to the starting line-up, landed 14 points from the tee, supplementing tries from Cormac Foley, Luke Thompson, Sean Galvin, Mark Boyle and Eamonn Mills.

Terenure had three tries – including the first one for new signing Jordan Coghlan – and were only 24-23 behind entering the final quarter.

However, Mark McHugh’s men hit another gear when number 8 Boyle broke clean through from a ruck, Tector fired over another penalty, and full-back Mills crossed for the clincher in the 73rd minute.

Hooker Dylan Donnellan scored the only try as Clontarf came from behind to beat Ballynahinch 13-3 in a serious arm wrestle at Ballymacarn Park.

A fired-up ‘Hinch led 3-0 at the interval, defences were on top as Greg Hutley’s 19th-minute penalty got the home side on the board.

Leinster’s David Hawkshaw, who started again at out-half, kicked Clontarf level before Donnellan got in under Ben Cullen’s challenge to score a crucial 54th-minute try, his second in as many league matches.

There were chances at both ends but a late Hawkshaw penalty sealed the result for the north Dubliners, and also took a losing bonus point away from Adam Craig’s charges.

A dominant display from Dublin University earned them a 31-0 triumph and the Dudley Cup, following a one-sided encounter with arch-rivals UCD at Belfield on Friday night.

What a difference a week makes, as Trinity leaked 35 points to a Liam Coombes-inspired Garryowen just last Saturday. The swift turnaround in fortunes makes this result all the more impressive.

The set-piece proved lucrative for Tony Smeeth’s youngsters in the second half as they scored a steamrolling maul try from more than 20 metres out, finished by hooker Mark Nicholson.

A penalty try from a scrum was their other score of the half. The visitors’ pack had an evident edge over UCD both in the tackle and at the breakdown, with the speed of ball being the key to their dominance.

14 points from the boot of out-half Mick O’Kennedy kept Trinity ticking on the scoreboard, as they built a 19-0 interval lead. UCD centre Chris Cosgrave, the Ireland Under-20 and Sevens international, was well marshalled throughout.

The only try of the opening period came from some individual brilliance from loosehead prop Giuseppe Coyne after he followed up his own chip kick out wide.