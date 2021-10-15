Furlong and Conan return for Leinster against Scarlets

By
James Roulston Mooney
-
Leinster v Scarlets 16/10/2021
Credit: Leinster Rugby/@LeinsterRugby on Twitter.

Tadhg Furlong and Jack Conan will make their first appearances for Leinster this season when they start against Scarlets on Saturday, October 16.

On top of this, several players will start their first game of the campaign after previously making their season debuts.

The pair were part of the British and Irish Lions squad that lost to World champions South Africa in the summer.

Tadhg Furlong comes in at tighthead prop and is part of a front three that includes Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher.

Jack Conan starts at number eight with Josh Van Der Flier and Caelan Doris on either side of him at wing forward.

Ross Molony and James Ryan complete the pack in the second row.

Jamison Gibson-Park returns to the starting line-up after Luke McGrath took the number nine shirt against Zebre Parma.

Johnny Sexton will captain the side alongside Gibson-Park as the pair make up Leinster’s half-back duo.

Ciaran Frawley starts at 12 with Garry Ringrose complementing him at outside centre, while James Lowe, Jordan Larmour and Hugo Keenan all start in the back three.

Michael Ala’alatoa, Rhys Ruddock and Luke McGrath are among those who will come on upon request.

Capacity at the RDS Arena will again be capped at 75% of full capacity.

Leinster Team v Scarlets

15. Hugo Keenan (32)
14. Jordan Larmour (63)
13. Garry Ringrose (88)
12. Ciarán Frawley (38)
11. James Lowe (53)
10. Johnny Sexton (175) CAPTAIN
9. Jamison Gibson-Park (103)
1. Andrew Porter (79)
2. Rónan Kelleher (26)
3. Tadhg Furlong (114)
4. Ross Molony (119)
5. James Ryan (52)
6. Caelan Doris (41)
7. Josh van der Flier (100)
8. Jack Conan (105)

16. Dan Sheehan (15)
17. Cian Healy (234)
18. Michael Ala’alatoa (3)
19. Ryan Baird (30)
20. Rhys Ruddock (191)
21. Luke McGrath (153)
22. Ross Byrne (106)
23. Jimmy O’Brien (36)

