Henderson could miss Six Nations

Ireland and Ulster second row Iain Henderson could miss Ireland’s rearranged Six Nations fixtures against Italy and France in October after Ulster rugby confirmed that the Lions lock has undergone hip surgery.

Henderson who is 28 years old, is expected to be out for a period of 8-10 weeks. Therefore, this would mean he would not be returning until around the middle or end of October. This means he will likely miss the remainder of Ulster’s season also. Ulster return to action on August 23rd, where they will play Andy Friend’s Connacht. This game will take place at the Aviva Stadium. Ulster will also contest a Champions Cup quarter-final in the coming weeks against Toulouse.

Ulster Rugby also issued a squad update on their website. They confirmed that Angus Curtis is still rehabilitating from a multi-knee ligament injury. Andrew Warwick will have to undergo a hip operation next week. Will Addison is also nursing a back injury. Sam Carter and Matt Fades are now back in training following shoulder surgeries as are Greg Jones and Matthew Rea who both had ankle surgeries. Ulster Rugby say that the quartet will be fit for selection on August 23rd.

In terms of the international game, Ireland will play the remaining of their 2020 Six Nations in October. The first game is against Italy on October 24th, while they will face France a week later in Paris. Henderson will likely have to plan towards the one off Eight Nation tournament which will be run from November. Ireland will face Wales, Fiji and England. As we previously stated these games will be run over a period of 4 weekends from November 14th until December 5th.

