IRELAND 33 ITALY 17

Ireland scored five tries to Italy’s two in their opening Bank of Ireland Nations Series game at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.

First Half

Andy Farrell’s side scored three converted tries in the first half to just the concession of one Italian penalty as the home side dominated the first 40 minutes on the scoreboard.

The Italians drew first blood inside three minutes, however, when Munster’s Dave Kilcoyne conceded a penalty. The visitors’ fullback Tommaso Allan slotted the ball between the posts from 33m out before a crowd that has yet to settle into their seats.

From there it was all Ireland. Kilcoyne made up for his earlier error when pushing over for Ireland’s first score of the game on 13 minutes. His fellow Munsterman Jack Crowley successfully converted to give the side a 7-3 advantage.

Leinster’s Caelan Doris increased the Irish lead when scoring a try, as the clock headed to the half hour mark. Another conversion from Jack Crowley, his second of the game, doubled the hosts’ score to 14 points.

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey soon got in on the scoring act, diving over for his side’s third five-pointer of the game seven minutes later. Crowley maintained his 100% conversion record as he again added the extras to leave Ireland with a 21-3 advantage at the break.

Half-time: Ireland 21 Italy 7

Second Half

Just as they did in the first half, Italy scored first again in the second period. Replacement Lorenzo Pani crossed for a try in the 51st minute when he found himself unmarked on the far touchline. Though Irish players attempted to narrow his run for the try-scoring line, the Zebre Parma player managed to touch the ball down. Tommaso Allan, who had opened the game’s scoring early in the first half, claimed his second conversion for a 21-10 score line.

Like he has done so often throughout his career, Cian Healy soon burrowed over when close to the line for his 12th international try. On this occasion, however, kicker Jack Crowley was unable to increase his side’s advantage when attempting the conversion kick.

Tommaso Menoncello quickly replied with Italy’s second five-pointer of the game and Tommaso Allan successfully kicked at the post for the third time.

Second try for Doris

Bank of Ireland Player of the Match Caelan Doris scored his second try of the game in the latter stages of the second half. The Leinster player was industrious throughout the game and involved in much of the key action. On this occasion Ciaran Frawley took the conversion attempt, and scored.

Tom Stewart, Ciaran Frawley and Calvin Nash all came off the replacements’ bench during the second half to each earn their first international caps at senior level.

Final score: Ireland 33 Italy 17

