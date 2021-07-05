Ireland U18 Centre Karl Martin Signs For Montpellier

Ireland youth prospect Karl Martin has signed an academy deal with Top 14 club Montpellier.

The U18 international has signed a three-year contract with the Challenge Cup winners, joining the side from Leinster.

According to the42, Leinster were keen to retain the Drogheda centre but they did not have a full academy place available for him.

Martin opted to move to mainland Europe to join Montpellier as a result of this.

The Louth native made his debut for the Leinster U18s at the age of 15 and joins Phillipe Saint-André’s side with international experience at youth level under his belt.

Martin, who was the 2018 Young Sports Star of the Year at the Drogheda Independent Coca-Cola Sports Star awards was also involved in the Leinster ‘A’ setup in the past season.

His former club Boyne RFC wished him well on their social media account after the deal was announced.

The 18-year-old becomes the latest player to leave Ireland’s most high profile province and go abroad.

Hugh O’Sullivan recently moved across the pond to join Declan Kidney at London Irish.

23-year-old Luke Carty was part of the Connacht setupb ut recently moved across the Atlantic Ocean to join the LA Giltinis.

The younger brother to Ireland international Jack Carty qualified for United States and made his debut for the side against England on Sunday.

Martin will now pursue a professional career in French rugby.

