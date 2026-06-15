Ireland Squad & Kick-Off Times for Men’s U20 World Championship

Head Coach Andrew Browne recently named his Ireland Men’s U20s Squad for the 2026 World Rugby Junior World Championship in Georgia.

Ireland have been drawn in Pool C alongside Argentina, England and USA and will play all their Pool matches at the Avchala Stadium in Tbilisi.

Having led Ireland in the U20 Men’s Six Nations, Sami Bishti will again captain the Ireland side. They will open their campaign against England on Saturday, 27 June (12.30pm Irish time).

Ireland then go head-to-head with Argentina on Match Day 2 on Thursday, 2 July (12.30pm Irish time), before concluding the Pool stages against USA in Tbilisi on Tuesday, 7 July (10am Irish time).

Ireland’s matches are live on Premier Sports and RugbyPass TV.

Head Coach’s Comments

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Head Coach Andrew Browne said:

“Building on from our Six Nations campaign, we have worked hard over a number of preparation camps and recent uncapped matches against Scotland and a Munster Development side.

“The World Rugby Junior World Championship is a fantastic challenge and an opportunity to test ourselves against the best teams in the world. We are aware of the challenges ahead, coming up against some quality sides in our Pool, but the players are excited for what lies ahead and are relishing the platform to grow and develop our performance levels in green.”

Ireland Men’s U20s Squad – 2026 World Rugby Junior World Championship:

Forwards (17):

Sami Bishti (UCD/Leinster)(captain)

Ben Blaney (Terenure/Leinster)

Jamie Conway (Shannon/Munster)

Adam Cooper (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Max Doyle (UCD/Leinster)

Joe Finn (Garryowen/Munster)

Rían Handley (Old Wesley/Leinster)

Charlie Keane (Corinthians/Connacht)

Alex Lautsou (Shannon/Munster)

Duinn Maguire (UCD/Leinster)

Blake McClean (Instonians/Ulster)

Donnacha McGuire (UCD/Leinster)

Luke McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Dylan McNeice (UCD/Leinster)

Josh Neill (Old Wesley/Leinster)

Diarmaid O’Connell (Corinthians/Connacht)

Paddy Woods (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Backs (13):

Christopher Barrett (UCC/Munster)

Noah Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster)

Rob Carney (Cashel/Munster)

Jack Deegan (Blackrock/Leinster)

Daniel Green (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Charlie Molony (UCD/Leinster)

James O’Dwyer (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

James O’Leary (UCC/Munster)

Charlie O’Shea (UCC/Munster)

Johnny O’Sullivan (Dublin University/Leinster)

Daniel Ryan (Corinthians/Connacht)

Seán Walsh (Corinthians/Connacht)

Tom Wood (Garryowen/Munster).

Ireland Men’s U20s Fixtures – 2026 World Rugby Junior World Championship:

Saturday, 27 June: Ireland v England, Avchala Stadium, 12.30pm Irish time

Thursday, 2 July: Ireland v Argentina, Avchala Stadium, 12.30pm Irish time

Tuesday, 7 July: Ireland v USA, Avchala Stadium, 10am Irish time.

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