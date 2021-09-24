Ireland Squad Named For Final Qualifier Against Scotland

8 total views, 8 views today

Ireland women’s national team head coach Adam Griggs has named his side to face Scotland in their final fixture of the Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier on Saturday, September 25.

Griggs has selected an unchanged starting XV for the Round 3 clash at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, as Ireland bid to book their ticket to next year’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Heading into the final round of fixtures, Ireland, hosts Italy, Spain and Scotland are all locked on five points in the standings.

Saturday’s double-header is set to determine which side secures their spot in New Zealand and who progresses through to the final Repechage tournament as the second-ranked team.

Griggs has maintained consistency in selection for the meeting with Six Nations rivals Scotland, rewarding the players who produced a measured performance to defeat Italy in Round 2.

Eimear Considine, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Beibhinn Parsons continue in the back three, with Eve Higgins and Sene Naoupu retained in the Ireland midfield.

Kathryn Dane and Stacey Flood are named as the half-back pairing for the clash.

Laura Feely, Cliodhna Moloney and Linda Djougang pack down in the front row, with Nichola Fryday partnered by Sam Monaghan in the second row once again.

Dorothy Wall starts at blindside flanker, with Edel McMahon at seven and captain Ciara Griffin at number eight.

There is one change on the Ireland replacements bench from last week, with Lucy Mulhall coming into the 23 in place of Enya Breen, who unfortunately was ruled out through injury.

Commenting ahead of the game, Griggs said: “It has been another good week of preparation, and the group have maintained that laser-focus on the task ahead.

“We’re under no illusions of the challenge facing us but also the prize on offer, and have not shied away from embracing the pressure Saturday will inevitably bring.

“We have received huge support from home throughout this tournament and are looking forward to having more green in Parma on Saturday. Hopefully, we can deliver the result we’re all striving to achieve.”

The match will kick-off at 5 pm and will be shown live on RTÉ 2, the World Rugby Youtube and Facebook channels and on the Rugby World Cup website.

Ireland Squad v Scotland

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)(20)

14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)(4)

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)(4)

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(43)

11. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht)(13)

10. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)(5)

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)(15)

1. Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)(21)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(28)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(14)

4. Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)(20)

5. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(2)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/Munster)(9)

7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(11)

8. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster)(Captain)(38)

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)(4)

17. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)(36)

18. Leah Lyons (Sale/IQ Rugby)(27)

19. Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster)(6)

20. Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(72)

21. Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)(5)

22. Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster)(1)

23. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)(15).

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com