Ireland Team Announced For Japan Test

By
James Roulston Mooney
-
0
10
ireland james ryan

Ireland have announced their side to face Japan in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, July 3rd at 1 pm.

The 23-man matchday squad was carved out of the 36-man squad available for selection.

The starting lineup is filled with players familiar with the Irish setup and the bench features some international prospects.

Dave Kilcoyne and Finlay Bealham will line up on either side of Ronan Kelleher, who had recently with Warren Gatland’s British and Irish Lions.

James Ryan returns to the starting lineup as captain and is paired with Ultan Dillane at lock forward.

Peter O’Mahony, Josh Van Der Flier and Caelan Doris round off the starting forwards in the back row.

Jamison Gibson-Park will wear the number nine shirt while Joey Carbery makes his first appearance in green since the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Stuart McCloskey and Chris Farrell provide a veteran presence at inside and outside centre.

Jacob Stockdale, Jordan Larmour and Hugo Keenan fill out the back three.

Rob Herring and Billy Burns are joined by the uncapped Gavin Coombes and others on the bench.

The game will be available to watch on RTÉ 2 with coverage starting at 12:30 pm.

Ireland Team v Japan

Backs

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 11 caps
14. Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 29 caps
13. Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps
12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps
11. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 34 caps
10. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 22 caps
9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 9 caps

Forwards
1. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 43 caps
2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 11 caps
3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 14 caps
4. Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps
5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps Captain
6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 75 caps
7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 31 caps
8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps
Replacements
16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 21 caps
17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps
18. John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 23 caps
19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 3 caps
20. Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped
21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 1 cap
22. Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps
23. Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution) 1 cap

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here