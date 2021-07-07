Ireland U20s’ Jamie Humphreys Excited To Play In Green Again

Ireland under-20s fly-half Jamie Humphreys is excited to make his return to the starting lineup on Wednesday against Italy U20s.

The Ulsterman suffered an injury thirty minutes into his debut in the opening round of the U20 Six Nations Championship against Scotland.

The Ulsterman loved every second of his short-lived introduction to the U20s and is raring to go on Wednesday.

“Any opportunity to play in this team [is worth it],” said the fly-half.

Humphreys is a man who wants to carve his own path rather than attempt to replicate his father David Humphreys’ playing style.

The 20-year-old remembers going to Ravenhill to watch his father play at a young age but wants people to remember him for the player he is, not the one his father was.

His father is respectful of this and allows him to make his own mould.

“He lets me try and play my own game and do my own things.”

Humphreys comes into the side in place of Leinster’s Tim Corkery who he said performed well in his absence.

The Ulster prospect added that the squad all just love playing with each other and playing for Ireland.

He will be part of an Ulster dominant backline that includes fullback Jamie Osborne and scrum-half Nathan Doak.

On Doak, the first five-eighth commended his performances throughout the campaign so far.

“He’s a great player to play with – he makes everyone around him feel very comfortable.”

Doak and his fellow Ulster prospect are fans of big moments and will look to create them when they can but Humphrey says that their focus is solely on how they can implement their game plan against a strong Italian side.

Massimo Brunelli’s side has impressed Humphreys with their slick attacking rugby and their physicality.

However, he feels that Ireland can get past them as long as they play to the best of their abilities.

You can watch the game live on RTÉ 2 with kick-off at 2 pm.

