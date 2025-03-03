HomeRugbyPredicted URC Quarter-Finals: Who Makes the Top Eight?
RugbyRugby Irish

Predicted URC Quarter-Finals: Who Makes the Top Eight?

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
34

 

With so many heavyweight clashes on the horizon, the URC playoffs promise to be one of the most exciting in years. Buckle up for a thrilling end to the season!

Predicted URC Quarter-Finals: Who Makes the Top Eight?

With the United Rugby Championship (URC) heading into the crucial final rounds, the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. Based on the latest standings and predicted results, we’ve forecasted the final league table and the quarter-final matchups. Here’s how the standings could look at the end of the regular season.

 

Predicted Final URC Table

 

Rank Team Played Current Points Predicted Additional Points Final Points
1 Leinster 12 57 21 78
2 Sharks 11 34 30 64
3 Bulls 12 41 22 63
4 Glasgow Warriors 12 44 17 61
5 Stormers 12 28 28 56
6 Lions 11 28 26 54
7 Edinburgh 12 30 24 54
8 Munster 12 33 19 52
9 Connacht 12 29 15 44
10 Ospreys 12 28 15 43
11 Scarlets 12 28 14 42
12 Benetton 12 28 16 40
13 Ulster 12 27 13 40
14 Cardiff 12 31 9 40
15 Zebre 12 25 5 30
16 Dragons 12 8 2 10

 

Predicted URC Quarter-Finals

 

(1) Leinster vs (8) Munster

 

An all-Irish clash in the quarter-finals would be a blockbuster tie. Leinster, currently unbeaten, look set to finish as the top seed. Munster, sneaking into eighth, will face a huge challenge in Dublin. The reigning champions will need a massive performance to upset their fierce rivals.

 

(2) Sharks vs (7) Edinburgh

 

The Sharks’ surge in form is expected to secure them the second seed, and they will welcome Edinburgh to South Africa. The Scottish side will need to be at their absolute best to take down a Sharks team filled with Springbok talent.

 

(3) Bulls vs (6) Lions

 

A fierce South African derby, this fixture would be an intense battle between two physical sides. The Bulls’ set-piece dominance could be a crucial factor, while the Lions will look to play an expansive game to keep their playoff hopes alive.

 

(4) Glasgow Warriors vs (5) Stormers

 

This clash between the Scottish and South African powerhouses promises fireworks. Glasgow’s home advantage will be key, but the Stormers are a dangerous side in the knockout stages. Expect a fast-paced, high-quality encounter.

 

Who Misses Out?

 

Connacht, currently eighth, are projected to drop out of the playoff places due to strong finishes from Edinburgh and the South African teams. Ospreys, Scarlets, and Benetton will also fall just short despite some promising performances. Ulster’s struggles continue, and they too are expected to miss out.

 

Final Thoughts

 

If these predictions hold, the URC quarter-finals will feature a thrilling mix of Irish, Scottish, and South African teams. Leinster will be the clear favourites, but with three South African teams in the top eight, the title could be heading back to the Southern Hemisphere. Glasgow and Munster will look to prove they can challenge for silverware, while Edinburgh will aim to cause an upset.

 

With so many heavyweight clashes on the horizon, the URC playoffs promise to be one of the most exciting in years. Buckle up for a thrilling end to the season!

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Player of the Six Nations Championship Race Hinges on Ireland vs France Clash
Next article
Mack Hansen Commits Future to Ireland and Connacht with New Contract
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie