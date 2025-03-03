Player of the Six Nations Championship Race Hinges on Ireland vs France Clash

As the 2025 Six Nations reaches its defining moment, the Player of the Championship race is intensifying ahead of this Saturday’s Ireland vs France showdown in Dublin. With Ireland potentially one win away from a Grand Slam, an Irish player could emerge as the frontrunner for individual honours, while France’s key stars will be determined to spoil the party.

Dupont Still Leads the Betting, But Irish Stars Are Closing In

Despite missing the opening rounds due to his Sevens commitments, Antoine Dupont (4/9) remains the bookmakers’ favourite. The France scrum-half is a generational talent, and his return has given Les Bleus a major boost. If France win in Dublin, he will likely cement his claim to the award.

However, should Ireland claim the Grand Slam, it will be hard to overlook one of their key players for the honour.

Sam Prendergast’s Rise to Contention

Here's a video showcasing why Sam Prendergast is such an exciting Rugby Prospect! FULL VIDEO –> https://t.co/pyu0BOrYsQ pic.twitter.com/I0UinPnrrY — Andrew Forde (@andrewfrugby) January 22, 2025

Sam Prendergast (6/1) has quickly established himself as Ireland’s first-choice fly-half, overtaking Jack Crowley in the pecking order. The young Leinster playmaker has shown impressive game management and attacking creativity, though his tackling remains a slight weakness.

If he delivers a commanding performance against France and Ireland go on to win the Grand Slam, Prendergast could be the natural choice for Player of the Championship. The award has traditionally favoured players from the title-winning team, making his final two performances crucial.

Gibson-Park and Conan Also in the Running

Jamison Gibson-Park (7/2) has been instrumental in Ireland’s attacking tempo, his quick decision-making and sharp passing proving vital. A strong performance against Antoine Dupont could see him emerge as a major contender.

Meanwhile, Jack Conan (12/1) has been a rock in the Ireland pack. If he dominates the breakdown and carries strongly against France, his odds could shorten rapidly.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey: France’s Best Bet?

Outside of Dupont, Louis Bielle-Biarrey (7/2) has been one of France’s standout players. His pace and finishing ability have been crucial in keeping France’s title hopes alive. If he plays a starring role in Dublin, he could emerge as a dark horse for the award.

Grand Slam Could Decide It All

History suggests that if Ireland complete the Grand Slam, the Player of the Championship is likely to come from their squad. In 2018, Jacob Stockdale won the award after scoring a record-breaking seven tries in Ireland’s unbeaten campaign.

If Prendergast guides Ireland past France and then seals the Grand Slam against Italy, he could be impossible to ignore. But if France win on Saturday, Dupont’s grip on the award will only strengthen.

This weekend’s Ireland vs France clash isn’t just a title decider—it could determine the Six Nations Player of the Championship too.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com