Brighterdaysahead confirmed for Champion Hurdle as Constitution Hill clash looms

Brighterdaysahead has been cut to 7/4 second favourite for next week’s Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, with the unbeaten Constitution Hill remaining the 8/11 market leader.

✅️ Confirmed by @gelliott_racing: BRIGHTERDAYSAHEAD will run in the Champion Hurdle at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.pic.twitter.com/6Dai9e7QBC — Road To Cheltenham (@RoadCheltenham) March 3, 2025

Gordon Elliott’s star mare had been under consideration for the Mares’ Hurdle, a race preferred by owner Michael O’Leary, but connections have now confirmed she will take on the best in the Champion Hurdle instead.

A stunning winner of the Grade One Neville Hotels Hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas, the six-year-old will now attempt to hand Elliott his first success in the prestigious contest.

“I can confirm that Brighterdaysahead will be going for the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham,” Elliott said this morning.

“After discussing it with Michael and Eddie (O’Leary), we decided this was the right call. It’s a huge test, but she’s in flying form, and her preparation has gone perfectly.

“We’ve never won a Champion Hurdle, so it’s exciting to have a runner with a real chance in one of the sport’s great races.”

With Constitution Hill the red-hot favourite, a blockbuster showdown now awaits in the opening-day showpiece.

