Ireland U20s Side To Face Italy Announced

The Ireland under-20’s team to face Italy in Wednesday’s U20 Six Nations Championship clash in Cardiff has been announced.
Many players have been given their first starts of the tournament and will line up alongside some mainstays in the side.
George Saunderson will get his chance at loosehead prop with Eoin De Buitléar and Sam Illo teaming up with him in the front row.
Mark Morrissey returns to the starting lineup and will pair up with Harry Sheridan at lock forward.
Alex Soroka returns to blindside flanker after a spell in the second row with captain Alex Kendellen making the move up to openside.
Daniel Okeke will make his first start for the side at number eight.
Nathan Doak will continue his run of starts at scrum-half with James Humphreys returning to the starting lineup at fly-half.
Ben Carson and Jude Postlethwaite come into the side in place of Cathal Forde and Shane Jennings.
Chay Mullins and Conor Rankin earn their first starts of the tournament on the wings with the ever-present Jamie Osborne behind them at fullback.
Winger Ben Moxham and centre Cathal Forde are among those on the bench for Wednesday’s clash.
Kick-off is at 2 pm at the Cardiff Arms Park and the game is available to watch on RTÉ 2.
Ireland U20 Team v Italy U20
Backs
15. Jamie Osborne (Naas CBS/Naas RFC/Leinster)
14. Conor Rankin (Campbell College Belfast/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
13. Jude Postlethwaite (RBAI/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
12. Ben Carson (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
11. Chay Mullins (SGC Filton/Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)
10. James Humphreys (Dean Close School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
9. Nathan Doak (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
Forwards
1. George Saunderson (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
2. Eoin de Buitléar (Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin/An Ghaeltacht/Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
3. Sam Illo (Wesley College/Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
4. Mark Morrissey (Blackrock College/UCD RFC/Leinster)
5. Harry Sheridan (Sullivan Upper School/Dublin University FC/Ulster)
6. Alex Soroka (Belvedere College/Clontarf RFC/Leinster)
7. Alex Kendellen (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)(Captain)
8. Daniel Okeke (Ardscoil Ris/Shannon RFC/Munster).
Replacements
16. Ronan Loughnane (Cistercian College Roscrea/UCD RFC/Leinster)
17. Jack Boyle (St. Michael’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)
18. Liam Bishop (Trent College/Nottingham University/IQ Rugby)
19. Fearghail O’Donoghue (Cashel Community School/Cashel RFC/Munster)
20. Jack Kelleher (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)
21. Conor McKee (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
22. Cathal Forde (Colaiste Iognaid/Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
23. Josh O’Connor (St Peter’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)
24. Reuben Crothers (Wallace High School/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
25. Levi Vaughan (Terenure College/Terenure RFC/Leinster)
26. Ben Moxham (Larne High School/Ballymena RFC/Ulster).