Ireland v Japan – Preview, Teams, Where To Watch

The Ireland Women’s national team will play Japan in their second Autumn International and their final test of 2021 on Saturday at the RDS Arena.

In their first Autumn International, which was the first women’s national game to be held at the RDS, Ireland recorded a 10-point victory over the United States of America.

It was their first match since they missed out on qualification to next year’s World Cup in Parma earlier this year.

The game has more significance than that for Ireland though, as it will be captain Ciara Griffin and Head Coach Adam Griggs’ last game with the girls in green.

Griffin, who has captained Ireland since 2018, will win her 41st cap for the national side on Saturday afternoon.

She has appeared in 40 of their 42 matches since making her debut against Wales in the 2016 Six Nations.

The 27-year-old has been a huge presence for Ireland in the back row since making her debut five years ago and will hang up her boots after five impressive years in green.

Griggs was appointed as the manager of the national side ahead of the 2018 Six Nations and gave Griffin the armband.

Former Ireland Women’s assistant coach Greg McWilliams will replace him after the side wrap up their 2021 fixtures.

Munster’s Aoife Doyle returns to the starting XV and is joined in the back three by Lauren Delany and Laura Sheehan, who are retained from last Friday’s win over the USA in Dublin.

Eimear Considine and Sene Naoupu continue their midfield partnership, but there is a new-look half-back pairing for Ireland with Kathryn Dane starting at scrum-half and Enya Breen in the pivotal out-half position.

In the pack, Laura Feely, Neve Jones and Linda Djougang are named in the front row, with the experienced Aoife McDermott returning to the second row alongside Sam Monaghan.

Griffin starts at blindside flanker for her 41st and final Ireland cap, with Edel McMahon continuing at openside and Hannah O’Connor back in the starting team at number eight following injury.

Leinster duo Mary Healy and Ella Roberts and Connacht back Shannon Touhey are all included in an Ireland matchday squad for the first time, with the trio among the seven replacements.

Teams

Ireland

15. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)(17)

14. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/Munster)(6)

13. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster)(22)

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(45)

11. Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)(5)

10. Enya Breen (UL Bohemians/Munster)(8)

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)(17)

1. Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)(22)

2. Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)(5)

3. Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)(16)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)(17)

5. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(4)

6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster)(Captain)(40)

7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(13)

8. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster)(6).

Replacements:

16. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(30)

17. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster)(4)

18. Mary Healy (Naas/Suttonians/Leinster)*

19. Anna Caplice (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(15)

20. Maeve Og O’Leary (Blackrock College/Munster)(1)

21. Alisa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)(13)

22. Shannon Touhey (Tullamore/Connacht)*

23. Ella Roberts (Wicklow/Leinster)*

Japan

1 Sachiko KATO Exeter Chiefs Women/

YOKOGAWA Musashino Artemi-Stars 164 78 2000/02/19 8 2 Nijiho NAGATA International Budo Univ. 163 77 2000/12/06 2 3 Makoto LAVEMAI YOKOGAWA Musashino Artemi-Stars 164 67 1997/07/02 10 4 Kie TAMAI MIE WOMEN’S RUGBY FOOTBALL CLUB PEARLS 168 76 1992/10/24 6 5 Otoka YOSHIMURA ARUKAS QUEEN KUMAGAYA/

Rissho Univ. 175 83 2001/05/15 － 6 Seina SAITO MIE WOMEN’S RUGBY FOOTBALL CLUB PEARLS 164 67 1992/05/30 25 7 Misaki SUZUKI Tokyo Sankyu Phoenix 164 66 1992/04/09 24 8 Ayano NAGAI YOKOHAMA TKM 169 86 1997/10/14 4 9 Moe TSUKUI YOKOGAWA Musashino Artemi-Stars /

Aoyama Gakuin Univ. 153 53 2000/03/28 15 10 Ayasa OTSUKA RKU GRACE 163 60 1999/05/05 3 11 Komachi IMAKUGI ARUKAS QUEEN KUMAGAYA/Rissho Univ. 158 60 2002/01/06 3 12 Kanako KOBAYASHI Exeter Chiefs Women/

YOKOGAWA Musashino Artemi-Stars 162 70 1998/11/13 4 13 Mana FURUTA Tokyo Sankyu Phoenix 167 68 1997/11/16 8 14 Hinano NAGURA YOKOGAWA Musashino Artemi-Stars 170 71 1997/03/22 4 15 Ria ANOKU MIE WOMEN’S RUGBY FOOTBALL CLUB PEARLS 160 57 1996/10/02 3 16 Hinata KOMAKI Nippon Sport Science Univ. 166 75 2001/05/09 1 17 Ayumu KOKAJI Tokyo Sankyu Phoenix 160 80 2000/11/24 5 18 Wako KITANO RKU GRACE 166 79 1999/09/08 3 19 Saki MINAMI YOKOGAWA Musashino Artemi-Stars 163 72 1995/11/18 18 20 Iroha NAGATA ARUKAS QUEEN KUMAGAYA 167 70 1998/12/21 9 21 Yuki ITO MIE WOMEN’S RUGBY FOOTBALL CLUB PEARLS 163 64 1996/10/24 7 22 Megumi ABE ARUKAS QUEEN KUMAGAYA 147 53 1998/04/28 4 23 Minori YAMAMOTO MIE WOMEN’S RUGBY FOOTBALL CLUB PEARLS/

Worcester Warriors Women 168 72 1996/12/09 16

Where To Watch

The match will kick off at 3 pm and will be shown live on RTÉ 2.

