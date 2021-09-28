Leinster Boss Cullen Issues Injury Update Ahead Of Dragons Clash

Head coach Leo Cullen has released an injury update today ahead of Leinster Rugby’s URC meeting with Dragons at Rodney Parade on Sunday (LIVE on RTÉ, URC TV and Premier Sports).

There was good news for Andrew Porter (foot), Garry Ringrose (shoulder) and Ciarán Frawley (shoulder) as they all came through the game against Vodacom Bulls last Saturday with no issues and will train as normal this week.

Fly-half Harry Byrne will also return to team training this week after recovering from a foot injury.

Caelan Doris was withdrawn in the first half of the province’s opening day victory over the Vodacom Bulls with a calf injury and will be further assessed this week ahead of the trip to Dragons.

Jordan Larmour (groin) and Tommy O’Brien (hamstring) will look to increase their workload this week as they return from their respective injuries.

There are no further updates from Leinster on: Josh Murphy (calf), Dave Kearney (ankle), Michael Milne (calf), Will Connors (knee), Thomas Clarkson (hamstring) and Jack Dunne (ankle).

