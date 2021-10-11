Leinster confirm Harry Byrne and Rory O’Loughlin out of Scarlets game

By
James Roulston Mooney
-
Leinster rugby Ireland

 5 total views,  5 views today

Leinster have confirmed that fly-half Harry Byrne and centre Rory O’Loughlin have been ruled out of the side’s upcoming United Rugby Championship clash with Scarlets.

Leinster will play Scarlets at the RDS Arena on Saturday, October 16 in round four of the league after 10,400 supporters experienced Saturday’s 43-7 win against Zebre Parma.

Harry Byrne will have further assessment on a hip injury today having been injured during the first half against Zebre Parma.

Rory O’Loughlin, who injured his shoulder in the 7-6 win over Dragons, also requires further assessment this week.

However, there is a lot of positive news for the defending champions as several players have stepped up their recovery.

Cullen confirmed that Jordan Larmour (groin) and Adam Byrne (hamstring) came through the game against Zebre Parma with no issues and will train as normal this week.

The pair scored three tries between them at the weekend in the 36-point win over the Italians.

Also making a return to training this week will be Josh Murphy who has recovered from a calf injury.

There was also further positive news for Jack Dunne who aims to return to full training this week as he returns from an ankle injury.

Ciarán Frawley and Scott Penny picked up soft tissue injuries (dead leg) against Zebre Parma on Saturday and will be further assessed this week before a final decision is made on their availability for the game against Scarlets.

There are no further updates on: Dave Kearney (ankle), Michael Milne (calf), Will Connors (knee) and Thomas Clarkson (hamstring)

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here