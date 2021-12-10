Leinster v Bath – Preview, Teams, Odds, Where To Watch

6 total views, 6 views today

Leinster begin their European campaign this season when they welcome Bath to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon at 3:15 pm.

The two sides are in contrasting form heading into the tie – Leinster have only lost one game from seven while Bath are yet to win a game, losing nine times in a row to start their season.

The Irish provincial outfit’s form is down to the synergy they have nurtured over the years, and now with a full squad at their disposal at all times of the year, they are reaping the rewards of their past rotations.

The forwards are currently outscoring the backs by 21 tries to nine for the Pro14 champions, but are doing so because they are joining attacking phases in wide positions – for example, hooker Dan Sheehan’s try against Connacht.

Bath, on the other hand, have leaked tries and it’s clear that their chemistry is not up to scratch, especially when holes appear in the defensive line several times in every game that they have played.

They have conceded 297 points so far this season – an average of 33 per game – and 142 of those points came inside two games against Gloucester and Saracens, but Leinster have never scored more than 56 against their upcoming opponent.

However, Bath are good at breaking through opposition lines themselves and their attack has benefitted from this – their 18 carries per line break is joint-third-highest in the Gallagher Premiership.

Three Leinster players have contracted Covid-19 and will be unavailable to line out for their team as a result but a strong team was named nonetheless.

Six Bath players will earn their Champions Cup debuts on this season’s opening weekend.

Teams

Leinster

15. Hugo Keenan (35)

14. Jordan Larmour (66)

13. Garry Ringrose (91)

12. Ciarán Frawley (41)

11. James Lowe (56)

10. Ross Byrne (110)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (105)

1. Andrew Porter (81)

2. Rónan Kelleher (29)

3, Tadhg Furlong (117)

4. Ross Molony (122)

5. Ryan Baird (33)

6. Rhys Ruddock (195) CAPTAIN

7. Josh van der Flier (103)

8. Caelan Doris (44)

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan (18)

17. Cian Healy (237)

18. Michael Ala’alatoa (6)

19. Devin Toner (270)

20. Max Deegan (70)

21. Luke McGrath (157)

22. Jimmy O’Brien (37)

23. Tommy O’Brien (12)

Bath

Odds

Leinster 1/200

Draw 70/1

Bath 35/1

Where To Watch

The game will be televised on BT Sport and beIN Sports. Coverage starts at 3 pm.

