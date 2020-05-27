Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Munster have announced four departures from their squad for next season. Munster Rugby.ie report that Ciaran Parker, Sean O’Connor and Darren O’Shea will be leaving the club. Meanwhile, the province have also announced that Brian Scott will retire on medical grounds.

Ciaran Parker played at tight head prop and made 13 appearances for the province. He was also a former England U20 International. He made his Pro14 debut against Treviso in 2017 and followed that up with a Champions Cup debut in 2018 against French outfit Castries. However, he will leave to play in the England championship next season. The team has not been specified as of yet.

Sean O’Connor an academy graduate will also leave the club. A versatile forward l, who can play at lock or back row, he made 9 appearances for the province since his debut in 2016 against the Maori All Black’s. The 23 year old who attended Rockwell College, and also played with Cashel RFC was apart of the Ireland U20 side that finished world cup runners up at the 2016 Junior World Cup Championship. He played a lot of games for Garryowen this season in the AIL. He will also move to an English championship side. The team has yet to revealed.

Darren O’Shea made 44 appearances for the province. His debut came in 2016 against Edinburgh. He joined the Munster academy in 2016, before moving to Worcester in England where he helped them win promotion to the Premiership.However, he returned to Munster in 2016. He made his Champions Cup debut against Leicester in 2017.

Head Coach Johann van Graan said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ciaran, Darren and Seán for their time with the province.

Johaan Vaan Graan head coach at Munster Rugby said “We wish them all the best with their future rugby careers and wish them continued success.”

Meanwhile Brian Scott has had to retire from the sport on medical grounds. He last lined out for Munster in 2018 but has been troubled with a foot ligament injury which was sustained in an AIL game for Cork Con since then. In addition, he made his senior debut in 2016 against Scarlets and Champions Cup debut against Glasgow. He is also a former Ireland U20 International and graduate of the Munster academy.

Speaking about the news he said,” I’m devastated to be finishing my career prematurely. The last 15 months have been incredibly testing and unfortunately I did not come out on the right side of it”.

He continued, “Throughout my career I have been supported and helped by many people. I would like to thank my family, my girlfriend, my friends, my team-mates and the coaches who have guided me from the beginning. They have all helped me personally develop and I can’t thank them enough for that”.

Munster coach Van Graan said,” I want to wish Brian all the best for the future and thank him for everything he has done for Munster.”

“It’s a difficult time for any player to have to finish early through injury, but Brian should be very proud of everything he has achieved in representing the province.”