Munster v Connacht – Preview, Betting, Starting Teams, Where to Watch

Three games down, three wins. Johann van Graam is building the team to watch this season but next, they must overcome neighbors Connacht
Munster v Connacht kicks off at 19:35 on Saturday 16th October in Thomond Park. The match will also be shown live on RTE 2, Premier Sports, and SuperSport URC TV.
There are just three teams are left with a 100 percent winning record after three rounds of competitive United Rugby Championship action; Leinster, Munster, and Ulster.
This weekend there will be the first interprovincial clash of the season which sees in-form Munster take on an inconsistent Connacht.
Munster has a maximum haul of 15 points from their opening three matches while the Westerners’ big win against the Bulls is sandwiched by defeats to Cardiff and the Dragons.
Connacht were 24-20 winners when they visited Thomond Park in the Rainbow Cup in May and Munster’s record against Irish opposition since the start of 2020 is won five, lost seven.
But Connacht has not won successive matches against Munster since 2016 and they have never won consecutive away ties in the fixture.
Mack Hansen.
Connacht fans are going to enjoy watching this guy. pic.twitter.com/jS975pVHmr
— The Loose Head (@TheLooseH) October 1, 2021
Munster v Connacht Starting Teams
Munster:
Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.
Replacements:
Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Neil Cronin, Jake Flannery, Dan Goggin.
Injuries:
RG Snyman, Jason Jenkins, Keynan Knox, James French, Rowan Osborne, Chris Farrell, Roman Salanoa.
Connacht:
🟢 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝘼𝙉𝙉𝙊𝙐𝙉𝘾𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙉𝙏 🟢
Meet the 23 representing Connacht in tomorrow's #URC interpro with @Munsterrugby 💪#MUNvCON #StrengthInNumbers
Full story: https://t.co/9EAiPZ5oWx pic.twitter.com/4aX5O8nM3A
— Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) October 15, 2021
Munster v Connacht Betting
Outright Betting
Munster to win: 1/9
Draw: 30/1
Connacht to win: 11/2
Handicap Betting
Munster (-15):
Draw (-15):
Connacht (+15):
Score Prediction
The bookmakers are heavily against Connacht to cause an upset in Thomond Park. It is clear to see why with the phenomenal attitude and performances of the Munster squad so far. The western province will not back down from the Stags’ attack but they will not have enough to beat them.
Expect Munster to win by around 10 points.
